UK politics live: Reeves faces MPs in wake of controversial China visit as Reform poll deals blow to Starmer

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has been warned that imposing public spending cuts would be “political suicide”, after the Treasury vowed to be “ruthless” in seeking to quell the current economic turmoil.

Ms Reeves made a statement to the Commons on Tuesday following her trip to China, after the cost of government borrowing hit its highest level since the financial crisis by one measure, and the value of the pound fell.

In a bid to calm the markets – as the rise in gilt yields eviscerates the £9bn of “headroom” left in the chancellor’s Budget, leaving her at risk of breaking her fiscal rules – Ms Reeves was reportedly ordering cabinet ministers to be “ruthless” in identifying public spending cuts.

But former Labour shadow chancellor John McDonnell warned on Tuesday morning that further spending cuts would amount to “political suicide” and risked turning an economic “crisis into a recession” by taking demand out of the economy.

As speculation mounted on Monday that Sir Keir Starmer could sack her, Downing Street insisted that Ms Reeves will be the chancellor “for the whole of this parliament”.

13:31 , Andy Gregory

The Tories have accused Labour of “losing control of the economy” in what shadow chancellor Mel Stride claimed was “a crisis made in Downing Street”.

Mr Stride told MPs: “I know that the chancellor has been away, so let me update her on the mess that she left behind. The pound has hit a 14-month low, government borrowing costs are at a 27-year high, growth has been killed stone dead, inflation is rising, impacting millions, interest rates are staying higher for longer, and business confidence has fallen through the floor.

“The party opposite talked down the economy, they crippled businesses with colossal taxes, breaking all their promises. This is a crisis made in Downing Street.”

He added: “It should hardly surprise the chancellor that international markets are uneasy. The UK’s longterm borrowing costs have risen to their highest in almost 30 years. While the government was losing control of the economy, where was the chancellor?”

Accusing Ms Reeves of “ducking the difficult questions by jetting off to Beijing”, he said: “I believe in Labour circles they are calling it ‘the Peking duck’. Whatever was on the menu in China, was it really worth the unedifying sight of an increasingly desperate politician scampering halfway around the world with a begging bowl?”

Chancellor Rachel Reeves vows to unveil new details of plans for growth

13:25 , Andy Gregory

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has insisted that the UK is “one of the best places in the world to invest” as she vowed to unveil further details of plans to boost economic growth.

“Next week I will be meeting with business leaders, investors and entrepreneurs at the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos to make the case that the UK is one of the best places in the world to invest.

“And in the coming weeks, I will be setting out further details of our plans to kickstart growth in the economy after the 14 years of failure from the party opposite.”

Chancellor says China has agreed to improve channels for communication with UK

13:22 , Andy Gregory

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has said she raised human rights concerns with Beijing during her trip to China.

The chancellor told MPs: “We will confidently challenge on areas where we disagree. I expressed our country’s real economic and trade concerns to the Chinese, including trade imbalances and economic security.

“And I raised concerns about Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine, human rights and restrictions on rights and freedoms in Hong Kong, including the case of Jimmy Lai, and the completely unjustified sanctions against British parliamentarians.

“A key outcome of this dialogue is that we have secured China’s commitment to improve existing channels so that we can openly discuss sensitive issues and the ways in which they impact our economy.

“Because if we do not engage with China, we cannot raise our real concerns. This dialogue is just one part of our engagement with trading partners across the world.”

Rachel Reeves defends trip to China as she faces MPs

13:16 , Andy Gregory

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has defended her trip to China as she warned that not engaging with Beijing “is simply not an option”.

The chancellor told MPs: “Growth is the number one mission of this Labour government, and to grow the economy we need to help Great British businesses export around the world – that includes to China.

“As the second biggest economy in the world, and our fourth largest trading partner, not engaging is simply not an option.

“That is why I led a delegation – including the governor of the Bank of England, the chief executive of the Financial Conduct Authority, and representatives of some of Britain’s largest financial services firms.”

The chancellor added: “This dialogue has delivered a set of tangible benefits to ensure that British firms have greater access to the Chinese market while safeguarding our national security – the first duty of any government.”

Rachel Reeves vows ‘relentless’ approach in cabinet meeting, No 10 says

13:11 , Andy Gregory

Chancellor Rachel Reeves updated her colleagues on the global and UK economy during this morning’s cabinet meeting.

Downing Street said Ms Reeves “reiterated that the government would continue to take an approach that was relentless in supporting growth and cracking down on waste and inefficiency”.

Ministers were offered some relief on Tuesday morning as the pound regained its footing after hitting fresh 14-month lows on Monday, while UK government bonds recovered some lost ground after a recent heavy sell-off.

David Lammy says Rachel Reeves raised human rights concerns with China

13:06 , Andy Gregory

Foreign secretary David Lammy has defended chancellor Rachel Reeves’ trip to China, insisting that she raised human rights concerns relating to Xinjiang and the case of Jimmy Lai during her visit.

Challenged by Tory MP John Cooper, who mockingly named the visit “Operation Kowtow”, Mr Lammy said: “Can I just remind the honourable gentleman that it was our last foreign secretary that had a pint with President Xi?

“The chancellor of the Exchequer was able to raise all of the issues – Jimmy Lai, the security law in Hong King, Xinjiang, and a whole range of issues. You are only able to do that by engagement.”

Kemi Badenoch’s ‘peasants’ remarks ‘not language’ the PM would use, No 10 says

12:53 , Andy Gregory

Kemi Badenoch’s description of grooming gangs as “peasants” from “subcommunities” is not language the Prime Minister would use, Downing Street has said.

“I don’t think that’s language he would use,” the prime minister’s official spokesperson said.

Asked why, he said: “It’s not language he’s used, or indeed, I’d envisage him using.”

Kemi Badenoch blames ‘peasants’ from ‘sub-communities’ for grooming gangs abuse

12:41 , Andy Gregory

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch has blamed “peasants” from “sub-communities” within foreign countries for the grooming gangs crisis.

Jessica Coates has more details in this report:

Kemi Badenoch blames ‘peasants’ from ‘sub-communities’ for grooming gangs abuse

Slight relief for Rachel Reeves as demand holds in UK government bond auction

12:25 , Howard Mustoe

The Treasury’s Debt Management Office sold £1bn of 30-year bonds today in a useful test for Rachel Reeves and the bond market’s tolerance for her budget.

Result: not great, but ok. The bonds were all sold; three times oversubscribed indeed, although with slightly weaker demand that previous auctions.

In the broader bond market, yields – the rate buyers demand for buying the debt, lower is better for the borrower, in this case the government – fell slightly. They are 0.006 per cent lower than yesterday on benchmark 10-year bonds, at 4.887 per cent.

Worldwide market unease ‘particularly intense in UK’, says consultancy chief

12:14 , Andy Gregory

The market unease around UK government bonds appears to be linked to a delayed response to Rachel Reeves’ autumn Budget, the head of a prominent economics consultancy has suggested.

“It’s been a relatively dramatic couple of weeks for the gilts markets and for the pound,” Nina Skero, chief executive of the Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR), told the BBC.

“It’s been somewhat of a worldwide phenomenon, but it seems to be particularly intense in the UK.”

Suggesting that the current woes relate to a “delayed response to the very heavy tax and spend in the Budget”, Ms Skero warned that “we’re going to have to wait some months, maybe even some quarters, to see the real impact”.

Daily Star: ‘Should we be popping out for another lettuce?’

11:59 , Andy Gregory

In a reference to its infamous stunt questioning whether Liz Truss would survive longer in Downing Street than a wilting lettuce, the Daily Star has now set under-fire chancellor Rachel Reeves in its sights, as editors asked whether they should once again be in the market for leafy greens.

Comment | No, Keir Starmer is not going to sack Rachel Reeves – and nor should he

11:46 , Andy Gregory

In his latest column, our chief political commentator John Rentoul writes:

It may be a silly question, but is the prime minister to blame for encouraging the speculation about Rachel Reeves’s future when he failed to answer it, twice, after his speech on the great opportunities of artificial intelligence?

This contradicted one of the unwritten rules of British politics, which is that chancellors are always “unassailable” – Margaret Thatcher’s description of Nigel Lawson – until they aren’t.

The reason for that is that prime ministers’ fates are tied to those of their most important minister. That is especially so in this case: Starmer and Reeves have been a double act for four years.

It would be disastrous for Starmer to dispense with his chancellor. It would in effect be a vote of no confidence in himself. It would be an attempt to write off the first six months of this government – but instead of starting again with a clean sheet, it would simply deepen the crisis and lead to pressure to change prime minister instead.

No, Keir Starmer is not going to sack Rachel Reeves – and nor should he

Tulip Siddiq faces new corruption probe in Bangladesh

11:34 , Andy Gregory

UK anti-corruption minister Tulip Siddiq has reportedly been named in a second corruption probe in Bangladesh over a plot of land her family received from her despot aunt’s government.

The anti-corruption commission in Bangladesh has alleged Ms Siddiq used “her influence” while serving as an MP to acquire the land for her mother Sheikh Rehana and two other plots of land for her siblings, according to documents seen by Sky News.

