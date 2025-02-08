UK rail passengers face ‘significant’ disruption as weekend strike goes ahead

RMT union members will strike on Sunday, while engineering work between Rugby and Stafford via Nuneaton will divert trains across the weekend.

RMT union members will strike on Sunday, while engineering work between Rugby and Stafford via Nuneaton will divert trains across the weekend. Photograph: Luciana Guerra/PA

Passengers will face “significant” disruption on busy rail routes this weekend as train managers stage another strike in a dispute over rest day working.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) at Avanti West Coast are due to strike on Sunday. In addition to strike delays, vital engineering work will stop trains in their tracks between Rugby and Stafford via Nuneaton on Saturday and Sunday, leading to some Avanti services being diverted, resulting in longer journey times.

Avanti says its customers should travel on either side of Sunday, warning that fewer services will run during limited operating hours on the day of the strike. It advises that people who do choose to travel this weekend should plan ahead, expect disruption and check the details of their last train home.

Kathryn O’Brien, the customer experience director at Avanti West Coast, said: “We’re disappointed by the RMT calling strike action when our customers may be working, visiting family and friends, or enjoying days out. As a result, they will face significantly disrupted journeys. I would like to thank them for their patience and understanding.

ADVERTISEMENT

“During this latest strike action, we’ll have a reduced service, which is also impacted by planned engineering work, so customers with tickets for this day are strongly advised to travel on alternative dates or claim a full fee-free refund. We remain open to working with the RMT to resolve the dispute.”

An RMT spokesperson said: “We have had meaningful and helpful discussions with Avanti, and we have agreed to meet again, with the ultimate aim of reaching a negotiated settlement.”

On Sunday, only one train an hour will run to and from London to Birmingham and Manchester, and one train every two hours to and from London to Liverpool and Glasgow. Services will begin after 8am and the last departure will be at about 5pm.

The severely reduced timetable will leave north Wales, Blackpool and Edinburgh with no Avanti services. Rail replacement buses will operate between Coventry and Nuneaton owing to engineering work.

Sporting fixtures, including football games, will go ahead around the country as usual, meaning services are expected to be busy, particularly at destinations on the west coast mainline, where reduced services will be in operation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Passengers with existing tickets for Sunday can travel any time from Saturday up to and including Tuesday or can claim a refund from their point of purchase.

Further strikes are due to go ahead on Sundays for the next few months.