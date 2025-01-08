UK politics – live: Jess Phillips says her ‘world turned upside down’ by Elon Musk social media attacks

Safeguarding minister Jess Phillips has spoken about her fears for her safety after Elon Musk unleashed a torrent of abuse against her over the child grooming scandal.

Ms Phillips found herself at the centre of an international storm when she decided not to agree to a national inquiry into child grooming and rape across towns in the north of England because one had already been conducted.

The attacks were led by the X social media platform boss who described her as “a witch” and a “rape genocide apologist”.

Speaking to ITV News, she said: “Of course I worry about my safety. Of course, and you have to, you know, anyone who has worked in the fields of violence against women and girls. Risk is dynamic and I have to take account of the risks in my life and this is one of them currently.”

The Tesla boss has launched a series of baseless attacks on the Labour government over grooming gangs, while also calling for the release of jailed far-right activist Tommy Robinson – a development which also saw him turn on Reform leader Nigel Farage on Sunday, claiming he “does not have what it takes” to lead the party.

Keir Starmer’s Labour opens 2025 with ‘lowest approval ratings to date'

Elon Musk claims his grandmother might have been abducted in modern Britain

Errol Musk suggests British public are free to ignore his son’s interventions

Nigel Farage says he will try to ‘mend any broken fences’ with Musk

Musk and Starmer: A history of their relationship from the Southport riots to grooming gang claims

04:00 , Andy Gregory

Sir Keir Starmer has begun this year in an explosive row with tech billionaire Elon Musk, which broke out after the Tesla boss criticised the government for rejecting a national inquiry into the grooming gangs scandal.

Our political correspondent Millie Cooke takes a look at their past interactions here:

Not enough determination to get to bottom of grooming scandals, whistleblower warns

03:00 , Andy Gregory

There is still not a strong enough determination to get to the bottom of grooming scandals, a whistleblower has said.

Maggie Oliver, a former detective who resigned from Greater Manchester Police in 2012, believes victims and survivors would have to be “at the centre” of any inquiry.

She told Times Radio: “The question has to be, who would lead it? What would it achieve? Victims and survivors have to be at the centre of this.”

She added: “The 20 recommendations of the national abuse inquiry have still not been implemented - that’s the start.

“Maybe gather together all the evidence we already have from the local inquiries in Rochdale, in Rotherham, in Manchester, and that could be the start of the process, add victims’ voices to that, and have people who are truly knowledgeable analysing it. Well, maybe that’s the way forward.”

02:00 , Andy Gregory

The victims minister was unable to provide a timeline for implementing the recommendations of the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse, saying the Government was working “quickly”.

Alex Davies-Jones told Times Radio: “I can’t give you a timeline but what I can tell you is we are working very, very quickly.

“A lot of these recommendations can be implemented quickly. As you heard from the Home Secretary yesterday, we’ve already begun that work and some of those new offences that have been announced will be in our Crime and Policing Bill brought in later this year.”

Adding that the Government would provide “more information soon”, she said: “I want to do this as quickly as possible. It’s very complicated, this is not a quick fix overnight.”

01:00 , Andy Gregory

MPs grill McDonald’s boss on labour rights amid sexual harrassment claims

Tuesday 7 January 2025 23:59 , Andy Gregory

McDonald’s is facing fresh claims of widespread harassment across its UK branches as hundreds of young current and former workers join a legal action against the company.

More than 700 people who were aged 19 or younger when working at McDonald’s have instructed law firm Leigh Day to take legal action on their behalf. The claims come as UK chief executive Alistair Macrow faced questions from MPs on Tuesday on employment rights.

UK long-term borrowing costs jump to highest level since 1998

Tuesday 7 January 2025 23:00 , Andy Gregory

The UK’s long-term government borrowing costs have lifted to their highest level since 1998, in a potential blow for the Chancellor Rachel Reeves.

The yield on 30-year gilts – the return on Government bonds – increased on Tuesday by four basis points to 5.22 per cent, surpassing the spike seen in 2023.

It ramps up the pressure on the Treasury’s headroom for increased public spending, amid the prospect of higher interest costs.

Henry Saker-Clark has the full report:

Breaking: Conservatives to seek support for new child grooming inquiry in symbolic vote

Tuesday 7 January 2025 22:30 , Jabed Ahmed

The Conservatives will seek to garner support for a new nationwide child grooming investigation with a symbolic vote in the Commons, amid an ongoing spat between ministers and billionaire Elon Musk.

Sir Keir Starmer’s Government has faced a slew of attacks from X and Tesla owner Mr Musk in recent days, after Home Office minister Jess Phillips declined a request for a nationally led inquiry in Oldham.

The Tories have joined calls by Mr Musk for a new UK-wide inquiry into child sexual abuse, despite a wide-ranging independent probe having concluded its work in 2022.

On Wednesday, Kemi Badenoch’s party will bring forward an amendment to the Government’s Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill which is expected to call for ministers to establish a “national statutory inquiry into historical child sexual exploitation, focused on grooming gangs”.

The amendment is unlikely to be supported by a majority in the Commons, as the Government wants to roll out the recommendations of the investigation led by Professor Alexis Jay rather than open a new inquiry.

The non-binding amendment could not compel ministers to launch an inquiry and merely gives MPs a chance to voice their opinion on the issue.

A Labour spokesperson claimed the Conservatives were “attempting to block this Government’s plans to keep the most at-risk children in our country safe from harm”.

Wes Streeting acknowledges ‘eye-watering’ social care costs facing families

Tuesday 7 January 2025 22:00 , Andy Gregory

Individuals are shouldering an “imbalance” in paying for social care, Wes Streeting said as he was confronted about the sums one family is facing.

The health secretary has faced criticism in recent days for not giving a hard deadline on his plans to create a National Care Service, aimed at tackling the massive costs of social care. An independent commission is expected to begin exploring the future of the service in the spring, but its timeline means proposals for long-term funding and major reform may not be delivered until 2028.

