UK politics live: Sue Gray a ‘lightning rod for criticism’, minister says as Reeves may scrap pension tax raid

Defence secretary John Healey has branded Sue Gray a “lightning rod for criticism” following a political fallout that saw the former chief of staff quit Downing Street.

During the media morning round, the minister said Sir Keir Starmer’s administration owes Ms Gray for her “massive role” in helping it prepare for office but respected her decision to step aside.

The former senior civil servant quit after fearing she was “becoming a distraction” as pressure grows on the prime minister ahead of his first budget.

With the clock ticking toward his first 100 days, the loss of Ms Gray – who the PM recruited to ensure he could drive through his policies through Whitehall once in power – is a major blow for Sir Keir Starmer.

Rachel Reeves is due to deliver her first Budget on October 30 and used her conference speech last month to warn of “tough decisions”, but rejected a return to austerity.

But the chancellor is reportedly expected to axe plans for a tax raid on pension savings after No 11 warned the move could be unfair to public sector workers.

Senior Treasury officials told Ms Reeves that reducing 40 per cent of tax relief on higher earners could hit those with lower incomes.

Key Points

Sue Gray quits as Starmer resets top team in bid to regain control

Minister says Sue Gray became ‘lightning rod for criticism’

Sue Gray accused of ‘control freaky’ and blamed for No 10 chaos

Who is Morgan McSweeney? The Labour election guru replacing Sue Gray

Rachel Reeves backs away from tax raid on pensions

Harriet Harman says missteps to be expected by new Labour government after Sue Gray turmoil

09:25 , Salma Ouaguira

Baroness Harriet Harman has said the turmoil that culminated in the resignation of Sue Gray has been “uncomfortable” for Sir Keir Starmer, but missteps should be expected by a new government in its early weeks.

The prime minister was forced to accept the resignation of his chief of staff after weeks of reported tensions in Number 10.

Since Labour won the election in July there have been a series of briefings against Ms Gray, including the leaking of information about her salary to the BBC last month.

Our political correspondent Millie Cooke has the full story below:

Harman says missteps to be expected by new government after Sue Gray turmoil

Andy Street backs Tom Tugendhat

09:18 , Salma Ouaguira

While Labour grapples with the resignation of Sue Gray, the Tories continue to run in the leadership race.

We’ve just learnt that Andy Street, the Tory former mayor of the West Midlands, has endorsed Tom Tugendhat.

Posting on X, he hailed the candidate as a “modest, inclusive brand of Conservatism”.

Andy represents the best of our party.



I'm honoured to have his endorsement. https://t.co/vnxdQi6OK8 — Tom Tugendhat (@TomTugendhat) October 7, 2024

Sue Gray accused of ‘control freaky’ and blamed for No 10 chaos

09:11 , Salma Ouaguira

Sue Gray has been accused of causing friction among top team aides and chaos inside Downing Street.

Staff warned Sir Keir Starmer that he had to “get a grip” on his administration after weeks of rows and internal tensions during the party conference.

Aides reportedly told the prime minister that the chief of staff was at the heart of the problem, accusing Ms Gray of being a divisive figure inside No 10.

Ministers including John Healey this morning have stood by her praising her work in government. But others have accused Ms Gray of alienating some of her colleagues, who slammed her for “control freakery”, and accused her of creating a bottleneck that delayed policy decisions.

She prompted further anger after a leak revealed she was paid £170,000, more than Sir Keir, while other special advisers had their pay cut delayed.

Starmer’s government ‘completely lost grip’, says former Tony Blair adviser

09:00 , Salma Ouaguira

Sir Keir Starmer’s government has “completely lost grip”, a former senior adviser to Tony Blair said.

John McTernan said the Labour government was “delivering drift” rather than change after losing Sue Gray as No 10 chief of staff.

Asked what had gone wrong, he said: “The government has completely lost grip, I think, a grip on their operations, a grip on the media grid and they don’t dominate communications and that has been because they have lacked a political narrative and the political drive and the momentum that drove them through the election to a great victory.”

But Sir Tony’s former political secretary said the campaign strategy that led the party to government has now been exhausted.

Mr McTernan added: “That seemed to run out after the sitting weeks ended in July and we got into the recess of August. It just went from the country demanding change to a government delivering drift.”

Former Tony Blair’s political adviser John McTernan (NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Minister rejects claims Labour in crisis with Sue Gray row

08:45 , Salma Ouaguira

John Healey has rejected suggestions the government is already at “crisis point” after Sue Gray stepped down as chief of staff within three months of Labour winning the election.

The defence secretary praised Ms Gray as having a “great talent” for “bringing people together” and described her as a “natural team player” who “raises the standards of those around her”.

Asked how he would characterise the Labour administration and whether it was at “crisis point”, Mr Healey told LBC: “No, I’d characterise this as a new government getting on with the job.”

He refused to be drawn on whether Ms Gray’s new role as envoy to the regions and nations was salaried or whether she would be elevated to the House of Lords, saying: “None of those are decisions for me.”