However, a Labour source said Ms Siddiq totally refutes the claims and has not been contacted by anyone on the matter. They also said no evidence had been presented for the allegations.

Ms Siddiq is the niece of the Sheikh Hasina, the longest-serving prime minister of Bangladesh who is now in India after being ousted last year.

The latest claim is separate to a probe into allegations of embezzlement in a nuclear deal struck by Sheikh Hasina, in which Ms Siddiq has also been mentioned.

Our political correspondent Millie Cooke has the report:

Tulip Siddiq faces new corruption probe in Bangladesh

Chancellor statement intended to calm troubled markets, says Tory MP

11:22 , Andy Gregory

Tory shadow financial secretary to the Treasury Gareth Davies has denied the previous Conservative government had left behind a “terrible situation” for the chancellor and claimed that she “made it worse” with the autumn Budget.

Asked whether he would accept that her economic inheritance was not good, he told Sky News: “It was a lot better than it is today.”

Mr Davies added: “She needs to urgently get a grip of this and make sure she can calm nerves. I understand she’s coming to the House today under the guise of an update on her visit to China but let’s be clear what this is about: this is about her having to come out to calm markets, calm nerves because it’s clearly very troubling out there.”

Elon Musk’s popularity drops further in UK after grooming gangs interventions, polls suggest

11:08 , Andy Gregory

Elon Musk has become even more unpopular in the UK following his interventions on the grooming gangs scandal, polling by YouGov suggests.

Polling conducted last week found that the billionaire’s net favourability rating had fallen five points since November to hit minus 51 per cent – with 71 per cent of the British public saying they had an unfavourable view of the Tesla owner.

And despite his campaign against the government and support for far-right activist Tommy Robinson over the issue of grooming gangs, polling suggests the British public trust him less with regards to the scandal than Sir Keir Starmer.

Just 15 per cent of people surveyed said they trust Mr Musk on the issue, compared with 69 per cent who said they did not.

Nigel Farage had a slight edge over Sir Keir in ratings of his trustworthiness on the issue, while a larger proportion of voters appeared undecided on whether to trust Tory leader Kemi Badenoch.

Who do Britons trust on the issue of grooming gangs?



Elon Musk: 15% trust / 69% distrust

Nigel Farage: 26% trust / 57% distrust

Keir Starmer: 26% trust / 58% distrust

Kemi Badenoch: 18% trust / 52% distrusthttps://t.co/bKlzOqujDY pic.twitter.com/uLzpqCr2o1 — YouGov (@YouGov) January 13, 2025

Full report: Reeves warned of ‘political suicide’ if she orders spending cuts

10:54 , Andy Gregory

Embattled Chancellor Rachel Reeves has been given a stern warning by ex Labour Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell not to impose big welfare cuts to head off the economic crisis.

Leading left-wing MP Mr McDonnell said such a move would be ”politically suicidal” and would result in a backlash from hard-up voters and trigger a recession, he said.

Britain had 165 billionaires and it was time to make them pay more tax, he added.

Simon Walters has the full report:

Reeves committing ‘political suicide’ if she orders spending cuts, warns McDonnell

Former Tory minister warns against comparisons with Truss mini-Budget

10:37 , Andy Gregory

David Gauke, a former Tory chief secretary to the Treasury, has warned that there is “clearly a problem with how the UK is perceived by the markets”.

Writing for the New Statesman, he said: “When looking at recent market movements, we should not get carried away with comparisons with the events of autumn 2022 after the Truss/Kwarteng mini-Budget.

“It is true that bond yields are a little higher now than they were then, but the gap between bond yields and the Bank of England base rate was much greater then. As for sterling, it has fallen against the dollar but is still much higher than the near parity that was reached in the aftermath of the mini-Budget.”

“There is, however, clearly a problem with how the UK is perceived by the markets.

“Much of that can be put down to Labour’s inheritance in that we have very high levels of debt following Covid and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine (to be fair, that is not really the Conservatives’ fault either), and very considerable pressures on public spending (where the Tories have less clean hands).

“This left the UK vulnerable to any periods of market turmoil.”

Rachel Reeves says government focused on mission to grow economy

10:25 , Andy Gregory

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has insisted the government is focused on its “number one mission to grow the economy”, as she prepares to defend her trip to China.

A post on her X account said: “This government is focused on our number one mission to grow the economy. That means engaging pragmatically with international partners and always putting the UK’s national interest first.

“I will be updating Parliament on this engagement later today.”

Who could be in the running to replace Rachel Reeves as chancellor?