As he took questions from LBC radio listeners, a woman from Leeds told the health secretary she is paying £85,000 a year to provide care for her 97-year-old mother, who has dementia – meaning her family savings and the proceeds from selling her mother’s home are swiftly being eroded.

“It sounds really terrible, but sometimes I even find myself wishing that my mum would pass away soon, before it’s all gone and the family is left with absolutely nothing. And it shouldn’t be about money, but unfortunately, it is,” she said.

The caller added: “I want to know, when will something be done to stop this happening? And I need a real answer, not just the sort of ‘we get it, we have no money’ kind of answer.”

Mr Streeting described the sums as “eye-watering”, adding: “I think that where we’ve got to as a country is a situation where I think the burden on individuals and families and the state is imbalanced, and it’s almost a game of pot luck and chance.”

(Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire)

New duty to report child sex abuse should include teachers and sports coaches, No 10 says

Tuesday 7 January 2025 21:00 , Andy Gregory

A new legal duty to report child sexual abuse should apply to people engaged in regulated activities with children, including teachers, healthcare professionals, sports coaches and faith instructors, No 10 has said.

Home secretary Yvette Cooper announced on Monday that ministers would begin implementing the recommendation by the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse to bring in mandatory reporting.

More details are expected to be set out in the coming weeks.

Watch: Elon Musk's 'disinformation' is endangering me, says Jess Phillips

Tuesday 7 January 2025 20:16 , Jabed Ahmed

Watch: Robert Jenrick in heated clash with BBC's Nick Robinson over grooming gangs

Tuesday 7 January 2025 20:00 , Andy Gregory

UK ‘must become to wind what Saudi Arabia is to crude oil’, says Labour MP

Tuesday 7 January 2025 19:30 , Andy Gregory

The United Kingdom must “become to wind what Saudi Arabia is to crude oil”, a Labour MP has urged.

Henry Tufnell, MP for Mid and South Pembrokeshire, told the House of Commons: “In our United Kingdom, one of our biggest and most powerful natural resources is wind. To cut bills, deliver energy security and achieve net zero, we have to become to wind what Saudi Arabia is to crude oil.”

Speaking during a debate on new legislation to give the Crown Estate new borrowing powers, he added: “The population of South Wales and the South West will never forgive us if we don’t seize this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to redevelop their regional economies.”

Liberal Dem energy spokesperson Pippa Heylings had earlier told MPs: “While the new borrowing powers will enable investment in offshore wind, they will also facilitate property development across the 185,000 acres of the Crown Estate, so this Bill must do more to ensure that these developments do not ride roughshod over community concerns regarding planning, infrastructure and environmental standards, both on land and at sea.

“People must have a say in the decisions that affect them, and where infrastructure’s concerned they should also receive the benefits where appropriate.”

What the London Stock Exchange exodus could mean for Britain

Tuesday 7 January 2025 19:01 , Andy Gregory

Last year saw the biggest outflow of companies from the London Stock Exchange since the global financial crisis.

According to accountants EY, 88 companies, including Paddy Power owner Flutter, travel group Tui and Just Eat, abandoned the London market for US and European exchanges.

It comes amid fears of the capital’s shrinking relevance as a place to do business following Britain’s exit from the European Union.

The shrinkage of London as a global market has been steady. Twenty years ago, when banks, manufacturers, oil companies and pharmaceutical firms dominated lists of the biggest companies, UK-listed stocks accounted for 11 per cent of the global market. Now it is about 4 per cent.

The trend is as much about America’s growth as it is about London’s shrinkage as the US and its giant tech stocks have dominated world markets.

Howard Mustoe has more analysis here:

Plans to boost Crown Estate borrowing powers will help aid net zero transition, MPs told

Tuesday 7 January 2025 18:32 , Andy Gregory

Plans to give the Crown Estate more borrowing powers will help it return more money to taxpayers and aid the transition to net zero, MPs have been told.

Opening a Commons debate ahead of a new Bill’s second reading, Treasury minister Darren Jones said it would change the outdated Crown Estate Act 1961 and bring it into place for the modern age.

He said: “The Crown Estate is a commercial business, independent from government, that operates for profit and competes in the marketplace for investment. Yet it is restricted in its ability to do so by legislation that has not been amended since 1961.

“With less ability to compete and to invest, it is less able to deliver returns for the public purse than it might otherwise be able to do.”

The new Bill will enable the Crown Estate to decarbonise and redevelop land it owns in the West End of London, Mr Jones said, adding that it will be able to seek finance from external partners, including in the City of London, and invest in more schemes with the aim of getting a financial return.

Tuesday 7 January 2025 18:21 , Jabed Ahmed

The Independent’s Political Editor David Maddox reports:

Musk’s social media posts are ‘ridiculous’, Jess Phillips says

Tuesday 7 January 2025 18:13 , Jabed Ahmed

Elon Musk’s social media posts are “ridiculous” and the social media mogul “knows absolutely nothing” about the subject of grooming gangs, Jess Phillips has said.

Asked about the billionaire, who accused her of being a “rape genocide apologist” after she declined a request for a Whitehall-led inquiry into child sexual abuse in Oldham, Home Office minister Ms Phillips told ITV News: “It’s ridiculous isn’t it? The things that he’s saying are so ridiculous as to initially make me just go what?

“But then you wake up with the realisation that that’s millions of people that he has said that to and you feel immediately like this is going to turn my world upside down and I have to try and limit for how long that is the case.

“But you know, your immediate, my immediate thought was like just, it’s sort of like, what a joke. And then the realisation of what this is probably going to mean for you.”

Asked if it had turned her world upside down, Ms Phillips replied: “Yeah a little bit, a lot. Well, a lot actually it’s… it’s not great.”

