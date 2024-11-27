UK politics live: Ministers poised to water down electric car rules as Starmer faces PMQs

Joe Middleton
·2 min read
Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said the Government was still committed to its 2030 target (Maja Smiejkowska/PA) (PA Wire)
Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said the Government was still committed to its 2030 target (Maja Smiejkowska/PA) (PA Wire)

Ministers are preparing to water down electric vehicle rules amid a mouting crisis in the industry over rules designed to make car makers move away from making diesel and petrol vehicles.

Jonathan Reynolds told car manufacturers on Tuesday night he was “profoundly concerned” about how policies meant to phase out new petrol and diesel vehicles by 2030 were operating, and would consult on “a better way forward” while still keeping the target.

His comments in a speech to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) follow Vauxhall-owner Stellantis’s announcement that it will close its van-making plant in Luton, putting 1,100 jobs at risk.

The closure forms part of the group’s proposal to consolidate its UK manufacturing of vans to create an all-electric hub at its Ellesmere Port plant in Cheshire, where it is set to invest £50 million.

It comes as Sir Keir Starmer will face off against new Tory leader Kemi Badenoch at PMQs for only the third time.

Key Points

  • UK to water down electric car making rules as Vauxhall closes factory, putting 1,100 jobs at risk

UK to water down electric car making rules as Vauxhall closes factory, putting 1,100 jobs at risk

09:10 , Joe Middleton

The government will water down rules which demand car makers switch to making battery-powered cars after pressure from the industry.

But the move comes too late to save Vauxhall’s van plant in Luton, where 1,100 jobs are at risk.

Ministers have agreed to review rules which say at least 22 per cent of cars made in British factories must be battery-powered. Breaking the rules means either buying credits from competitors who are beating these targets or paying a fine of £15,000 per car.

Howard Mustoe reports

UK to water down electric car making rules as Vauxhall closes factory

Hello

09:09 , Joe Middleton

Good morning and welcome to the The Independent’s politics blog covering everything in Westminster and beyond.

Latest Stories

  • Airport crew have a whale of a tale to tell after rare plane lands in Sydney, N.S.

    Workers at the airport in Sydney, N.S., have a whale of a tale to tell after an odd-looking airplane attracted crowds of onlookers over the weekend.An Airbus Beluga touched down at J.A. Douglas McCurdy Sydney Airport on Sunday, after getting diverted due to weather in St. John's, where it was supposed to refuel before continuing to Florida. The plane got quite a greeting when it landed around 5 p.m, said Sydney Airport CEO Myles Tuttle."There was a traffic jam down the whole Grand Lake Road and

  • Thieves Have Devised A New Way To Steal Your Car

    Stay on your toes, everyone!

  • Hyundai, Kia, Honda, Fisker, Jeep among 305,000 vehicles recalled: Check car recalls here

    The NHTSA recently announced recalls for 305,996 vehicles. This includes vehicles from Stellantis, Fisker, Honda, Kia, and Hyundai.

  • Driver of festive Camry says light display is here to stay even after warning from police

    The driver of a Toyota Camry decked out with Christmas lights is turning heads throughout Waterloo region because of the car's display of lights. And despite a warning from police, he says he plans to keep the lights shining bright.Shawn Permauloo of Paris, Ont., says the goal of the light show has been to bring joy to those who catch a glimpse of the flashy car."I saw the trend on TikTok and we actually did my brother's Acura last year but we didn't drive it around, we just plugged it in on the

  • Plane Operated by DHL Downed in Mystery Crash That Killed One Person

    Authorities in Lithuania are refusing to rule out the possible involvement of Putin’s intel operatives after a DHL cargo jet smashed into a house in the country, killing one person. The Kremlin has reportedly launched a bizarre campaign of terror, targeting DHL across Europe, including allegedly placing incendiary devices hidden in packages that were due to be loaded into cargo planes operated by the courier company, which was founded in San Francisco. The Boeing jet which crashed Monday started

  • Utah NHL team walks to arena after bus gets stuck in Toronto traffic

    TORONTO — Utah’s NHL team was forced to walk to their game against the Maple Leafs after their bus got stuck in Toronto traffic Sunday night, prompting Premier Doug Ford to call the city’s gridlock “embarrassing.”

