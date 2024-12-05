Keir Starmer speech live: PM insists milestones not confusing as relaunch raises questions over migration targets

Sir Keir Starmer has insisted his new milestones are not confusing as he was repeatedly asked to clarify his party’s “plan for change”.

In an attempted Labour relaunch, the prime minister gave a major speech this morning listing six milestones he pledged to achieve over the course of this parliament on the way to fulfilling the “missions” he set for himself before the election.

Sir Keir was forced to defend his milestones as not confusing for the public to understand as well as to explain that they were not a reset of his priorities.

The speech also raised questions over migration targets, with Kemi Badenoch accusing the PM of including “nothing concrete on immigration”.

Responding to Sir Keir’s speech, which she branded an “emergency reset” after a challenging five months in office, the Conservative Party leader also accused him of dropping economic growth as a key target.

Sir Keir had promised the first milestone to be reached by the end of the parliament would be “higher living standards in every region of the country”, adding that the UK was aiming for the “highest sustained growth in the G7, so working people have more money in their pocket”.

Other milestones included building 1.5 million new homes and introducing 150 major infrastructure projects, putting more police on the beat with a view to making Britain’s streets safer, giving every child the “best start in life”, achieving clean power by 2030, and cutting NHS backlogs.

Badenoch accuses Starmer of dropping economic growth as key target

PM vows to introduce 150 major infrastructure projects

Analysis: Starmer pauses expecting applause but is met with more silence

Conservatives say only a third of new recruits to be full police officers

Starmer insists Labour missions and milestones not confusing to the public

PM insists migration would fall as he was repeatedly asked about its notable absence from milestones

12:42 , Tara Cobham

The prime minister insisted both legal and illegal migration would fall as he faced repeated questions from journalists about why the issue did not feature in the milestones he had set out.

Sir Keir Starmer told reporters: “We are going to drive down migration, both legal and illegal. That will only be done with a serious plan.

“We had a gimmick for a number of years called Rwanda. What happened? The numbers went up. We wasted a lot of money – £700 million – removing four volunteers to Rwanda. It didn’t work.

“The only way to make it work is to smash the gangs that are running the vile trade and that’s why we’ve invested so much in setting up the command that is needed to do that.”

He added the British public wanted “a serious plan to ensure we’ve got control of our borders, not arbitrary caps, not gimmicks”.

Sir Keir had earlier described the most recent migration figures as “shocking” and claimed the issue it did not feature in his milestones as reducing migration was one of the “foundational things that a government must do”.

The prime minister insisted both legal and illegal migration would fall as he faced repeated questions from journalists about why the issue did not feature in the milestones he had set out (EPA)

Reform UK criticises PM for not including migration in his milestones for government

12:39 , Tara Cobham

Reform UK criticised the Prime Minister for not including migration in his milestones for Government.

A Reform UK Spokesman said: “Keir Starmer’s milestones for Government doesn’t include immigration or any measurable targets to hold him to on immigration.

“After freezing pensioners, hiking taxes and risking the future of British farming, the damage has already been done.

“We were promised growth and change, instead we have had sleaze, dishonesty and more of the same that the Tories gave us. Britain needs Reform.”

Miliband deployed to explain why Labour is not watering down its 100% clean energy mission despite setting it at 95%

12:26 , Political editor David Maddox

Ed Miliband was deployed to explain to journalists why Labour is not watering down its 100 per cent clean energy mission despite setting it at 95 per cent.

He says: "It was always the case that we would have a small strategic reserve of gas. We have set that at 5 per cent."

12:12 , Tara Cobham

Calls for two child benefit cap to be scrapped after Starmer refuses to do so in speech

12:11 , Tara Cobham

Calls for the two-child benefit cap to be scrapped have been issued after Sir Keir Starmer refuses to do so in speech.

Responding to the prime minister’s speech today, Chief executive of Child Poverty Action Group Alison Garnham said: “The Prime Minister recognises that families can’t make ends meet but if change is to come it will require reinvestment in social security support. That’s the way to improve living standards for children and to give every child a fair chance of success. Abolition of the two- child limit is the first action struggling families need from the government’s child poverty taskforce.”