She added: “The thing that annoys me the most about it is it takes up so much bandwidth of my time from a man who knows absolutely nothing about the subject he’s talking about, when the only thing I ever want to be doing is being able to use all of my brain power to focus on the hundreds of girls I have supported over the years who have been victims of grooming gangs and what needs to happen to make their lives better and to stop what is still happening today.”

Government savings from winter fuel payment changes falling fast, analysis claims

Tuesday 7 January 2025 18:04 , Andy Gregory

Government savings from last year’s changes to the winter fuel payment are already less than planned, new analysis has revealed.

Announcing the cutting back of the cold weather benefit in July last year, Rachel Reeves said the measure would shave £1.4bn from the DWP bill this financial year. This was done by means-testing the payment to make only pensioners claiming pension credit eligible for it.

But research from Policy in Practice shows that the number of new pension credit claims meant the government had been forced to overspend on the change already, in the first week of January. And any more claims made before April will continue to eat into the savings further.

My colleague Albert Toth has more details:

Winter fuel payment: Government savings from changes falling fast, analysis claims

Tuesday 7 January 2025 17:38 , Andy Gregory

Nigel Farage has said he hopes to “mend” his relationship with Elon Musk when he travels to the US for Donald Trump’s inauguration, after the two men had a bitter falling out this week.

He also attempted to step up the pressure on Sir Keir Starmer over grooming gangs, claiming his Reform party would be prepared to set up an unofficial “inquiry” within weeks if the government did not.

Our Whitehall editor Kate Devlin has more in this report:

Grooming gang survivors being politically exploited, journalist warns

Tuesday 7 January 2025 17:09 , Andy Gregory

Journalist Andrew Norfolk, who exposed the Rotherham grooming gang scandal in 2011, has warned that survivors are being “exploited” for political purposes.

He told the News Agents podcast: “As justice secretary, Michael Gove was instrumental in changing the rules on which judges could sit on these complex cases. As director of public prosecutions, Keir Starmer changed the rules to enable more prosecutions.

“I genuinely think those individuals got it eventually and did their best to affect change for the better. And in many cases, we still have a very far from perfect system, and of course abuse is still going on and every single child that falls victim to these men is one child far too many.

“But to suddenly have this explosion of interest and calls for inquiries, it just feels all wrong to me.”

Asked if he feels survivors are now being used for political purposes, he said: “100 per cent. But the far right – that’s been the case since day one.”

He added: “It’s being used for the very wrong reasons. These girls .. are being exploited all over again. And for now politicians to jump on the bandwagon again when they’ve been silent for so many years just strikes me as a bit shameful.”

Minister defends Rachel Reeves’ upcoming visit to China

Tuesday 7 January 2025 16:40 , Andy Gregory

The UK must “sometimes be involved” with countries whose values “may not completely align with ours”, Foreign Office minister Catherine West has said, in defence of chancellor Rachel Reeves’s upcoming visit to China.

Referring to arrest warrants issued for pro-democracy activists resident in the UK by Hong Kong police, shadow foreign secretary Dame Priti Patel told the Commons: “Doesn’t this once again show this government’s supposed reset with China is just one way?

“Before meeting President Xi, the prime minister had said he wanted a relationship that is consistent, durable and respectful, and stated that the pair agree that there be no more surprises.”

She added: “Can the minister confirm with a simple yes or no whether the Chancellor is going to be raising these bounties at the highest level when she jets off to China next week to beg for a quick investment for the bailout of her failing economic strategy? She cannot ignore the human rights issues on her visit.”

Ms West replied: “We’re in a position where our economy is quite fragile and whilst we have very clear national security concerns – and today’s a really good example of those – we do have to balance those with being an outwardly facing and globally-trading nation, where we need to sometimes be involved with other countries where their values may not completely align with ours.

“So, I make no apologies for trying to support British business abroad, including in Hong Kong, where British businesses have said it is so lovely to see MPs visit us.”

Starmer backs minister caught up in corruption probe as standards watchdog investigates

Tuesday 7 January 2025 16:12 , Andy Gregory

Sir Keir Starmer is standing by his Treasury minister amid a standards watchdog probe into her links with the deposed former prime minister of Bangladeshi.

The prime minister has “full confidence” in Tulip Siddiq, who on Monday referred herself to ethics advisor Sir Laurie Magnus amid questions over her aunt Sheikh Hasina, who was removed from power after protests against her rule last year.

His spokesman repeated Sir Keir’s insistence that he is backing Ms Siddiq, whose job includes the responsibility for tackling financial crime, insisting that it is “now for the independent advisor to establish the facts” about her case.

Our political correspondent Archie Mitchell reports:

Voices | Could this be the breaking point for the Trump-Musk bromance?

Tuesday 7 January 2025 15:44 , Andy Gregory

In a piece for Independent Voices, Anand Menon and Jonathan Portes write:

Civil war has broken out in the Trump camp. On one side, Elon Musk, unsuccessful presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy and other tech entrepreneurs, many of them relatively recent recruits to the Republican Party. On the other, die-hard Maga supporters like Steve Bannon and Laura Loomer.

The casus belli? The “H-1B” visa programme – loosely the equivalent of the UK’s skilled work visa.

For Musk and co, the software engineers and the like who arrive with H-1Bs, they are essential both to the success of their own businesses and the US’s economic future – concepts they seem to view as largely synonymous. For Maga, however, they represent just another element of the plot by elites to flood the US with immigrants, boosting corporate profits, and undercutting American wages, while at the same time “replacing” white Americans of European origin with mostly non-whites.

Read the full analysis here:

Government’s approval rating falls to new low

Tuesday 7 January 2025 15:20 , Andy Gregory

Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour has begun the new year with its lowest government approval rating to date, according to YouGov polling.

According to surveys from 4 to 6 January, 16 per cent of the public approved of the government, down one point from the previous week, while 63 per cent disapproved – giving Sir Keir’s administration a net approval rating of -47, just below that of Rishi Sunak’s government in May 2023.