Asked whether her new position was paid, Mr Healey said: “She has this great talent, Sue Gray, to bring people together, she’s a natural team player and she raises the standards of those around her.”

PM marks one year anniversary of Oct 7 attacks

08:30 , Salma Ouaguira

7 October 2023 was the darkest day in Jewish history since the Holocaust.



One year on from these horrific attacks we must unequivocally stand with the Jewish community and unite as a country.



We will not falter in our pursuit of peace and on this day of pain and sorrow, we… — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) October 7, 2024

‘A strong team at Number 10 continues to get on with the job’ after Sue Gray quit

08:26 , Salma Ouaguira

Continuing his morning media round, the defence secretary has insisted that there is a “strong team at Number 10” who is “getting on with the job” despite Sue Gray stepping down.

John Healey told the BBC that the former chief of staff had contributed to helping Labour prepare for government, but had “become a distraction”.

He said: “As she said herself yesterday she’d become a distraction with the commentary that was removing the focus on the government’s job of working for change, and that’s why she’s stepped aside.”

Mr Healey added: “But the important thing is we’ve got a strong team at Number 10, the prime minister’s got a strong team across government and in parliament, and we’re a government determined and continuing to get on with the job.”

Who is Sue Gray and what is her new job?

08:15 , Salma Ouaguira

Sue Gray, who rose to fame when she was handed responsibility for untangling the ‘Partygate‘ saga, has resigned as Sir Keir Starmer’s chief of staff and will take up a new role in government.

Ms Gray said she was standing down because it had “become clear to me that intense commentary around my position risked becoming a distraction to the government’s vital work of change”.

Concerns over the power of Ms Gray in government were recently raised when it was revealed she is paid more as chief of staff than the prime minister.

Here’s everything you need to know about the former senior civil servant:

Who is Sue Gray? ‘Partygate’ civil servant takes up new Labour government role

Rachel Reeves backs away from tax raid on pensions

08:10 , Salma Ouaguira

The chancellor is expected to call off plans for a tax raid on pension savings after No 11 warned the move could be unfair to public sector workers.

Senior Treasury officials have reportedly told Rachel Reeves that reducing 40 per cent of tax relief on higher earners could hit those with lower incomes.

A government figure told The Times it would be “madness” to hit nurses and teachers with large tax rises, just months after giving them a pay rise.

Under the plans, a nurse earning £50,000 would be hit with an extra tax bill of up to £1,000 a year.

Another government source claimed Labour’s U-turn on implementing a cap on the lifetime allowance on pension savings would hit junior doctors.

“The government will take into account the impact on public sector workers,” they said.

But the warnings leave the chancellor with limited options to raise £16 billion in taxes to fill the “black hole” in public finances.

The chancellor will finally reveal her “major measures” to the Office for Budget Responsibility, the fiscal watchdog, this Wednesday.

PM says ‘we must stand with Jewish community’ as he marks October 7 anniversary

08:00 , Barney Davis

Sir Keir Starmer has said that “we must unequivocally stand with the Jewish community” and reiterated his calls for a ceasefire as he marked the first anniversary of the October 7 attacks.

Monday is one year since the Hamas attacks in Israel, which triggered Israel’s subsequent conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon.

Sir Keir described October 7 2023 as “the darkest day in Jewish history since the Holocaust” and said that “collective grief has not diminished” in the year since.

“Over a thousand people were brutally murdered. Men, women, children and babies killed, mutilated, and tortured by the terrorists of Hamas. Jewish people murdered whilst protecting their families, young people massacred at a music festival, people abducted from their homes,” the Prime Minister said.

“Agonising reports of rape, torture and brutality beyond comprehension which continued to emerge days and weeks later.

“As a father, a husband, a son, a brother – meeting the families of those who lost their loved ones last week was unimaginable. Their grief and pain are ours, and it is shared in homes across the land.

“A year on, that collective grief has not diminished or waned.”

Sir Keir Starmer described October 7 2023 as ‘the darkest day in Jewish history since the Holocaust’ (PA) (PA Wire)

ICYMI: Sue Gray quits as Starmer resets top team in bid to regain control

07:52 , Salma Ouaguira

Sir Keir Starmer has been forced to accept the resignation of his chief of staff Sue Gray in the latest attempt by the prime minister to regain control of the political agenda and end the chaos in his government.

After less than three months in office since the election, the loss of Ms Gray – who he personally recruited to ensure he could drive through his policies through Whitehall once in power – is a major blow for Sir Keir.

You can read the full story below:

Sue Gray quits as Starmer resets his top team in bid to regain control over chaos

Sue Gray to take pay cut to £170k in new position

07:50 , Salma Ouaguira

The former chief of staff will take a generous pay cut in her new role after quitting Sir Keir Starmer’s cabinet, The Telegraph reports.