Calls for the two-child benefit cap to be scrapped have been issued after Sir Keir Starmer refuses to do so in speech (Simon Dawson / No 10 Downing Street)

Starmer insists Labour missions and milestones not confusing to the public

12:09 , Tara Cobham

Sir Keir Starmer has been asked repeatedly to explain what his missions are compared to his milestones.

Members of the press watching his speech in Buckinghamshire have put their confusion to the prime minister, who has been forced to detail the differences are.

In a document published alongside his speech, Sir Keir listed a series of “milestones” he pledged to achieve over the course of this Parliament on the way to fulfilling the “missions” he set for himself before the election.

He insisted his milestones were not a reset of his priorities or confusing for the public to understand.

The PM told reporters: “I announced the missions two years ago as our five national missions to give a sense of purpose-driven Government, and like all of the strategies I have set down since I became Labour leader… we have had a strategy, we have had a plan and we have stuck to it.

“So those missions went down two years ago, we have stuck to them, I have just reiterated them now.”

He added: “We set out the milestones so that people can measure are we making proper progress on our missions, back to what we said two years ago and what will it feel like for me? Will I have more money in my pocket? Will I be able to get an appointment at the NHS if I need it?”

Sir Keir went on: “These are, if you like, something for the public to use to hold us to account on what we say we can achieve on the missions in the first five years.

“And I will be absolutely straight about it, it is also designed to push and drive the reform that we are going to need if we are going to ensure that we bring about the change that is so desperately needed.”

Badenoch slams relaunch as ‘confirmation Labour weren’t ready for government'

12:05 , Tara Cobham

Kemi Badenoch has slammed the prime minister’s relaunch announced this morning as confirmation Labour “still weren’t ready for government”.

The Conservative Party leader said in a post on X: “The prime minister's emergency reset confirms that Labour had 14 years in opposition and still weren’t ready for government:

“Nothing concrete on immigration - because Labour have no plan to control numbers

“Fastest growth in the G7 in this Parliament dropped - because of the hit to the economy from the Budget

“Costly plans for energy decarbonisation watered-down - while poor pensioners lose their winter fuel payments

“And fewer than a third of Labour’s 13,000 neighbourhood police are actually new police officers

“This relaunch can't hide the reality of a government that doesn’t know what it is doing.”

Will new infrastructure projects include at-risk railway lines?

12:00 , Albert Toth

Keir Starmer has said that Labour will introduce 150 new major infrastructure projects to the UK, but gave little in the way of detail.

Hopes may be raised that the plans could include the dozens of rail projects placed at risk in the party’s spending review.

The Independent revealed the full list of these 36 vital transport links and hubs in October, all of which still face cancellation.

Whether today’s announcement means that these rail projects will be revived remains to be seen.

The 36 rail projects at risk of being scrapped to plug Labour’s £22bn black hole

11:59 , Tara Cobham

The government is 'simply moving the goal posts', Liberal Democrats claim

11:59 , Political correspondent Millie Cooke

The Liberal Democrats have accused the government of "simply moving the goalposts" after Sir Keir Starmer announced a new set of targets in his "plan for change" on Thursday.

Party leader Ed Davey said: “After years of Conservative chaos, the people want real change instead of a government simply moving the goalposts.

“The Liberal Democrats will hold this government’s feet to the fire on keeping its promises, most of all on fixing the NHS and care."

He also took aim at the government's failure to include a plan to make sure people can see a GP when they need to, saying: "Pledging to bring down waiting lists while neglecting GP services is like robbing Peter to pay Paul.

“Millions are struggling to get through to their GP or having to wait weeks for an appointment, which just piles more pressure on our hospitals while people go without the care they need.”

Sir Keir Starmer accused of watering down clean energy promise

11:53 , Political correspondent Millie Cooke

Sir Keir Starmer has been accused of watering down green his clean energy promise, after the document accompanying the PM’s “plan for change” speech said the UK will be on track for at least 95 per cent clean power by 2030.

Before Labour was elected, the party pledged to make sure Britain is “leading the world with 100 per cent clean power by 2030”. Meanwhile, the party’s manifesto promised “clean power by 2030”.