The pollster also found that four in 10 Labour voters now disapprove of the government’s record to date, compared with 36 per cent who approve.

Four in ten Labour voters now disapprove of the government's record to date



Approve: 36% of Labour voters (+2 from 28-30 Dec 2024)

Disapprove: 40% (+2)

Net: -4 (=)https://t.co/EDgUC075IB pic.twitter.com/Z3IKpsUMdw — YouGov (@YouGov) January 7, 2025

No 10 briefing room given £80,000 ‘politically neutral’ refurbishment

Tuesday 7 January 2025 15:05 , Andy Gregory

The government has spent up to £80,000 to make Downing Street’s press briefing room a “politically neutral setting” – after Boris Johnson’s administration spent £2.6m converting the space into a TV briefing room that opened in 2021, a move Labour at the time labelled a “vanity project”.

Mr Johnson had planned to hold White House-style press briefings in the room on camera, but scrapped the idea. The room has since been used to host press conferences as well as the daily lobby briefing for journalists.

The blue panels which had formed the backdrop to the press conference stage have now been replaced with wood panels with inlaid lighting. But in a sign the works are not yet complete, a rough wooden batten remained screwed to the central panel.

Asked about the refurbishment, the PM’s official spokesperson said: “A one-off refresh of the Number 9 media briefing room took place to restore the room to a politically neutral setting.

“The panelling restores the room back to its original state. As you will be aware the cost is obviously a fraction of what the previous administration spent on the room.”

Government considers making ketamine a class A drug after record use recorded

Tuesday 7 January 2025 14:49 , Jabed Ahmed

Ketamine could be reclassified as a class A drug as the Government seeks expert advice after illegal use surged to record levels last year.

In the year ending March 2023, an estimated 299,000 people aged 16 to 59 had reported use of the substance, which is currently controlled as class B, according to the Home Office.

Policing minister Dame Diana Johnson will write to the Advisory Council on the Misuse of Drugs asking whether its classification should be changed and “carefully consider” its findings.

The Home Office cited recent reports suggesting the substance is often found in so-called “pink cocaine”, a synthetic cocktail of drugs, as it announced the move.

The maximum penalty for producing and supplying ketamine is up to 14 years in prison.

In a prevention of future deaths report, she said keeping ketamine as class B would be “likely to encourage others to start to use it or continue to use it under the false impression it is ‘safer’”.

Tory ministers opened £1,500 bottle of Cognac in the dying days of the Sunak government

Tuesday 7 January 2025 14:35 , Andy Gregory

Conservative ministers opened a more than 100-year-old bottle of cognac from the government wine cellar in the dying days of Rishi Sunak’s administration, the Foreign Office has said.

Our Whitehall editor Kate Devlin reports:

Starmer warned NHS overhaul will not work without fixing staff shortage

Tuesday 7 January 2025 14:16 , Andy Gregory

The country’s largest medical union has issued a stark warning on Labour’s planned NHS overhaul, claiming ongoing staffing pressures could undermine ambitious plans to reduce cut waiting lists.

Latest figures published by NHS England reveal there were 32,000 nurse vacancies last year, while Lord Darzi’s report last month showed there were almost 16 per cent fewer qualified GPs in UK than other comparitive countries.

The British Medical Association (BMA) fears the shortage could be worsened if Labour fails to focus on retaining staff – and has warned that a lack of staff could jeopardise the party’s plan to roll out more surgical hubs and extend the hours of community diagnostic centre hours.

“In terms of medical staff, if you’re taking medical staff from hospitals to work in a surgical hub or community diagnostic centre you’re just shuffling around the same people,” BMA consultant co-lead Dr Helen Neary told The Independent.

Rachel Clun has the full report:

Starmer warned NHS overhaul will not work without fixing staff shortage

Israel must act immediately to end man-made humanitarian crisis in Gaza, minister says

Tuesday 7 January 2025 13:59 , Andy Gregory

In the House of Commons, Foreign Office minister Hamish Falconer has said that the humanitarian crisis in Gaza is “man-made” and Israel “must act immediately to address it”.

During an urgent question on the situation in northern Gaza, he told MPs: “The UK condemns Israel’s restriction on aid in the strongest terms. The scale of human suffering is unimaginable. We have been clear this is a man-made crisis, and Israel must act immediately to address it.”

He added: “Air strikes within the designated humanitarian zone show there are no safe spaces left for civilians. Reports of up to eight children having died from cold weather conditions are unconscionable.

“It is unacceptable that many medical facilities are no longer in use or are inaccessible to humanitarian actors and we remain deeply concerned by reports of medics being killed or injured. I have raised this, and will continue to raise this with both the Israeli deputy foreign minister and Israel’s ambassador to the United Kingdom.”

Following shouts of “they don’t care” from opposition benches, Mr Falconer said: “The foreign secretary, working with his French and German counterparts, wrote to the government of Israel in November to press them to ensure adequate preparations for winter.”

Watch | Elon Musk’s father believes ‘good chance’ Tommy Robinson will be prime minister one day

Tuesday 7 January 2025 13:40 , Andy Gregory

Tuesday 7 January 2025 13:11 , Andy Gregory

Keir Starmer has received a boost in his grooming gangs row with Elon Musk after the head of the national child sex abuse inquiry backed the prime minister.

Professor Alexis Jay backed Sir Keir by saying there is no need for a new national investigation into the issue.

In a pointed intervention the chair of the Independent Inquiry into Child Sex Abuse (IICSA) said those “whipping up” the current furore do not have the interests of victims at heart. Instead of demanding a new inquiry they should “step up to the mark” and implement measures already recommended to tackle the problem.

In her first comments since Musk, backed by the Tories, launched a ferocious attack on Starmer, Prof Jay told the BBC: “I have heard very little in the public discourse that has taken place in the last few days – if you can dignify it with that description – that has mentioned children and the appalling and lifelong effects that child sexual abuse can have on people.”

