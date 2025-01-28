UK population to soar to 72.5million by 2032 due to net migration rise, ONS says

Alexander Butler
·2 min read
The UK population is set to rise by nearly five million over the next seven years (REUTERS)
The UK population is set to soar by nearly five million over the next seven years, according to new ONS figures.

The population is forecast to reach 72.5 million by mid-2032, up from 67.6 million in mid-2022, driven almost entirely by net migration, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

England’s population is projected to grow more quickly than other UK nations in the decade to mid-2032, increasing by 7.8 per cent, compared with 5.9 per cent for Wales.

In Scotland, the population will increase by 4.4 per cent over the same period, and by 2.1 per cent in Northern Ireland.

The ONS also provides a projection further into the future, covering the 25 years between mid-2022 and mid-2047, for which the total projected growth of the UK population is 8.9 million, a jump of 13.2 per cent.

The population is forecast to reach 72.5 million by mid-2032, up from 67.6 million in mid-2022 (PA Wire)
This is lower than the previous 25 years from 1997 to 2022, when the population is estimated to have risen by 9.3 million, or 15.9 per cent.

The number of births and deaths across the period is projected to be almost identical, with about 6.8 million births offset by 6.8 million deaths.

While births are projected to increase slightly, deaths are also projected to rise due to the relatively large number of people reaching older ages who were born during the “baby boom” following the Second World War.

The level of net migration is projected to average 340,000 per year from mid-2028 onwards, lower than current levels.

James Robards, ONS head of population and household projections, said: “The UK population is projected to grow by almost five million over the next decade.

Deaths are also projected to rise due to the relatively large number of people reaching older ages who were born during the ‘baby boom’ (PA Wire)
“The driver of this growth is migration, with natural change – the difference between births and deaths – projected to be around zero.

“These projections are based on current and past trends, and aren’t forecasts about what may or may not happen in the future.

“Our latest projections also highlight an increasingly ageing population, with the number of people aged over 85 projected to nearly double to 3.3 million by 2047.

“This is in part because of the ageing of the baby boom generation, as well as general increases in life expectancy.”