Pointing out the discrepancy, shadow energy secretary Claire Coutinho said: “They’ve watered down their plans because they know they come with a monumental price tag.

“Labour aren’t taxing you to pay for the NHS - they’re taxing you to pay for Ed Miliband’s ideology.”

Sir Keir Starmer has been accused of watering down green his clean energy promise (EPA)

Clearing asylum backlog is a better deterrent than Rwanda plan, Starmer says

11:44 , Political correspondent Millie Cooke

Sir Keir Starmer said clearing the asylum backlog and returning people to their home countries if their claims are rejected is a “much more meaningful deterrent” to those seeking to cross the channel in small boats than the Tories' Rwanda plan.

He accused the previous government of “spraying taxpayers’ money up the wall” on the deportation plan, with a total of £715m being spent on the scheme.

It comes just days after the prime minister blasted the Tories for what he said was an “open borders experiment” after net migration surpassed 900,000 last year.

PM vows to introduce 150 major infrastructure projects

11:43 , Tara Cobham

The prime minister has vowed to introduce 150 new major infrastructure projects.

Sir Keir Starmer described the pledge as a “clear message” to the NIMBYs.

He said the fresh projects would be in addition to Labour’s promise to build 1.5 million new homes.

11:40 , Tara Cobham

Starmer commits to ‘most ambitious and credible program for government in a generation'

11:40 , Tara Cobham

Sir Keir Starmer has commited to what he called “the most ambitious and credible program for government in a generation”.

And he said: “We embrace the risk that comes with it.”

Analysis: Starmer pauses expecting applause but is met with more silence

11:38 , Political editor David Maddox

Sir Keir Starmer paused after saying "you choose change not because it is easy but because it's hard”, clearly expecting applause.

He briefly looked around at the unresponsive faces as his line was met with more silence.

Starmer has pledged more police on beat in promise of safer streets

11:36 , Tara Cobham

Sir Keir Starmer has pledged to put more police officers in the beat in a move that was expected from Thursday’s speech.

The promise is part of his commitment to bring “safer streets” to Britain.

Sir Keir Starmer has pledged to put more police officers in the beat (BBC)

11:34 , Tara Cobham

Sir Keir Starmer has called the Rwanda scheme a “ridiculous gimmick” - to more nervous coughing from the audience than applause.

The prime minister appeared to have lost the audience when he accused the previous Conservative governments of “spraying taxpayers’ money up the wall” as he condemned their controversial immigration scheme - but received a muted reception.

11:30 , Tara Cobham

Sir Keir Starmer has committed Whitehall to a “mission-led government”, echoing comments his deputy made in her speech earlier.

He said: “We won’t just deliver change but change the nature of government itself.”

Starmer: Fixing the foundations of society is like dealing with a household damp problem

11:28 , Political correspondent Millie Cooke

Sir Keir Starmer has used the metaphor of “finding damp in your wall” to illustrate his plan to fix the foundations of Britain, but denied he is using it as an excuse not to make progress.

“Fixing the foundations is like finding damp in your wall”, the prime minister said, explaining: “You can paint over it, get the hairdryer out and dry it, hope it goes away. Or you can strip it out, rip out the plaster and deal with the problem once and for all”.

“Unless we first change how we try to change the country, then the hairdryer is all we’ve got. And this is a big job, prisons overflowing, the NHS on its knees, a £22bn black hole in our public finances.”

“I don’t want to use that as an excuse”, he added. “I expect to be judged on my ability to deal with it. And the work of change has begun.”

11:27 , Tara Cobham

The prime minister has said “the work of change has begun” when it comes to “fixing the foundations”.

He listed issues he argued Labour has been left to fix after 14 years of Conservative rule: “prisons are overflowing, the NHS is on its knees, a £22 billion hole in the public finances.”

Analysis: The audience is really struggling to get behind the speeches

11:25 , Political editor David Maddox

The audience is really struggling to get behind the speeches. An effort there to rack up some applause for the prime minister almost failed.

Maybe it is because the prime minister is trying to give a sense of the scale of the task before his government. The message is one of "difficult decisions" and "controversial developments".

He noted "there are few thanks in the short term."

That seems to sum up his first five months in office.