Our political correspondent Millie Cooke reports:

No 10 insists new actions to tackle child sex abuse not due to Musk row

Tuesday 7 January 2025 12:50 , Andy Gregory

Downing Street insisted that action to implement some of the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse’s recommendations had not been taken as a result of the ongoing row on the subject.

Sir Keir Starmer’s official spokesperson said: “The government has been working since it came into office on measures to protect children, to halve violence against women and girls.

“On mandatory reporting, the Prime Minister and Home Secretary called for these changes 10 years ago. Work on the mandatory reporting criminal offence, the write-round for that kicked off last year and obviously has just concluded ahead of the announcement, so obviously that work’s been ongoing for some time.”

He added: “It’s important the government explains to the public how seriously the government is taking this issue, so I think it’s natural in response to the recent coverage the government explains what the government’s been doing in this space.

“As Alexis Jay spoke about... the government has been engaged with her, with victims’ groups, since the election it’s been working on a number of these measures.”

Tory MP warns that UK-US ‘security is too important for clickbait politics'

Tuesday 7 January 2025 12:36 , Andy Gregory

As Elon Musk continues his social media attacks on the UK government, a Tory MP has warned that UK-US security “is too important for clickbait politics”.

Mark Pritchard wrote on X: “I know the importance of the US/UK security relationship. A partnership that saves American lives everyday.

“UK is, in some respects, the junior partner, but there are skills [and] capabilities where the USA looks to UK for expertise. Security is too important for clickbait politics.”

It comes after Bloomberg reported that senior politicians in Labour, the Tories and Reform have privately urged allies of Donald Trump that the US president-elect should rethink his relationship with Mr Musk in the wake of the latter’s flurry of wild claims.

Reform ‘probably dodged a bullet’ on Musk donation, Tory defector says

Tuesday 7 January 2025 12:12 , Andy Gregory

Reform has “probably dodged a bullet” in not receiving the multimillion pound reportedly being mulled by Elon Musk, a recent Tory defector to the party has said in the wake of the billionaire’s attack on Nigel Farage.

Tim Montgomerie, founder of the ConservativeHome website who joined Reform last month after 33 years as a Tory member, told BBC Newsnight: “I think Elon Musk is a brilliant man. He’s the Da Vinci of our age in many ways. Look at Tesla, look at SpaceX, look at Twitter.

“But you can’t tweet 20 times in an hour on different subjects and know what you’re talking about all the time. There’s a thin line between craziness and genius, and I think on occasions recently we’ve definitely seen Elon Musk go on the crazy side of that line.

“And I think Reform have probably dodged a bullet. If that had happened a little while ago, they might have had money that they would have had to pay back. Not getting that money now is probably going to turn out to be an advantage. I didn’t think that six weeks ago, but I do now.”

Robert Jenrick clashes with BBC’s Nick Robinson over grooming gang row

Tuesday 7 January 2025 12:01 , Andy Gregory

Robert Jenrick has defended the Conservatives’ record on bringing justice to victims of the grooming gang scandal during a heated clash with BBC Radio 4 Today presenter Nick Robinson, my colleague Lucy Leeson reports.

The shadow justice secretary was asked four times by the frustrated BBC journalist if he raised tougher sentences for grooming gang perpetrators when he was Home Office minister, between October 2022 and December 2023.

Mr Jenrick replied: “I did discuss this with the home secretary, I wrote about this last year and I was criticised about it.”

Mr Robinson then proceeded to tell the Tory MP he had not raised the issue – after checking search terms such as “grooming”, “grooming gangs”, “Rotherham”, “Oldham”, “Rochdale” and “child sexual abuse” in Hansard and finding no records under Mr Jenrick’s name in the parliamentary record.

When did the row between Sir Keir and Mr Musk begin?

Tuesday 7 January 2025 11:48 , Andy Gregory

The row between the prime minister and the US tech billionaire had its origins in the riots that took place over summer in England and Northern Ireland.

Misinformation allowed to run rife on Musk’s social media platform X was blamed for helping to fuel racist far-right riots and attacks, sparking a crackdown on inflammatory social media posts associated with the disorder.

In Sir Keir’s first press conference following the violence that broke out in the wake of the Southport stabbings, he issued a direct warning to “large social media companies and those who run them”, saying that “violent disorder was clearly whipped up online.”

"That is also a crime”, the prime minister said. “It is happening on your premises, and the law must be upheld everywhere."

In response, Musk zeroed in on the efforts to police incendiary posts, accusing the UK of “two-tier” policing – a far-right claim suggesting police are taking a softer approach with left-wing and Islamic protesters than they are with white working-class protesters.

The row reached its peak after Musk claimed that “civil war is inevitable” in Britain, leading to condemnation from Downing Street, with a spokesperson warning there is “no justification for comments like that”.

While the immediate tension died down after the riots subsided, it was clear damage had been done to the relationship between the UK government and Mr Musk, with the Starmer administration opting not to invite the billionaire to a major investment summit held in London in October.

Our political correspondent Millie Cooke has more details:

Elon Musk claims his own English grandmother might have been abducted in modern Britain

Tuesday 7 January 2025 11:31 , Andy Gregory

In his latest intervention, Elon Musk has suggested that his own English grandmother might have been abducted had she lived in modern Britain.

The billionaire wrote on X: “My British grandmother, Cora Amelia Robinson, was an important part of my childhood. She was very strict, but also kind and I could always count on her.

“She grew up very poor in England during the Great Depression only to be bombed in WW2. To earn money for food, she cleaned houses, leaving me with a lasting respect for those who do so.

“My Nana was one of the poor working-class girls with no one to protect her who might have been abducted in present day Britain.”

Badenoch urged to sack Jenrick over ‘immigrants with alien cultures’ comments

Tuesday 7 January 2025 11:10 , Andy Gregory

Kemi Badenoch has been urged to sack Robert Jenrick after he suggested the Tories could cap immigration from “alien cultures with medieval attitudes towards women”.

