UK politics live: Ministers poised to water down electric car rules as Starmer faces PMQs

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said the Government was still committed to its 2030 target (Maja Smiejkowska/PA) (PA Wire)

Ministers are preparing to water down electric vehicle rules amid a mouting crisis in the industry over rules designed to make car makers move away from making diesel and petrol vehicles.

Jonathan Reynolds told car manufacturers on Tuesday night he was “profoundly concerned” about how policies meant to phase out new petrol and diesel vehicles by 2030 were operating, and would consult on “a better way forward” while still keeping the target.

His comments in a speech to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) follow Vauxhall-owner Stellantis’s announcement that it will close its van-making plant in Luton, putting 1,100 jobs at risk.

The closure forms part of the group’s proposal to consolidate its UK manufacturing of vans to create an all-electric hub at its Ellesmere Port plant in Cheshire, where it is set to invest £50 million.

It comes as Sir Keir Starmer will face off against new Tory leader Kemi Badenoch at PMQs for only the third time.

Key Points

UK to water down electric car making rules as Vauxhall closes factory, putting 1,100 jobs at risk

UK to water down electric car making rules as Vauxhall closes factory, putting 1,100 jobs at risk

09:10 , Joe Middleton

The government will water down rules which demand car makers switch to making battery-powered cars after pressure from the industry.

But the move comes too late to save Vauxhall’s van plant in Luton, where 1,100 jobs are at risk.

Ministers have agreed to review rules which say at least 22 per cent of cars made in British factories must be battery-powered. Breaking the rules means either buying credits from competitors who are beating these targets or paying a fine of £15,000 per car.

Howard Mustoe reports

UK to water down electric car making rules as Vauxhall closes factory

Hello

09:09 , Joe Middleton

Good morning and welcome to the The Independent’s politics blog covering everything in Westminster and beyond.