  • Police search for man who allegedly fired at vehicles on Highway 401, then stole car

    Police are searching for man who they say opened fire at several vehicles and stole a car on Highway 401 in Mississauga early Tuesday.In a news release on Tuesday, Ontario Provincial Police said the man is considered armed and dangerous and is not yet in custody.Sgt. Ted Dongelmans, of the OPP's highway safety division, said police received several 911 calls shortly after 5 a.m. that reported that a male was seen on foot on the highway shooting at vehicles in the eastbound lanes near Dixie Road.

  • Car found submerged in Georgia pond could help solve the 1980 cold case of a missing couple

    The discovery of human remains inside a vehicle found in a Georgia pond may be linked to a New York couple who disappeared in 1980, according to police.

  • 95 People Dramatically Escape Burning Plane on Emergency Slides After Engine Catches Fire: Reports

    All 95 people on board the plane managed to get out of the aircraft unharmed after it landed in Turkey, per multiple reports

  • German foreign minister questions if DHL cargo plane crash was 'hybrid incident'

    A cargo plane crashed into a house on its approach to Lithuania's Vilnius Airport on Monday morning, killing one crew member and injuring others.View on euronews

  • Toddler Sisters Are Killed in Alleged DUI Hit-and-Run, as Family Mourns Loss of 'Beloved Angels'

    Alexis Garcia, 28, is charged with two counts of murder

  • Driver charged in Kamloops, B.C., crash that killed student, injured several others: RCMP

    A man has been charged under the Motor Vehicle Act after an investigation into a multi-vehicle crash in Kamloops, B.C., last year that killed a university volleyball player, RCMP said.The head coach of the Thompson Rivers University (TRU) men's volleyball team said the family members of victims he spoke with are "understandably outraged" that charges were not laid under the Criminal Code.Owyn McInnis, 22, was killed, and two of his teammates were seriously injured on Nov. 29, 2023, when their Vo

  • At least one dead after DHL cargo plane crashes into house in Lithuania

    One person has been killed and three people left injured when a DHL cargo plane crashed into a house in Lithuania this morning. A Spanish crew member died after the aircraft smashed into a two-storey house near Vilnius Airport around 5.30am local time (3.30am UK time). Three other crew members - who were Spanish, German and Lithuanian - survived, as did the residents in the house.

  • US rejects bid to rethink new automobile automatic emergency braking rules

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Monday it will not reconsider a landmark rule finalized in April requiring nearly all new cars and trucks by 2029 to have advanced automatic emergency braking systems. The Alliance for Automotive Innovation, representing General Motors, Toyota Motor, Volkswagen and other automakers, had said the requirement that all cars and trucks must be able to stop and avoid striking vehicles in front of them at up to 62 miles per hour (100 kph) is "practically impossible with available technology" and had asked the agency to reconsider it. NHTSA on Monday rejected the request but said it was clarifying some technical requirements and correcting an error in the test scenario for an obstructed pedestrian crossing the road.

  • 7 Sports Cars To Avoid Buying

    If you're all about handling, speed, acceleration, cylinder engines and turning heads wherever you go, then nothing but a sports car will do. Whether you're in the market for a new 2025 model or a...

  • A third Florida motorcycle deputy has died from injuries suffered in traffic crash

    WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida sheriff's motorcycle deputy died Monday from injuries suffered last week in a crash that killed two of his colleagues, officials said.

  • DHL plane crash in Lithuania leaves authorities searching for answers

    VILNIUS (Reuters) -A DHL cargo plane crashed as it came in to land at Lithuania's Vilnius airport on Monday morning, killing one person in what Germany's foreign minister later said could be an accident or a hybrid attack in "volatile times". Lithuanian officials said there was no indication of sabotage so far, though Germany is investigating several fires caused by incendiary devices hidden inside parcels at a warehouse in Leipzig for delivery by DHL earlier this year.

  • Thailand, the ‘Detroit of Southeast Asia’, is at the forefront of China’s battle for the global auto market

    China has invested at least $1.4 billion in the nearby country’s auto plants.

  • Is driving with snow stacked on top of your car legal?

    Kenneth from Denver writes, “What’s driving you crazy? Hello Mr Jayson, I watch you and the channel 7 news every morning because I trust you and your reporting..."

  • DHL cargo plane crashes in Lithuania, killing 1, local officials say

    A DHL cargo plane crashed near the Lithuanian capital early on Monday, killing one of four people on board, local officials said. The plane, which had been traveling from Leipzig, Germany, crashed in Liepkalnis, on the outskirts of the capital, Vilnius, the Lithuanian airport authority said in a statement posted on social media. The flight had been expected to land at Vilnius Airport, officials said.