Mr Jenrick was condemned on Sunday over his original claim by former Conservative special advisor Samuel Kasumu, who told the BBC his “blood was boiling” over the comments, adding: “I think Robert Jenrick has the potential to be the most divisive person in our political history.”

As the Tory frontbencher doubled down on his remarks on Tuesday, the Liberal Democrats called for Ms Badenoch to sack him.

Our political correspondent Archie Mitchell reports:

Badenoch urged to sack Jenrick over ‘immigrants with alien cultures’ comments

Calls for general election ballooned after ‘foreign interference’, MP claims

Tuesday 7 January 2025 10:59 , Andy Gregory

Calls for a general election ballooned after “foreign interference”, a Labour MP has claimed.

Yasmin Qureshi warned the “Call A General Election” petition may have collected some of its 3.02 million signatures as a result of “misinformation” and campaigners abroad.

But Father of the House Sir Edward Leigh suggested dismissing the signatories’ concerns might lead to the rise of “populism”, while Reform UK leader Nigel Farage warned of “utter disenchantment with the entire political system”.

The petition on the House of Commons website, which members of the public can use a UK postcode to sign, reads: “I believe the current Labour Government have gone back on the promises they laid out in the lead up to the last election.”

Some MPs in Westminster Hall groaned on Monday when Ms Qureshi said: “This petition has grown, some of it to do with a lot of misinformation, some of it to do with foreign interference. You may laugh at it, but that happens to be correct as well.”

Will Durrant reports:

Farage says he is meeting constituents regularly in Clacton

Tuesday 7 January 2025 10:37 , Andy Gregory

Nigel Farage said he has bought a house in Clacton and was “meeting lots of constituents on a regular basis”.

The Reform UK leader has previously been criticised for not holding surgeries in his Essex constituency, with some suggesting he has spent more time abroad than in Clacton. He plans to visit the United States later this month for Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Speaking to LBC, Mr Farage said he was planning a “massive event” for small businesses in Clacton later in January and was “out meeting constituents I bet far more than any MP has done for many, many years in Clacton”.

Adding that he had bought a house in Clacton, he said: “That’s why you can see me out, often on a Saturday morning, out buying the essentials – limes, tonic, all that sort of thing.

“So I’m out meeting lots of constituents on a regular basis and, you know, actually working with community groups, and I’ve made a few donations to some local charities personally, I’m thoroughly enjoying the job.”

Starmer holds first Cabinet meeting of 2025

Tuesday 7 January 2025 10:23 , Andy Gregory

Sir Keir Starmer is holding his first Cabinet meeting of 2025, after a major speech on Monday in which he announced new NHS reforms and criticised Elon Musk’s “lies and misinformation”.

The meeting also comes after home secretary Yvette Cooper announced that the professionals who work with children will face criminal sanctions if they do not report child sexual abuse – as recommended by the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse.

Ms Cooper told MPs on Monday evening that a “significant package of measures” will be announced by the government in the next few weeks aimed at tackling online child sexual exploitation.

(REUTERS)

(Getty Images)

Farage says he will not take legal action against Kemi Badenoch

Tuesday 7 January 2025 09:58 , Andy Gregory

Nigel Farage has said he will not take legal action against Kemi Badenoch over her claim Reform UK had faked its membership numbers.

He told LBC: “I’m not going to sue over it because, as I said, I do believe in free speech. I was offended by it, I asked for an apology and one wasn’t given so I’m going to go to her constituency on the 31st of this month.

“I’m going to hold a big event for all the Reform members living in her constituency, there are 417 of them when I last checked, paid-up members, bet it’s more than she’s got. There’s another 800 supporters living in the constituency.

“And I’m going to do a big joint photo, Kemi, and say ‘these are all our fake members and we are coming for you at the next election’.”

Reform prepared to set up unofficial inquiry into grooming gangs, Farage says

Tuesday 7 January 2025 09:41 , Andy Gregory

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has said that his party would be prepared to set up an unofficial inquiry into grooming gangs if the government did not act within “a few weeks”.

He told LBC radio: “I honestly believe that through the police, through social services, through the last days of the Labour Government, through the entirety of the last Conservative government, there has been a concerted attempt to play this down for fear of what it might do, for fear of being called racist.

“The irony is that the attacks themselves were racist. This was anti-white female racism – of that, I have no doubt.”

Mr Farage said he could raise the money to fund an inquiry, and although it would not have legal powers to compel witnesses to attend, there would be an outcry if anyone did not co-operate.

“I will have no difficulty in raising the money to do this, whatsoever. We’ll appoint independent ex-judges and experts,” he said. “I won’t have the statutory powers but I tell you what, I think this would garner such massive public support that anybody asked to appear that didn’t appear would look terrible.”

More needed to tackle child abuse in Britain, whistleblower says

Tuesday 7 January 2025 09:34 , Andy Gregory

Child abuse is still happening in Britain and there are a range of issues which are hampering efforts to tackle it, a campaigner has said.

Whistleblower Maggie Oliver, a former detective who resigned from Greater Manchester Police in 2012, told Times Radio: “It’s about a lack of resources, a lack of training, not prioritising these cases, still victim blaming and judging them, a lack of experience in police forces now, but for me, the buck stops at the top. If this is a priority – invest, commit.

“There are many people out there who know exactly what’s needed but it is more than just a criminal justice problem. It is a societal problem that needs multiple strands and different ways of tackling.

“Every victim of child abuse will not get their day in court but every victim needs help and support and compassion and kindness, and that is really the bigger picture.”

Farage: ‘I have no desire to go to war with Elon Musk'

Tuesday 7 January 2025 09:27 , Andy Gregory

Losing Elon Musk’s support would harm Reform UK but the relationship can be mended, Nigel Farage has said, after the billionaire called him to be replaced as the party’s leader because he “does not have what it takes”.

Speaking during a phone-in on LBC, the Reform leader said he would be in the United States “for a good sort of four or five days” for Donald Trump’s inauguration as president, during which time he would meet billionaire Mr Musk.

Mr Farage said: “I have no desire to go to war with Elon Musk and I’m not going to, and I haven’t done. I’m a huge admirer of him, I think he’s an heroic figure.”

Asked whether losing his support would weaken Reform UK, Mr Farage said: “Not having Elon’s support would damage us with that younger generation because he kind of makes us look cool, so I’m being frank about that and I am confident that whatever has been said, we can mend. I really think we can.”

He added: “It’s not crucial. I mean look, if I was to embrace, as it looks like I was being urged to do, the sort of violent thuggish people like [Tommy] Robinson, that would do our party immense harm, and probably rightly so.

“So the fact that I’ve stood up on a point of principle, even if in the short term its to my detriment, in the long run may even work in our favour. Of course I want his support, of course I will talk to him in America in a few days’ time, of course I want to mend any broken fences that might exist. I’m sure we can do it.”

Telford grooming scandal survivors criticise Elon Musk’s attack on Jess Phillips

Tuesday 7 January 2025 09:10 , Andy Gregory

Survivors of the Telford grooming scandal have criticised Elon Musk’s attack on Jess Phillips, praising the safeguarding minister as having “devoted her life to fighting for women and girls”.

In a letter coordinated by the campaign group Killed Women and shared with The Guardian, three survivors of the grooming scandal in Telford and four others who have lost a female relative to gender-based violence or have suffered domestic abuse, criticised the billionaire after he baselessly labelled Ms Phillips a “rape genocide apologist”.

“We write as victims of extreme male violence,” the letter said. “What connects us all beyond our shared trauma is the support and kindness we have received from Jess Phillips over many years, personally and as activists fighting for change.

“We know there are those who would weaponise our pain for their own ends or political gain; who speak out with new-found interest, not to tackle the horrendous crimes that stole so much from us, but to further their own agenda. They should hang their heads in shame.

“As campaigners and activists, we fight every day to stop what happened to us or our loved ones happening to anyone else. We stand by Jess, knowing she has devoted her life to fighting for women and girls.”

Tuesday 7 January 2025 09:02 , Andy Gregory

The home secretary has announced the professionals who work with children will face criminal sanctions if they do not report child sexual abuse – as recommended by the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse.

Yvette Cooper told MPs that a “significant package of measures” will be announced by the government in the next few weeks aimed at tackling online child sexual exploitation.

She also defended her decision not to launch a national inquiry into the grooming gangs scandal, despite calls from Reform UK and Conservative politicians, as well an online backlash from multi-billionaire Elon Musk.

She also said that the government plans to introduce a victims and survivors panel to oversee reforms and make grooming an aggravating factor in child sexual offences.

Holly Evans reports:

Government will not introduce a new cabinet minister for children

Tuesday 7 January 2025 08:55 , Andy Gregory

The victims minister has said that the government will not introduce a new Cabinet-level minister responsible specifically for children, as recommended by Professor Alexis Jay in the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse.

Alex Davies-Jones told Times Radio: “We already have a Cabinet member responsible for children – Bridget Phillipson.”

Ms Davies-Jones said that preventing child sexual exploitation was also the responsibility of a wider group of ministers, including herself and safeguarding minister Jess Phillips, adding: “This is something that is all of our responsibility across government to deliver.”

Calls for new review ‘distracting from issues’, child abuse inquiry chair warns

Tuesday 7 January 2025 08:43 , Andy Gregory

Professor Alexis Jay, who authored the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse, said the row over calls for a new national inquiry into child sexual abuse is “distracting from the issues”.

She declined to answer when asked whether she felt US billionaire Elon Musk knew what was going on in Oldham, where the council has been refused a public inquiry.

But Prof Jay told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I have heard very little in the last few days about the appalling and lifelong effects that child sexual abuse can have on people.”

“I am pleased that the subject matter and the inquiry recommendations are finally getting the attention they deserve but this is definitely not the way I would have chosen for it to happen, but it has had the effect of moving on the agenda,” she said.

Prof Jay agreed the plans for new legislation introduced by home secretary Yvette Cooper on Monday had happened quicker than it might otherwise have done, saying: “It [the row] may well have given it some kind of impetus to move forward.”

British public can ignore my son, says Errol Musk

Tuesday 7 January 2025 08:36 , Andy Gregory

Errol Musk has said that the UK public are free to ignore his son Elon.

Asked what he would say to people who want his son to stop “sticking his oar” into British politics, Mr Musk told LBC: “Well people don’t have to listen to what he says. I mean, he’s just a person.

“The fact that he has money, is a billionaire or something to that effect – I mean, hundreds of thousands of people are tweeting the same things.

“Or just don’t listen to him then, that’s what I’d say. Just tell him to get lost.”

"Don't listen to him then. Tell him to get lost."



Whistleblower says Starmer ‘out of touch'

Tuesday 7 January 2025 08:03 , Athena Stavrou

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, as a former director of public prosecutions, is “out of touch” with how the country feels about the way grooming gangs have been dealt with, according to whistleblower Maggie Oliver.

Ms Oliver, a former detective who resigned from Greater Manchester Police in 2012, told LBC Radio: “He was the director of public prosecutions. He is front and centre for me, the buck stops at the top.”

On Monday, the Prime Minister defended his record as DPP between 2008 and 2013 after Elon Musk accused him of failing at that time to bring “rape gangs” to justice.

Ms Oliver said of Sir Keir: “The comments he made yesterday really made me feel that he is out of touch with the mood of the country.

“Yet again, people now know what’s happened – you know those years ago, nobody did.”

Alexis Jay urges government to ‘get on with’ inquiry recommendations

Tuesday 7 January 2025 07:58 , Athena Stavrou

Professor Alexis Jay, who chaired the Independent Inquiry into Child Sex Abuse, said “people should just get on with” implementing the recommendations made in previous inquiries into child sexual abuse rather than holding another one.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Prof Jay said she did not agree that more national inquiries should take place.