An effort there to rack up some applause for the prime minister almost failed (Sky)

‘Purpose of this government is to make public services and economy work for working people,’ says Starmer

11:24 , Tara Cobham

“The purpose of this government is to make public services and the economy work for working people”, Sir Keir Starmer has said in another reference to “working people”.

He pledged a Labour government “delivering the change that they voted for”.

Starmer jokes if he keeps coming to Pinewood studios they might make him next James Bond

11:21 , Political editor David Maddox

Starmer jokes that if he keeps coming to Pinewood studios they might make him the next James Bond.

The prime minister would love a bit more glamour in his public image but businesses might be worried that he is "licenced to kill" the economy.

Starmer jokes that if he keeps coming to Pinewood studios they might make him the next James Bond (Sky)

Analysis: Decision to get heat pump engineer called Bliss to introduce Starmer is interesting message

11:18 , Tara Cobham

The decision to get a heat pump engineer called Bliss to introduce Starmer is an interesting message.

The government has struggled to take people along with him on his push for clean energy and it has become a big dividing line with the Tories.

A heat pump engineer called Bliss introducing Keir Starmer (Sky)

Sir Keir Starmer has taken to the podium to give major speech this morning

11:17 , Tara Cobham

Sir Keir Starmer has taken to the podium to give major speech this morning.

The prime minister is set to lay out Labour’s “plan for change”, with milestones including raising living standards, ending hospital backlogs and putting more police on the beat.

Analysis: Rayner’s speech contains more jargon than passion

11:16 , Political editor David Maddox

Angela Rayner is trotting out the Labour lines, but the room seems strangely flat. The deputy prime minister seems to be uncharacteristically flat and her speech contains more jargon than passion. The room is silent for her and final applause muted.

‘A Labour government with working people at its heart - that is our plan for change,’ says deputy PM

11:15 , Tara Cobham

Angela Rayner has said her Labour government has “working people at its heart”, describing that as “our plan for change”.

She added: “And we’re united behind it.”

Describing Labout as “unafraid to be bold”, she said: “We will deliver the most ambitious but achievable porgram for government in a generation.”

Rayner pledges: ‘We will get Britian back on its feet'

11:12 , Tara Cobham

The deputy prime minister has pledged: “We will get Britian back on its feet.”

Angela Rayner has described the current Labour government being a “mission-led Labour government”.

She spoke of how she was enabled to get to the position she is in after the last mission-led Labour government - and is “proud” to be part of the next.

Angela Rayner introducing Keir Starmer

11:09 , Tara Cobham

Angela Rayner is introducing Sir Keir Starmer.

She has taken to the stage in Buckinghamshire, giving a speech before the prime minister takes to the podium to launch Labour’s “plan for change”.

Angela Rayner is introducing Sir Keir Starmer. (BBC)

11:02 , Tara Cobham

Economic growth downgraded below living standards

10:54 , Political editor David Maddox

The first of Sir Keir Starmer’s milestones shows that economic growth, once the primary mission, has been downgraded below living standards.

The first milestone shows that economic growth, once the primary mission, has been downgraded below living standards, which is pictured in bold (David Maddox / The Independent)

Podium ready for Rayner to introduce Starmer

10:50 , Political editor David Maddox

The podium is ready for Angela Rayner to introduce Sir Keir Starmer.

The five banners above are his original five missions, not to be confused with the six milestones and six first steps or three foundations.

The podium is ready for Angela Rayner to introduce Sir Keir Starmer (David Maddox / The Independent)

Keir Starmer has insisted ahead of speech this is not a reset – he appears to be right

10:47 , Political editor David Maddox

Keir Starmer has insisted ahead of the speech that this is not a reset.

He appears to be right. The scale and planning suggest a full blown relaunch complete with Plan for Change mini manifesto. The 44-page document contains six new mile stones and three new foundations to go along with five missions and six first steps.

The 44-page document contains six new mile stones and three new foundations to go along with five missions and six first steps (David Maddox / The Independent)

Starmer’s mission boards ‘risk becoming litter of Schrodinger’s cats’, Tory MP warns

10:35 , Andy Gregory

Mission boards set up to oversee government progress risk becoming a “litter of Schrodinger’s cats”, a Tory shadow minister has warned.

