UK politics - live: Starmer invokes Thatcher and vows to slash red tape ahead of Reeves economic reset speech

Chancellor Rachel Reeves will deliver a major speech on Wednesday setting out plans for growth (PA Wire)

Rachel Reeves will use her first major speech since the Budget in October to signal how she can deliver the economic growth she promised during the election campaign.

The chancellor has been criticised over her policies in the first seven months of government and speculation that Britain is on the brink of a recession.

An announcement on the expansion of Heathrow is also expected despite the threat of a backlash by Labour MPs, while the chancellor will also back a major plan to redevelop the iconic Old Trafford home of Manchester United.

It comes as Sir Keir Starmer looked to channel his inner Margaret Thatcher ahead of PMQs at noon on Wednesday.

“There is a morass of regulation that effectively bans billions of pounds more of investment from flowing into Britain,” Sir Keir wrote in The Times.

“Thickets of red tape that, for all the Tories talked a good game, was allowed to spread through the British economy like Japanese knotweed.”

White House confirms Mandelson to be accepted as ambassador

00:15 , Barney Davis

An early headache for Sir Keir Starmer has been resolved with the White House allowing Lord Mandelson to take up his post as the UK’s ambassador to the US. But the Trump administration has also sent a warning over the Chagos Islands deal.

David Maddox reports:

