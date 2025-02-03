UK politics - live: Trump says EU tariffs coming 'soon' as Starmer urges leaders to 'step up' against Russia

Sir Keir Starmer‘s meeting with European leaders is set to be dominated by US politics after Donald Trump said tariffs would be imposed on the EU “pretty soon”.

Asked by the BBC early on Monday if he would target the UK with tariffs, the American president said: "UK is out of line but I'm sure that one, I think that one can be worked out.

"But the European Union, it's an atrocity what they've done."

Mr Trump added: "I wouldn't say there's a timeline, but it's going to be pretty soon.

"The United States has been ripped off by virtually every country in the world. We have deficits with almost every country - not every country - but almost, and we're going to change it. It's been unfair."

Sir Keir will become the first prime minister since Brexit to attend a dinner with EU leaders as he seeks to reset Britain’s relationship with the bloc.

He is also set to call on European leaders to bear down on Russia and double down on their support for Ukraine at the meeting in Brussels.

Starmer urges EU leaders to 'step up' against Russia

Starmer to call on European leaders to bear down on Russia

06:34 , Athena Stavrou

Europe must bear down on Vladimir Putin’s Russia as its economy falters in the wake of sanctions, Sir Keir Starmer will tell EU chiefs when he meets them on Monday.

Ahead of the meeting, the Prime Minister said: “(US) President (Donald) Trump has threatened more sanctions on Russia and it’s clear that’s got (Russian President Vladimir) Putin rattled. We know that he’s worried about the state of the Russian economy.

“I’m here to work with our European partners on keeping up the pressure, targeting the energy revenues and the companies supplying his missile factories to crush Putin’s war machine.

“Because ultimately, alongside our military support, that is what will bring peace closer.”

Some 2,100 Russian individuals and entities have been sanctioned by the UK, the majority since the invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

06:00 , Athena Stavrou

Sir Keir Starmer will place security and defence at the heart of his post-Brexit reset with the EU, calling on leaders in Brussels to stand together and double down on their support for Ukraine.

At a meeting with EU heads of state in Brussels on Monday, the prime minister will challenge Britain’s European allies to ramp up their defence spending to keep the continent safe from Vladimir Putin’s “campaign of sabotage and destruction”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the full story by Archie Mitchell:

Sunday 2 February 2025 23:30 , Athena Stavrou

Sir Keir Starmer will call on European leaders to bear down on Russia and double down on their support for Ukraine at a meeting in Brussels on Monday.

The prime minister is expected to urge the UK’s nearest allies to step up their support for Ukraine amid scepticism from the US about aid for the war-torn country.

Backing Donald Trump’s demands for Nato members to significantly boost their spending on defence, at Monday’s talks Sir Keir will say: “We need to see all allies stepping up – particularly in Europe.”