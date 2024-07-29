UK politics live: Reeves to unveil plan to cut costs as chancellor accuses Tories of £20 billion ‘cover up’

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has vowed to cut costs immediately
date 2024-07-29

Rachel Reeves is set to announce immediate steps to cut costs as she is expected to reveal the government faces a £20 billion black hole in its accounts.

The chancellor will also accuse the previous Conservative government of “covering up the true state of the public finances”.

She will lay out the spending inheritance left by the previous government – and announce the date of her first autumn Budget – on Monday afternoon as she pledges to “restore economic stability”.

She will say that a Treasury spending audit she commissioned shows that the previous government overspent this year’s budgets by billions of pounds after making a series of unfunded promises.

It comes as Kemi Badenoch officially announced she is running to become the next leader of the Conservative Party.

The shadow housing secretary said it was “time to renew” the party that suffered a resounding defeat at the general election earlier this month.

She became the sixth candidate to announce their intention to run. James Cleverly, Tom Tugendhat, Mel Stride and Robert Jenrick all announced their campaigns last week, while Priti Patel made her case for the leadership of the party over the weekend.

French border control zone at Dover to be expanded ahead of new EU rules

07:53 , Salma Ouaguira

The French border control zone at the Port of Dover will be expanded to reduce the risk of queues at peak times when new EU rules come into force.

Under the EU’s Entry/Exit System (EES), expected to come into force in the autumn, travellers entering from the UK and other non-EU countries will have to register their details at the EU border and provide biometric data.

As the Government prepares for the change, Home Office Minister Seema Malhotra will lay a Statutory Instrument in Parliament on Monday to allow French border officials to operate in an expanded zone at the Port of Dover.

It will commit the Home Office to working with the French Government, local authorities and businesses to streamline EU border checks at the port.

The change in law is part of the preparations to minimise the risk of traffic disruption. The aim is to create more space to process passengers for a better customer experience.

The Home Office is working with the French Interior Ministry to amend the border control arrangements between the two countries to accommodate the expanded zone.

The port plans to change the location of passport control for passengers arriving to board the ferry from the Eastern Docks to a new border control zone at its Western Docks.

The port has also been making major upgrades to its port infrastructure, including building bespoke facilities to carry out the checks.

Labour: Rwanda cost £700 million ‘with more to be spent in the future’

07:49 , Salma Ouaguira

The Rwanda scheme has cost hundreds of millions of pounds more than previously announced, and is only one example of spending pressures the Chancellor will reveal on Monday, Pat McFadden has said.

The Cabinet Office minister told Sky News: “We were told that the Rwanda scheme was going to cost £400 million. We have now found that it is £700 million, with billions more to be spent in future.”

Tory government misled the OBR, Pat McFadden claims

07:41 , Salma Ouaguira

Pat McFadden has accused the last Conservative government of misleading the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) about the state of the public finances, Archie Mitchell writes.

The chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster said Rachel Reeves will set out how the spending plans inherited by Labour are worse than what was set out by the OBR in March.

“It is worse than we thought during the election… the budgetary pressures this year are higher than those set out in the OBR forecast before the March budget,” Mr McFadden told Sky News.

Pressed over whether the last government misled the OBR, he said: “[Their forecasts] are going to have to be revised today because there are in-year pressures that the government didn’t tell us about.”

Labour confirms no tax announcements in Reeves’s statement

07:38 , Salma Ouaguira

Pat McFadden said the public should not expect any tax announcements in Rachel Reeves’s statement today, Archie Mitchell writes.

The Cabinet Office minister told Times Radio: “Today is not a budget, people shouldn’t expect tax announcements today.

“We said a number of things about tax during the election, we said that we wouldn’t increase income tax rates, national insurance rates, or VAT. Those things still hold.”

Mr McFadden added: “Today what you will hear is how we are going to respond to that opening of the books and I think what people should expect today is not tax measures but a Chancellor that is prepared to take some very tough decisions on spending to show that we put financial stability first and we take seriously that as the foundation for growing the economy.”

The scale of the black hole in public spending which the Government has warned of is equivalent to the Tories’ pre-election national insurance cuts, a think tank has said.

Paul Johnson, director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies, told BBC Breakfast: “It is very striking that if this problem is about £20 billion big that is exactly the scale of the national insurance cuts implemented by Jeremy Hunt just before the election

“Now, if those cuts were implemented in the knowledge that there was this kind of hole that is not good policy to put it mildly.”

McFadden accuses Tories of ‘running away’ from black hole in public finances

07:31 , Salma Ouaguira

Pat McFadden has accused the previous Tories of “running away” from the £20 billion black hole in the government’s accounts.