Alex Burghart told the Commons: “The day after he entered Downing Street, the Prime Minister pledged to personally chair each mission delivery board to drive through change. We now hear that he is not chairing each mission delivery board. Why has the Prime Minister broken his pledge?”

Labour frontbencher Pat McFadden replied that the PM “is very engaged in delivery of these missions” and meets regularly with secretaries of states “for mission stocktakes”, adding: “That is the benefit of having this kind of programme, where the prime minister can personally hold secretaries of state to account and make sure that they are all focused on delivery of the government’s priorities.”

Mr Burghart urged Mr McFadden to “commit to regular published updates” about the boards, adding: “These boards are not cabinet sub-committees, which means they’re not authorised to make policy. The prime minister isn’t there, so his authority is absent.

“The government won’t reveal who’s on them, what they discuss, or when they meet. These are starting to sound like figments of the government’s imagination, a sort-of litter of Schrodinger’s cats.”

Referring to a statement expected later on Thursday, Mr McFadden told MPs: “He’s going to get a published update in a couple of hours, where he will receive a very full account of what they’ve been doing, how they’ve been prioritising their work and what the next steps are.”

10:20 , Andy Gregory

‘Carry on’ Starmer wants to inject serious sense of purpose back into his government

10:02 , David Maddox, Political Editor

Lobby journalists have gathered at Pinewood Studios in Buckinghamshire for the prime minister’s big speech, which feels like a major reset after five troubled months of government for Keir Starmer.

The studios were once famous for classic Ealing comedy and Carry On films back in the 1960s and 1970s and after forced resignations, freebies, a Budget which has had the farmers in revolt there has been a “what a carry on” feel to this government so far.

The prime minister though appears to be returning to his almost forgotten missions to inject a serious sense of purpose back into his government with plenty of references to the “working people” he promised to help during the election.

We will hear a lot on cost of living, crime on streets but less about immigration caps.

Downing Street deny the speech marks a complete reset but this is a big moment for Sir Keir to get his government back on track before everyone turns their attention to the Christmas festivities.

Starmer’s plan’s ‘completely dishonest’, claims Tory frontbencher

09:20 , Andy Gregory

Tory shadow home secretary Chris Philp has claimed that Labour’s new plans for a named police officer in every area are “completely dishonest”.

Labelling Sir Keir Starmer’s plan “a desperate attempted relaunch” for an “already failing” government, the former Home Office minister told BBC Breakfast: “Of course neighbourhoods already have Safer Neighbourhood teams with a Safer Neighbourhood sergeant who is responsible for that area ... so that structure exists already.”

“Clearly I support having named contact officers, but it’s not a particularly new thing,” he added.

Home secretary pressed on closure of police stations

08:48 , Andy Gregory

The home secretary has been grilled on where new community police officers are supposed to work, given that 600 out of 900 police stations have been closed nationwide as a result of cuts made since 2010, with the number in London falling from 153 to 45.

“They do have local community bases,” Yvette Cooper told LBC. “In my constituency, for example, as well as having the main police station for the district which is just outside my constituency, we also have a base that’s where the neighbourhood police work from as well that’s actually in the heart of my constituency.

“It will be different for different areas. Ultimately you’re right, if what you’re getting to the heart of is that the previous Conservative government really did decimate neighbourhood policing.”

Neighbourhood policing has been ‘decimated’, home secretary says

08:39 , Andy Gregory

Neighbourhood policing has been “decimated” in recent years, the home secretary has said.

Speaking as the government is expected to promise a named, contactable police officer for every neighbourhood in England and Wales, Yvette Cooper told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “This is about having strong neighbourhood policing teams that are properly connected with local communities.

“We’ve seen neighbourhood policing really decimated over the last 10, 14 years. Most people will tell you they don’t see the police on the beat any more.

“They also don’t know who their local officers are, but it’s been something that many neighbourhood policing teams have done for a long time, and certainly did back in the day – to have a named officer.”

Ms Cooper added: “Good neighbourhood policing is really the foundation of the British policing model. It’s always been the way we’ve done policing – it’s policing by consent in the communities. And we’ve lost a lot of that in recent years.”