“We have learned a lot from those reviews that have already been undertaken. Locally people need to step up to the mark and do the things that have been recommended,” she said.

“I think that the time has passed for more inquiries. We’ve had enough of inquiries, consultations and discussions and especially for those victims and survivors who’ve had the courage to come forward, and they clearly want action.

“We have set out what action is required and people should just get on with it. Locally and nationally.”

Victims minister will not back calls for another national inquiry

Tuesday 7 January 2025 07:47 , Athena Stavrou

Alex Davies-Jones has said she will not support a move to set up a new national inquiry into child grooming gangs.

The victims minister said the government will instead focus on implementing the recommendations of the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse, which was set up in 2015 led by Prof Alexis Jay.

When asked if the inquiry was satisfactory, Davies-Jones told BBC Breakfast: “I think that inquiry was very broad and wide ranging. We owe it to those victims to get on with the job - more actions less words - and deliver on those recommendations.”

(BBC)

No new Cabinet minister role to be created for children, victim minister says

Tuesday 7 January 2025 07:38 , Athena Stavrou

The victims minister said the Government would not create a specific Cabinet minister responsible for children, as recommended by Professor Alexis Jay, saying one already existed.

Alex Davies-Jones told Times Radio: “We already have a Cabinet member responsible for children, Bridget Phillipson.”

She added that preventing child sexual exploitation was also the responsibility of a wider group of ministers, including herself and safeguarding minister Jess Phillips.

Ms Davies-Jones said: “This is something that is all of our responsibility across Government to deliver.”

Victims minister says government working on inquiry recommendations

Tuesday 7 January 2025 07:30 , Athena Stavrou

The victims minister was unable to provide a timeline for implementing the recommendations of the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse, saying the Government was working “quickly”.

Alex Davies-Jones told Times Radio: “I can’t give you a timeline but what I can tell you is we are working very, very quickly.

“A lot of these recommendations can be implemented quickly. As you heard from the Home Secretary yesterday, we’ve already begun that work and some of those new offences that have been announced will be in our Crime and Policing Bill brought in later this year.”

Adding that the Government would provide “more information soon”, she said: “I want to do this as quickly as possible. It’s very complicated, this is not a quick fix overnight.”

Musk continues X attack on Starmer

Tuesday 7 January 2025 07:23 , Athena Stavrou

Elon Musk has continued his attack on Sir Keir Starmer as he calls the UK prime minister “evil” on his social media platform, X.

In a series of posts overnight, the Tesla boss said UK politicians were “in for a rude awakening” as he replied to a user saying it was a “big mistake” for them to “run their mouths about our country and Elon”.

Reacting to the resignation of Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, Mr Musk wrote: “Trudeau is gone, Starmer will be soon.”

He also dubbed Starmer as “evil”.

Robert Jenrick calls for ‘more to be done’ to tackle child grooming

Tuesday 7 January 2025 07:12 , Athena Stavrou

Child sexual exploitation is “one of the most appalling racially aggravated crimes in our country’s history”, Robert Jenrick has said.

Asked whether the Conservatives had done enough to tackle the issue in government, the shadow justice secretary repeatedly told BBC Breakfast “more needs to be done”.

He said: “Clearly more needed to be done, that’s why I think we have to take this forward, that’s why we do need to have a fully national inquiry.”

Arguing that “a number of significant steps were taken” by Conservative home secretaries, Mr Jenrick also called for perpetrators to receive whole-life sentences.

He said: “I have long advocated going further than that and saying you should have a full-life sentence if you are a grooming gang perpetrator, so you never see the light of day, so you go to jail, you don’t step foot out on the streets of our country in 10 years or so, as is happening at the moment.

“This is one of the most appalling racially aggravated crimes in our country’s history. It must be taken more seriously by everyone.”

(BBC)

Starmer should summon US ambassador over Musk remarks, Lib Dems say

Tuesday 7 January 2025 07:00 , Andy Gregory

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey has said that the US ambassador should be summoned over Elon Musk’s online attacks, after the billionaire suggested that “America should liberate the people of Britain from their tyrannical government”.

Sir Ed said: “People have had enough of Elon Musk interfering with our country’s democracy when he clearly knows nothing about Britain.

“It’s time to summon the US ambassador to ask why an incoming US official is suggesting the UK Government should be overthrown.”

Tory MP James Cleverly criticises Starmer’s condemnation of ‘far-right bandwagon'

Tuesday 7 January 2025 06:45 , Andy Gregory

Tory MP James Cleverly has criticised Sir Keir Starmer’s criticism of politicians “calling for inquiries because they want to jump on a bandwagon of the far-right” in relation to Elon Musk’s grooming gangs claims.

The former Tory leadership hopeful said: “When will Starmer and Labour learn? Accusing those who disagrees with him, or who seeks legitimate answers about repeated failures of child protection, as ‘far right’ is deeply insulting and counterproductive.

“He is the best recruiting sergeant for extremism.”

Starmer pledges to fight for NHS ‘day and night’

Tuesday 7 January 2025 06:30 , Andy Gregory

Rebuilding the NHS is the cornerstone of rebuilding Britain, the prime minister said, as he pledged to fight for the health service “day and night”.

Giving a speech at a hospital in Surrey on Monday, Sir Keir Starmer unveiled more detail about his plans for slashing NHS waiting lists, with the aim of slashing the number of people waiting longer than 18 weeks for treatment in England by nearly half a million over the next year.

Speaking with rolled up sleeves in front of a raft of frontline NHS workers and health secretary Wes Streeting, the prime minister promised to reform the health service from “top to bottom”.

Our political correspondent Millie Cooke reports from Surrey:

Starmer pledges to fight for NHS ‘day and night’ as PM unveils new reforms