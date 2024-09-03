UK politics - live: Israel furious after Britain suspends arms sales as Tugendhat launches Tory leadership bid

Israel has reacted with fury after the UK suspended around 30 arms export licences to Israel amid concerns a “clear risk” exists that they could be used to breach international humanitarian law.

Foreign secretary David Lammy told the House of Commons on Monday that a review conducted by the UK government could not “arbitrate on whether or not Israel has breached international humanitarian law” in Gaza, but ministers have a legal duty to review export licences.

He said Israel had a right to defend itself but he said that he was not satisfied with answers after he had raised concerns with the Israeli government.

Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant said he was “deeply disheartened” by what he described as “sanctions placed by the UK government on export licenses to Israel‘s defence establishment”.

Meanwhile, Tom Tugendhat will formally launch his leadership campaign in a central London event on Tuesday with a promise to reset the party’s relationship with the public.

The race for the Tory leadership has begun to heat up as MPs return to Westminster after the summer recess, after James Cleverly and Kemi Badenoch launched their campaigns on Monday.

09:27 , Joe Middleton

Watch live as Labour cabinet ministers arrive at Downing Street for a meeting on Tuesday 3 September.

Sir Keir Starmer gathers his top team as he faces facing party backlash and fresh Tory attacks over the government’s decision to strip the winter fuel payment from millions of pensioners.

The decision by the prime minister and chancellor Rachel Reeves would result in a “bureaucratic and unpopular means test” for older people, Poole MP Neil Duncan-Jordan said as he tabled a Commons motion calling for the government to delay the move on Monday.

Introducing the leader of the opawsition

09:25 , Joe Middleton

Liberal Democrat MP Steve Darling is back in Westminster and has launched an X account for his beloved guide dog, Jennie.

He said on X: “Now that Parliament has returned, my guide dog Jennie has now set up her official X account. If you would like to follow Jennie’s official account you can find her @RtHonJen We should be on Sky TV tomorrow morning.”

Now that Parliament has returned, my guide dog Jennie has now set up her official X account. If you would like to follow Jennie's official account you can find her @RtHonJen We should be on Sky TV tomorrow morning pic.twitter.com/DRuBo0W0Iz — Steve Darling MP (@SteveDarlingMP) September 2, 2024

Back up in Westminster after a glorious August in Torbay. At last my owner now has an office so I'm starting to fill it with dog toys... pic.twitter.com/1F8wFMYOtC — RtHonJennieOffical (@RtHonJen) September 2, 2024

Boris Johnson says Starmer ‘wants Hamas to win’ in Israel war

09:18 , Joe Middleton

Boris Johnson has accused Sir Keir Starmer of abandoning Israel after the government suspended some arms export licences to the country.

The former prime minister said Hamas is still holding many innocent Jewish hostages while Israel tries to prevent a repeat of the October 7 massacre.

Writing on X on Tuesday, Mr Johnson added: “Why are Lammy and Starmer abandoning Israel? Do they want Hamas to win?”

Britain is suspending around 30 of its 350 arms export licences to Israel amid a “clear risk” they could be used to breach international humanitarian law relating to the treatment of Palestinian detainees and the supply of aid to Gaza.

Our political correspondent Archie Mitchell reports

Labour Friends of Israel ‘deeply concerned’ as UK suspends some arms sales to Israel

09:08 , Joe Middleton

Labour Friends of Israel (LFI) has said it is “deeply concerned” after the UK government decided to suspend around 30 arms export licences to Israel.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the LFI said that it did not think the decision to restrict arms sales to Israel would “bring the tragic conflict in Gaza to a close”.

It added that it was “deeply concerned” about the signal this move sends to Iran.

Our statement on the government's announcement of a partial suspension of arms export licences to Israel. pic.twitter.com/IXqYAnbBQK — Labour Friends of Israel (@_LFI) September 2, 2024

Immigration numbers could go up under Labour, claims shadow transport secretary

08:51 , Joe Middleton

Shadow transport secretary Helen Whately has said she’s concerned that immigration numbers could go up under Labour and that it is a key issue for voters.

She told Kay Burley, on Sky News: “Immigration is a big issue for voters, it’s far from the only issue, but it is a big issue. And it’s something to which we know there are no easy answers. What I do know for sure is that Labour doesn’t have the answers...

“I’m worried we’ll see immigration numbers go up under Labour and they won’t get control of illegal immigration’.”

'I'm worried we'll see immigration numbers go up under Labour and they won't get control of illegal immigration'.



Shadow Transport Secretary @Helen_Whately on the different immigration policies of potential Tory party leaders.https://t.co/D5LGpTYpWA



📺 Sky 501 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/8Dt9D9Kiii — Sky News (@SkyNews) September 3, 2024

UK’s decision to suspend some arms exports to Israel made to protect ‘integrity’ system, says former diplomat

08:36 , Joe Middleton

Former British diplomat and national security adviser Lord Peter Ricketts said the government’s decision to suspend some arms exports to Israel was made to protect the “integrity” of the UK’s arms export system.

Lord Ricketts told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “They’ve been very careful, I think.