Starmer’s reset will ‘capture people’s priorities’ for change, Yvette Cooper says

08:24 , Andy Gregory

Home secretary Yvette Cooper has said Sir Keir Starmer’s “reset” will “capture the priorities for people across the country”.

Asked why the PM needs a “reset” after five months in office, Ms Cooper said: “The prime minister is setting out today the plan for change and these really major milestones, that they capture the priorities for people across the country, the things that we’re determined need to change over the next few years.”

She told BBC Breakfast: “Before the election, we set out the big missions for the country. In my area, that was around making the streets safer, around reducing serious violence and also restoring confidence in policing.

“But now what we’re doing, after the Budget and the spending review, is setting out ‘what does that mean in terms of the real major milestones, the difference that we want people to see in their own communities, in their own towns’?.

“And for us, that means 13,000 more neighbourhood police and PCSOs back on the beat because we know that neighbourhood policing has been decimated in communities across the country under the Conservative government, and that’s what we’re going to be putting back on the street.”

Careful, Sir Keir – you’re in danger of ‘resetting’ yourself up to fail

08:14 , Holly Evans

When Keir Starmer unveils his “plan for change” tomorrow, he will insist he is totally committed to public sector reform.

But his announcement of “measurable milestones” in six policy areas – living standards, the NHS, housebuilding, education, crime, and green energy – has already provoked an intense debate inside the cabinet.

Some ministers worry the new targets will make it harder to achieve the reforms that will be needed when the government cannot afford to throw money at the many problems in public services.

They fear that chasing the new targets – to avoid headlines about them being missed – will drain so much of the government’s energy and money that it will leave little space for reform.

Read our full analysis here:

Careful, Sir Keir – you’re in danger of ‘resetting’ yourself up to fail

PM to announce several ‘missions’ to hit targets set out in manifesto

08:08 , Holly Evans

Sir Keir’s policing announcement is expected to be one of several focused on the “missions” Labour set out in its manifesto, which were securing the “highest sustained growth” in the G7, making Britain a “clean energy superpower”, halving serious violent crime, breaking down “barriers to opportunity” and building an NHS “fit for the future”.

Along with the targets set to be announced on Thursday, the Prime Minister is expected to propose a significant programme of public sector reform as his Government continues to face questions on how it will achieve its aims without further raising taxes or borrowing.

The Prime Minister will say: “Hard working Brits are going out grafting every day but are getting short shrift from a politics that should serve them.

“They reasonably want a stable economy, their country to be safe, their borders secure, more cash in their pocket, safer streets in their town, opportunities for their children, secure British energy in their home, and an NHS that is there when they need it.

“My mission-led Government will deliver.”

Sir Keir Starmer is set to announce a significant programme of public sector reform (EPA)

Conservatives say only a third of new recruits to be full police officers

08:05 , Holly Evans

The promise of a named officer for each community is intended to improve relations between the police and the public.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said: “Our neighbourhood policing guarantee is about more than just increasing numbers. It’s about rebuilding the vital connection between the public and the police.

“This marks a return to the founding principles of British policing – where officers are part of the communities they serve.”

But the Conservatives said only a third of the 13,000 new recruits would be full police officers, while the £100 million would not cover what was needed to pay for them, leading to cuts elsewhere.

Chris Philp, the shadow home secretary, said: “The Conservatives recruited over 20,000 extra police officers and gave the police an extra £922 million for policing this year, ensuring the police could protect the public and prosecute more criminals.

“Starmer has once again misled the public by claiming to recruit an extra 13,000 officers when the actual number is 3,000, and even that is not properly funded.”

Keir Starmer’s big idea? Put more police back on the beat

08:04 , Holly Evans

Sir Keir Starmer has refreshed a pre-election pledge to restore policing to Britain’s streets as he tries to relaunch his government just five months after winning the election.

The prime minister will announce on Thursday that he plans to put “a named police officer in every neighbourhood” as he tries to win back the trust of voters after a difficult start to his time in Downing Street.

His “plan for change” comes as the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) issues a report raising serious doubts over whether Sir Keir can succeed in his number one mission of creating economic growth.

Read the full story here:

Keir Starmer’s big idea? Put more bobbies back on the beat