UK politics live: Rachel Reeves to defend Budget to CBI after stark warning over tax rises

Chancellor of the exchequer Rachel Reeves made a string of business tax rises in October (PA Wire)

Rachel Reeves is due to come face to face with firms at the Confederation of British Industry’s (CBI) amid backlash over her autumn Budget, reiterating that she stands by her choices.

The chief executive of the CBI will warn in a speech on Monday that the measures announced last month have made it harder for businesses to “take a chance” on hiring new people.

However, the chancellor is expected to tell the group there was “no alternative” to tax rises after she announced a nearly £70bn uplift in public spending, partly funded by sharp increases in business taxes.

Speaking at the CBI’s annual conference in London, she will say: “Across the board, in so many sectors, margins are being squeezed and profits are being hit by a tough trading environment that just got tougher.

Ahead of her discussion with Scottish Power CEO Keith Anderson, Tory leader Kemi Badenoch will give a speech at 1pm.

Meanwhile, the government has launched a crackdown on welfare benefits as the prime minister promises a ‘zero-tolerance’ approach to cheats and debate continues on the voluntary assisted dying bill due to be debated in parliament later this week.’

Key Points

Rachel Reeves to face criticism of autumn Budget tax rises at annual conference

Keir Starmer doubles down on benefits crackdown

Ministers following own ‘moral code’ on assisted dying vote, says Jess Phillips

09:49 , Holly Evans

Senior Government figures opposed to the assisted dying Bill are following their own “moral code”, a minister has suggested, ahead of a vote on the law change this week.

Home Office minister Jess Phillips defended her colleague Shabana Mahmood, who made clear she would vote against the Bill in a strongly worded letter to constituents which emerged over the weekend.

She faced a backlash from Labour peer Lord Falconer for the public intervention, who suggested the Justice Secretary was motivated by her religious beliefs.

Members will be given a free vote on the issue, allowing them to make a decision according to their own conscience rather than in line with party policy.

Jess Phillips defended justice secretary Shabana Mahmood over her opposition to the assisted dying Bill (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Archive)

The Home Office minister told Times Radio: “She (Ms Mahmood) will make the decision about how she votes on assisted dying on a matter of conscience, just exactly like I will.

“How she comes to that and what moral code she uses to come to that will be exactly the same as the moral code that I use to come to that decision as well.”

Ms Phillips added: “I think that Shabana is making a decision on what she thinks is best for her constituents, like every constituency MP.”

The minister said she would be backing the Bill, telling BBC Breakfast: “I am a person who fundamentally believes in the right for people to make a choice about their bodies.”

Bank of England deputy governor ‘worried’ that inflation will be higher

09:40 , Holly Evans

A deputy governor of the Bank of England has said she is “more worried” about the risks that inflation will be higher than expected as she called for a “gradual” reduction in interest rates.

Clare Lombardelli told a conference at King’s Business School there have been some signs of a slowdown in the reduction of wage inflation amid efforts to keep inflation sustainably at the central bank’s 2 per cent target rate.

Ms Lombardelli said: “I view the probabilities of downside and upside risks to inflation as broadly balanced.

“But at this point I am more worried about the possible consequences if the upside materialised, as this could require a more costly monetary policy response.

“The outlook for wages and services prices is unclear from here.

“This is why I support a gradual removal of monetary policy restriction and will be monitoring the flow of data over the coming months so we can calibrate our policy path as needed.”

Keir Starmer doubles down on benefits crackdown as he promises ‘zero tolerance’ on cheats

09:37 , Holly Evans

Keir Starmer has promised “zero tolerance” for benefits cheats as Labour seeks to tackle Britain’s ballooning welfare bill.

The prime minister warned those who try to “take advantage of state generosity will feel the force of the law” and that ministers would even “take cash straight from the banks of fraudsters”.

His vow came as ministers prepare to unveil “tough” changes to the welfare system later this week.

Read the full article here:

Chancellor to say she has heard ‘no alternatives’ to tax rises

09:32 , Holly Evans

In the October Budget, Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced a nearly £70 billion uplift in public spending, partly funded by sharp increases in business taxes such as employer national insurance contributions.

Labour also raised the minimum wage, in a move praised by workers’ groups and unions, but which businesses have said will force them to pass on some costs to consumers, hire fewer people or make less profit.

In her speech, Ms Newton-Smith will point to a recent survey by the body which found almost two-thirds of companies think the Budget will damage UK investment.

The event is also due to be attended by the Chancellor, who is expected to take part in an onstage talk with Scottish Power chief executive Keith Anderson.

The Guardian reported Ms Reeves is expected to use the conference to say: “I have heard lots of responses to the Government’s first budget but I have heard no alternatives.”

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves is set to say she has heard ‘no alternatives’ to tax rises (Jordan Pettitt/PA) (PA Wire)

09:28 , Holly Evans

Tax rises in the autumn Budget are undermining investment among UK companies, according to the head of one of Britain’s most prominent business groups.

Rain Newton-Smith, chief executive of the Confederation of British Industry, will warn in a speech on Monday that the measures announced last month have made it harder for businesses to “take a chance” on hiring new people.

However, Chancellor Rachel Reeves is expected to tell the group there was “no alternative” to tax rises as she holds firm against criticism of the autumn financial statement.

Speaking to the CBI’s annual conference in London, she will say: “Across the board, in so many sectors, margins are being squeezed and profits are being hit by a tough trading environment that just got tougher.

“And here’s the rub, profits aren’t just extra money for companies to stuff in a pillowcase. Profits are investment… When you hit profits, you hit competitiveness, you hit investment, you hit growth.”