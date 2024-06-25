UK public sector workers: tell us what you think of Labour and Keir Starmer

With opinion polls predicting Labour will form the next government, we’d like to hear how public sector workers – doctors, nurses, paramedics, teachers, social workers and social care staff, etc – feel about the party and its leader.

What do you think a Labour government – and Keir Starmer as prime minister – would mean for you? How enthused are you with his vision for public services? If you’re not enthused, why not, and will you vote for another party? How should a Labour government address the challenges facing public services in order to win your support?

Callout