He told Sky News: “We knew we were going to inherit a very difficult situation but what we have discovered since taking office a few weeks ago is that things were even worse that we thought.

“And the previous government was certainly guilty of running away from the situation.”

The chancellor of the duchy of Lancaster accused the Conservatives of lying about the real cost of the Rwanda scheme.

He added: “The government were emptying the country’s reserve to pay for other parts of their asylum policy in addition to that the education secretary had a pay offer for teachers that nobody knew about during the election.

“When you take all of this and add it all up it adds to a significant pressure on the budget this year which we have to react to. And that reaction will have to be set out by the chancellor this afternoon.”

What is Rachel Reeves announcing in the funding review?

07:27 , Salma Ouaguira

Chancellor Rachel Reeves will announce immediate steps to cut costs today as she is expected to unveil a black hole in the accounts of around £20 billion.

She will lay out the spending inheritance left by the previous government and announce the date of her first autumn Budget this afternoon as she pledges to “restore economic stability”.

In her speech, she will say that a Treasury spending audit she commissioned shows that the previous government overspent this year’s budgets by billions of pounds after making a series of unfunded promises.

The funding review will also include new measures to reform the system:

  • The Labour government will commit to one major fiscal event per year.

  • The chancellor will establish a new Office of Value for Money.

  • Ms Reeves will unveil fiscal reforms in a bid to make government departments more efficient.

IFS: Public spending blackhole equivalent to Tories’ pre-election national insurance cuts

07:20 , Salma Ouaguira

The scale of the blackhole in public spending which the government has warned of is equivalent to the Tories’ pre-election national insurance cuts, a think tank has said.

Paul Johnson, director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies, told BBC Breakfast: “It is very striking that if this problem is about £20 billion big that is exactly the scale of the national insurance cuts implemented by Jeremy Hunt just before the election.

“Now, if those cuts were implemented in the knowledge that there was this kind of hole that is not good policy to put it mildly.”

Exclusive: Louise Haigh bids to prove Labour’s socialist values with rail nationalisation launch

07:14 , Salma Ouaguira

Labour is fast-tracking plans to prove its socialist credentials by passing laws that will see Britain’s railways renationalised before the next general election.

The plans to bring “broken” private rail ownership back into the public sector would mean a programme of nationalisation on a scale not seen since before John Major aggressively privatised the railways in the 1990s.

Legislation going before MPs on Monday will see rail lines brought back into public control when contracts with operators come to an end.

New transport secretary Louise Haigh has dubbed herself “the passenger-in-chief” as she leads the overhaul but rail companies have said the project is political rather than practical, and claim it will increase costs over time. Shadow transport secretary Helen Whately added that “passengers will pay the price”.

The Independent’s politics team has the full story:

Rail nationalisation scheme launched in bid to prove Labour’s socialist credentials

Tories claim Labour government ‘paving the way for tax rises’ ahead of Reeves’ speech

07:06 , Salma Ouaguira

The government is trying to set a narrative to pave the way for tax rises, Helen Whately said.

The shadow transport secretary said chancellor Rachel Reeves “would have known about the state of the public finances” while serving in opposition because of the Office for Budget Responsibility.

Ms Whately added: “Actually while Labour is going out there and trying to tell everybody that it is all so difficult for them, this is just them setting a narrative for tax rises that they want to bring in later on.

“But actually they took over an economy that had the fastest growth in the G7, that had the deficit halved compared to when we took over in 2010, that had historic low unemployment and that had inflation back down at 2%.

“So, really good fundamentals for them to build on in government.”

Reeves set to announce steps to cut government costs

07:02 , Tom Barnes

Chancellor Rachel Reeves is set to announce immediate steps to cut costs as she is expected to reveal a £20 billion black hole in the government’s accounts.

She will lay out the spending inheritance left by the previous government – and announce the date of her first autumn Budget – on Monday afternoon as she pledges to “restore economic stability”.

She will say that a Treasury spending audit she commissioned shows that the previous government overspent this year’s budgets by billions of pounds after making a series of unfunded promises.

Read more here:

Chancellor to announce cost-cutting steps as she pledges to fix public finances

Good morning

06:46 , Tom Barnes

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live politics coverage for Monday, July 29.

In case you missed it late yesterday evening, Kemi Badenoch has become the latest Conservative Party MP to enter the leadership race to replace Rishi Sunak.

The shadow housing secretary pledged to tell voters the truth as she launched her bid to become leader.

It comes as former home secretary Suella Braverman announced she had pulled out of the race because the “traumatised” party was refusing to acknowledge the truth about why they lost the general election.

You can read more here:

Kemi Badenoch launches Tory leadership bid as Suella Braverman withdraws from contest

