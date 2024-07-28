UK politics live: Reeves to accuse Tories over £20bn black hole as Rayner overhauls planning rules

Chancellor Rachel Reeves is set to claim the former Conservative government left a £20 billion black hole in public finances in a speech that could lay the groundwork for sweeping spending cuts in the upcoming budget.

Deputy prime minister and housing secretary Angela Rayner will also be announcing policy this week, with an overhaul of the planning rules as the government seeks to build 1.5 million homes in five years.

Ms Reeves is set to follow in the footsteps of former chancellor George Osborne, who used the Tories’ inheritance from Labour in 2010 to paint the party as having bankrupted the country.

The government will say the assessment shows “Britain is broke and broken” and reveals “the mess that populist politics has made of the economy and public services”.

She is expected to say Rishi Sunak’s government made significant funding commitments this year with no idea how they would be paid for.

Ms Reeves’ immediate predecessor, Jeremy Hunt, says the books were “wide open” during his tenure as chancellor, and accused Labour of “peddling fiction which is widely rejected by independent commentators”.

Rachel Reeves expected to approve above-inflation pay rises for public sector workers

08:43 , Holly Evans

The Chancellor is expected to approve above-inflation pay rises for millions of public sector workers in response to the recommendations of independent pay review bodies.

Teachers and some 1.3 million NHS staff could be in line for a 5.5% pay boost, which could cost about £3.5 billion more than had been budgeted for.

This could rise to about £10 billion if other pay review bodies give similar advice on workforces such as police and prisons officers and doctors and dentists, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS).

Chancellor Rachel Reeves- is set to reveal her findings on Monday (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Wire)

As this cost has not been fully budgeted for in current plans, the cash would have to be raised through existing fiscal headroom, tweaking fiscal rules or tax increases.

Any tax hikes to meet those costs would not be expected before the autumn budget, the date of which Ms Reeves is also set to announce on Monday.

Labour has ruled out lifting income tax, VAT, national insurance and corporation tax, potentially leaving changes to pensions relief and capital gains and inheritance levies on the table.

Rayner’s announcement comes against backdrop of £20bn black hole

08:08 , Holly Evans

Angela Rayner’s planning announcement will come as Chancellor Rachel Reeves is expected to unveil a black hole in the public finances of around £20 billion.

The Chancellor will outline the spending inheritance left by the Tories when she presents the results of a Treasury audit to Parliament on Monday.

A government spokesperson said the audit had shown “the previous government made significant funding commitments for this financial year without knowing where the money would come from”.

The spokesperson added: “The assessment will show that Britain is broke and broken – revealing the mess that populist politics has made of the economy and public services.”

Angela Rayner is set to lay out her plans to build 1.5m houses (Lucy North/PA Wire)

Rayner to set out overhaul of planning rules to clear path to building homes

07:57 , Holly Evans

Angela Rayner will unveil an overhaul of planning rules next week as Labour seeks to clear a path to building 1.5 million homes in five years.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Housing Secretary said that “delivering social and affordable houses at scale” is her “number one priority”.

But the planning system should be “a launchpad” rather than a “millstone” dragging down the housing market, she wrote in The Observer.

The overhaul, to be announced before MPs leave for summer recess, will include bringing back mandatory housing targets that were scrapped by the previous Government and introducing “golden rules” to ensure development works for local people and protects nature, Ms Rayner said.

“We plan to set out in detail more of these early and important changes in an updated National Planning Policy Framework next week,” Ms Rayner wrote.

Priti Patel makes bid to become next Conservative Party leader

07:30 , Tom Watling

Dame Priti Patel has said she will stand to be Tory party leader, making her the fifth Conservative MP to throw her hat in the ring.

She joins Mel Stride, Tom Tugendhat, James Cleverly and Robert Jenrick in the race to replace Rishi Sunak as Tory leader.

She wrote on Twitter: “I am standing to be the new Leader of the Conservative Party. We must unite to win!

“I can lead us in opposition and unite our party and get us match fit for the next election, with unity, experience and strength.”

She said she could deliver the “experienced and strong” leadership needed to unite the Tories’ disparate factions, in an article for The Telegraph on Saturday.

Former home secretary Dame Priti Patel (Victoria Jones/PA) (PA Wire)

Rachel Reeves to unveil ‘broke Britain’ dossier as Jeremy Hunt hits back with tax ‘scam’ claim

07:00 , Tom Watling