“They’ve gone into this thoroughly, and they’ve concluded that although they can’t pin individual weapons systems to individual acts in Gaza - because there aren’t the number of observers on the ground to see it - they’ve reached a conclusion that there are certain weapons where there is a clear risk that if they were supplied, they would be used in a way that breaches international humanitarian law.

“And that is one of the conditions in the licenses that we serve to all countries that get British arms.

“So I think their move is about the integrity of the arms export system, rather than any hope that it might change Netanyahu’s mind, which it clearly won’t.”

UK arms sales decision sends a ‘terrible message’, says president of the Board of Deputies of British Jews

08:30 , Joe Middleton

Phil Rosenberg, president of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, has strongly criticised the decision to suspend some arms exports to Israel

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, he said: “On the day that those beautiful people were being buried, kidnapped from a music festival like Reading or Glastonbury, the UK decides to send a signal that it’s Israel that it wants to penalise, and that is a terrible, terrible message to be sending both to Israel in its hour of need, also to Hamas about the consequences - where consequences are for the horrific actions that Hamas has taken as a terrorist organisation, but also to other allies and adversaries around the world.

“So it is the wrong decision taken very much at the wrong time.”

New kitten set to join Starmer family in Downing Street, PM reveals

08:24 , Joe Middleton

Sir Keir Starmer has let his children get a new kitten while they live at Downing Street, after “a long summer of negotiations” about a dog, the Prime Minister has revealed.

A “Siberian kitten” will be the Starmer family’s new pet, Sir Keir revealed in a BBC 5 Live interview with Matt Chorley.

The prime minister was asked for an update on remarks he made during the summer general election campaign that his children were lobbying him to get a German shepherd dog.

What is happening in Westminster on Tuesday - everything you need to know

08:21 , Joe Middleton

8.30am - Sir Keir Starmer’s cabinet have their first meeting since the summer recess.

10.30am - Tory leadership candidate Tom Tugendhat will launch his leadership campaign in central London.

11.30am - Urgent Treasury questions will take place in the Commons with chancellor Rachel Reeves.

The Passenger Railway Services (Public Ownership) Bill will go through the House today.

Over at the House of Lords a debate will take place at 3.20pm on the first report from the Covid inquiry.

Former PM Boris Johnson reacts to UK’s decision to suspend arms sales to Israel

08:13 , Joe Middleton

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, Boris Johnson has accused Sir Keir Starmer and David Lammy of “abandoning” Israel.

He said: “Hamas is still holding many innocent Jewish hostages while Israel tries to prevent a repeat of the 7th October massacre. Why are Lammy and Starmer abandoning Israel? Do they want Hamas to win?”

Hamas is still holding many innocent Jewish hostages while Israel tries to prevent a repeat of the 7th October massacre. Why are Lammy and Starmer abandoning Israel? Do they want Hamas to win? — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) September 3, 2024

UK export licence suspension won’t have ‘material’ impact on Israel, UK minister says

08:08 , Joe Middleton

Defence secretary John Healey said the UK’s decision to suspend some arms exports would not weaken Israel’s security.

He told Times Radio: “It will not have a material impact on Israel’s security.”

Mr Healey said he informed his Israeli counterpart, Yoav Gallant, about the suspension before it was announced.

“As I said to the defence minister Yoav Gallant yesterday when I spoke to him before the announcement, we have a duty to follow the law, but this does not alter our unshakable commitment to support Israel’s right to self-defence and to the defence of Israel if it comes under direct attack again, just as UK jets back in April helped intercept Iranian drones and missiles that were targeted directly at Israeli civilians.”

Mr Healey said Mr Gallant “found the call unwelcome”.

“That’s not surprising, but sometimes your closest friends are the ones that need to tell the hardest truths.”

UK chief rabbi slams decision to suspend Israel arms export licences

08:06 , Joe Middleton

Britain’s chief rabbi criticised the government’s decision to suspend some arms export licences to Israel only a few days after the killing of six Israeli hostages in Gaza.

“It beggars belief that the British government, a close strategic ally of Israel, has announced a partial suspension of arms licences,” Ephraim Mirvis said on X.

He said the move would bolster unfounded claims that Israel was in breach of international humanitarian law.

“Sadly, this announcement will serve to encourage our shared enemies,” Mirvis said. “It will not help to secure the release of the remaining 101 hostages, nor contribute to the peaceful future we wish and pray for, for all people in the region and beyond.”

It beggars belief that the British government, a close strategic ally of Israel, has announced a partial suspension of arms licences, at a time when Israel is fighting a war for its very survival on seven fronts forced upon it on the 7th October, and at the very moment when six… — Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis (@chiefrabbi) September 2, 2024

Israel anger after Britain suspends arms sales

08:03 , Joe Middleton

Israel has reacted with fury after the UK suspended around 30 arms export licences to Israel amid concerns a “clear risk” exists that they could be used to breach international humanitarian law.

Foreign secretary David Lammy told the House of Commons on Monday that a review conducted by the UK government could not “arbitrate on whether or not Israel has breached international humanitarian law” in Gaza, but ministers have a legal duty to review export licences.

He said Israel had a right to defend itself but he said that he was not satisfied with answers after he had raised concerns with the Israeli government.

Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant said he was “deeply disheartened” by what he described as “sanctions placed by the UK government on export licenses to Israel‘s defence establishment”.