On Sunday, Ms Gray announced she would leave Downing Street to become the prime minister’s new envoy for the regions and nations.

But just as she is set to transition to her new role, a leak revealed that she earned £170,000, which is more than the prime minister’s salary.

The whopping figure sparked fury among some frustrated Labour figures who have been on lower pay since entering government.

Healey not backing Emmanuel Macron’s demand for full arms embargo on Israel

07:43 , Salma Ouaguira

John Healey has not backed Emmanuel Macron’s call for a full arms embargo on Israel when it comes to the war in Gaza.

During an interview with Sky News, the defence secretary sent his thoughts to families of hostages and those who lost loved ones on the anniversary of the “horrifying” 7 October attack.

Asked whether he agreed with the French president’s view, he said: “No, we work a different system.

“We as a government don’t supply anything directly to Israel, but where there are export licences that have a clear risk that may breach international law, then we’ve suspended those licences where they could affect the lives in Gaza.”

Defence secretary John Healey during a visit to Joint Forces service personnel at Bloodhound Camp, Episkopi, Limassol, Cyprus (PA Wire)

ANALYSIS | Could Starmer’s strategic shake-up regain control of Number 10?

07:40 , Salma Ouaguira

In a pivotal moment for Sir Keir Starmer, significant changes have been implemented behind the iconic black door of Number 10, to recalibrate the government’s operations.

With the clock ticking toward his first 100 days, the Labour leader has displayed a decisive edge by replacing Sue Gray with Morgan McSweeney, his former chief of staff and head of political strategy.

Sir Keir’s patience is waning as he strives to reassert control after a tumultuous start to his premiership.

Despite Ms Gray’s previous contributions, her tenure has been marred by controversy and criticism, particularly surrounding the “freebie-gate” scandal.

Insider sources told Sky News that her departure was mutually agreed upon, with Ms Gray transitioning to a new role as envoy for the nations and regions.

One said: “This is about a PM wanting to regain grip.”

The prime minister’s decision reflects a broader strategy to streamline operations at Number 10, especially after a lacklustre performance following a successful election campaign.

The reshuffle not only promotes Mr McSweeney but also enhances the communications team, bringing in seasoned professionals to fortify the government’s messaging.

While some view this as a capitulation to internal dissent, it’s clear that Sir Keir is committed to unifying his team and addressing operational weaknesses.

Sue Gray said she looked forward to continuing to support the prime minister in her new role (PA) (PA Wire)

Defence secretary: Sue Gray became ‘lightning rod for criticism’

07:38 , Salma Ouaguira

On the morning media round, John Healey said that “sadly it’s nothing new” to see a senior staffer in Number 10 become “a lightning rod for criticism”.

The defence secretary said Sir Keir Starmer’s administration owes Sue Gray for her “massive role” in helping it prepare for office but “I respect her decision to step aside”.

“I’m glad she’s still going to be working with us,” he told Times Radio.

Asked whether he would have accused the Tories of being a “total shambles” if their chief of staff had stood down within three months in office, Mr Healey said: “In the end what counts for people is what government does. We’re getting on with the job people elected us (to do).”

Morgan McSweeney has “a strong track record” and “was at the heart of what was a historic election win for the party,” the minister said.

He repeatedly refused to say whether Mr McSweeney would be paid more than Sir Keir.

Asked whether there had been problems with Ms Gray, he said: “I really respect her decision to step aside” as it “allows us more clearly” to set out a mission for government, citing Ms Gray’s own statement in which she said commentary relating to her had become a distraction.

Who is Morgan McSweeney? The Labour election guru replacing Sue Gray as chief of staff

07:30 , Salma Ouaguira

Labour election guru Morgan McSweeney will take over as Sir Keir Starmer’s chief of staff after Sue Gray quit.

McSweeney is the creative intelligence behind Starmer’s success, first in winning the leadership of the Labour Party and then in winning a huge election victory in the country. It makes sense to have him at the top of the political side of No 10, writes Jabed Ahmed.

Who is Morgan McSweeney? The Labour election guru replacing Sue Gray

Good morning

07:19 , Salma Ouaguira

Welcome back to the politics live blog.

Today marks one year since Israel’s ongoing war on Gaza, triggered by Hamas’ attack in Israel.

Sir Keir Starmer has celebrated the 7 October anniversary by calling for a ceasefire, claiming that the “collective grief has not diminished” in the year since.

We will also hear from defence secretary, John Healey, on the media round this morning. And we can expect foreign secretary David Lammy to make a statement on the Middle East war in the Commons later today.

Monday also marks the return of MPs to Westminster after days of party conference.

While members kick start an adjournment debate, Unite will protest outside parliament against Labour’s decision to mean-test winter fuel payments.

Why Starmer’s reshuffle of his inner circle will help put No 10 back on track

07:00 , Barney Davis

The prime minister has toughened his defences against a right-wing press vendetta against him, writes John Rentoul:

Why Starmer’s reshuffle of his inner circle will help put No 10 back on track