09:59 , Andy Gregory

In football manager parlance, the dreaded vote of confidence from the club chairman often shortly precedes an inevitable sacking. So when Keir Starmer said on Monday he has “full confidence” in his beleaguered chancellor Rachel Reeves, tongues started wagging on her future.

It was noticeable that the prime minister had to be asked twice before he answered the question, and he avoided saying her job was guaranteed until the next election while on camera.

Only three hours later, at an off-camera briefing, did the Downing Street official spokesperson say Ms Reeves will be chancellor “for the whole of this parliament”. That’s not the same as the prime minister doing it.

Questions over whether Ms Reeves will survive would have been unthinkable six months ago. But with the economy on the brink of a recession, interest rates set to rise and business confidence in the government at its worst point since the Covid pandemic, someone will have to take the blame.

But the question is, who would be able to step in to fill her shoes if she is pushed out with turbulent bond markets and a falling pound?

Our political editor David Maddox reports on five possible names:

Who could be in the running to replace Rachel Reeves as chancellor?

Farage’s Reform UK just one point behind Labour in damning new YouGov poll for Starmer

09:49 , Andy Gregory

Reform UK is now within touching distance of Labour, a new poll has shown, as Sir Keir Starmer has been dealt a new blow when it comes to confidence in his leadership of the country.

In the first YouGov poll since the general election, Labour’s support has plummeted, while Reform’s has steadily grown to just one point behind Sir Keir’s party.

Meanwhile, the Tories have been pushed into third place just two months after Kemi Badenoch was elected leader.

The survey, conducted for Sky News, puts Labour on 26 per cent, Reform UK on 25 per cent, the Conservatives on 22 per cent, the Liberal Democrats on 14 per cent and the Greens on 8 per cent.

Our political correspondent Millie Cooke has the full report:

Farage’s Reform just one point behind Labour in damning new YouGov poll for Starmer

Starmer holds cabinet meeting ahead of Reeves addressing MPs

09:46 , Andy Gregory

Sir Keir Starmer’s cabinet is meeting this morning, as instability in the markets heaps pressure upon Rachel Reeves.

The chancellor is also set to face MPs in the House of Commons today.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper arrives in Downing Street, London, for a Cabinet meeting (Lucy North/PA Wire)

Spending cuts would push voters towards Reform, warns veteran MP

09:44 , Andy Gregory

Former Labour shadow chancellor John McDonnell has warned that spending cuts could push voters into the arms of Nigel Farage’s Reform UK.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, the veteran MP said: “It’s not just us [facing market turmoil], it isn’t Britain isolated. We’ve seen what’s happened with regard to [the markets’] reaction to the potential of Trump coming in and tariffs being introduced.

“So there is a worldwide phenomenon here, there’s no doubt about it. But they are picking over some of the decisions that have been made by the government.

“And there, at those stages, when we were preparing for government, to be frank we were looking to the Bank of England who were cooperating with us to see us through the turbulence.

“There are two groups of people who make judgements on an incoming government – one is the international markets … but actually the most important people are the electorate.

“I think what has to happen here is the electorate have to be protected. Otherwise I’m afraid we’re looking at a level of disillusionment which then turns people towards, unfortunately, Reform. And I think that would be a disaster for the country.

“So I think it’s important to look at what the electoral response would be to another round of cuts.”

Pound regains footing as gilt yields show signs of stabilising

09:40 , Andy Gregory

The pound regained its footing on Tuesday morning, after hitting fresh 14-month lows on Monday, as UK government bonds recovered some lost ground after a recent heavy sell-off.

Sterling held firm at $1.22 in morning trading, having sunk to its lowest level since November 2023 in recent days.

Government borrowing costs showed signs of stabilising, with yields on 10-year UK government bonds – also known as gilts – down three basis points at 4.86 per cent.

The yield on 30-year gilts struck its highest level for 27 years on Monday, and 10-year yields rose to fresh highs not seen since 2008.

Yields are a key indicator of market confidence, moving inversely to bond prices. They rise when investors are less willing to own the debt, meaning they will pay a lower price for the bonds.

Minister insists Rachel Reeves doing ‘good job’ amid ‘difficult economic headwinds'

09:38 , Andy Gregory

Security minister Dan Jarvis defended the chancellor as he faced broadcasters on the Tuesday morning media round, saying she is doing a “good job” in difficult circumstances inherited by the previous government.

“The chancellor has been in China over the course of the weekend, I think that was the right thing for her to do and she’s getting on with doing a difficult job of delivering economic growth for the country,” he told Sky News.

“These are difficult economic headwinds that we’re dealing with at the moment, but I think she’s doing a good job and I think the prime minister thinks that as well.”

Rachel Reeves set to be grilled by MPs

09:36 , Andy Gregory

Rachel Reeves will move to reassure turbulent financial markets amid high Government borrowing costs as she faces a grilling from MPs on Tuesday.

The chancellor will answer questions in the Commons for the first time since her return from a trip to China criticised by political opponents for coinciding with a week of volatility for the pound and soaring yields on UK bonds.

Current economic turmoil will pass ‘fairly quickly’, John McDonnell suggests

09:25 , Andy Gregory

Former Labour shadow chancellor John McDonnell has suggested that the current economic pressure will pass “fairly quickly” in the wake of Donald Trump’s inauguration and the upcoming German elections.

Describing the current market turbulence as a “crisis”, he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “But I actually do think this will shift fairly quickly with the election of Trump and Trump coming into power, and then remember we’ve got the German elections coming up as well, and I think the focus might well then be on Germany and Europe overall.”

Pressed on whether he meant the chancellor must “hold her nerve”, Mr McDonnell his advice would be: “I think the scene was set to a certain extent before the election when we didn’t really have a thorough and open debate about the state of the economy and the options that we had available to us.

“I wouldn’t have ruled out the increases in income tax and wealth taxes on the wealthiest in our society the way it was, and I wouldn’t have ruled out increasing corporation tax.

“So we sort of boxed ourselves in to a certain extent.”

Comment | A sharp rise in a single economic indicator could be curtains for the chancellor

09:20 , Andy Gregory

If this week’s update to the consumer prices index shows inflation is up by more than 3 per cent, it’s all over for Rachel Reeves, predicts our chief business commentator James Moore.

He writes: Could Wednesday’s inflation data be the end of the chancellor? If that sounds like hyperbole, let’s work it through.

“We are in the midst of a very real economic crisis, and the next update of the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) will have a very real bearing on that.

“It could be the most consequential release since inflation peaked at a shattering 11.1 per cent in October 2022.”

A sharp rise in one economic indicator could be curtains for the chancellor

John McDonnell warns spending cuts would be ‘politically suicidal'

09:14 , Andy Gregory

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has been warned that spending cuts would amount to “political suicide” and risk turning an economic “crisis into a recession”.

As the chancellor lays the ground for spending cuts in order to avoid breaking her fiscal rules after the rising cost of borrowing eviscerated the headroom left in her Budget, former Labour shadow chancellor John McDonnell told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “There is obviously a problem.

“There’s turbulence in the international markets and we’ve just got to see this through. The way you do that is – you don’t turn to cuts, certainly, because not only will that, I think, be politically suicidal, it would undermine the political support upon which Labour got elected.

“But in addition to that you would be taking demand out of the economy, and you would be looking at in doing that turning a crisis into a recession.

“So I think you just have to see through the turbulence that’s in the markets and, in this instance, I think you need to look to the Bank of England to intervene if necessary.”

Mr McDonnell was among seven MPs to have the Labour whip removed in July after rebelling against Sir Keir Starmer over the two-child benefit cap.

Reeves to address Commons as she returns from China trip to face economy woes

09:09 , Andy Gregory

Chancellor Rachel Reeves is set to make a statement in the Commons, as she returns from her trip to China to face a wave of growing economic unease.

As speculation swirled on Monday over the chancellor’s future in No 11, the Liberal Democrats urged Ms Reeves to hold an emergency meeting with banks to reassure mortgage holders.

The party’s Treasury spokesperson, Daisy Cooper MP, warned that the October budget “has not worked” and said that “many will be worried”.

“Rachel Reeves can no longer sit on her hands as this turmoil threatens to have real consequences for millions of homeowners,” she added.

Downing Street insists Rachel Reeves will be chancellor ‘for whole of this parliament’

09:03 , Andy Gregory

Downing Street has insisted that Rachel Reeves will be the chancellor “for the whole of this parliament” as speculation mounted that Sir Keir Starmer may sack her.

The vote of confidence came on Monday afternoon after Sir Keir had appeared reluctant to back the beleaguered Ms Reeves, amid mounting pressure on Ms Reeves as the value of the pound fell and government borrowing costs remained high.

He told journalists that she has his full confidence and is doing a fantastic job, but avoided the question the first time it was asked and then dodged questioning over whether his chancellor will still be in post at the next election.

Millie Cooke and David Maddox have more details:

Downing Street insists Reeves will be chancellor ‘for whole of this parliament’

09:00 , Andy Gregory

Good morning, we’ll be using this blog to bring you the latest updates on UK politics, as chancellor Rachel Reeves addresses MPs in a bid to restore economic calm amid turbulence in the markets.