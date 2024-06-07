UK’s rarest cars: 1961 Austin Super Seven, one of only 36 left

Andrew B Roberts
·4 min read
1961 Austin Super Seven
Austin versions of the Mini were badged Seven until 1962, when the name was applied to those as well as Morris variants

Almost every long-running mass-produced car has an array of short-lived variants. The Austin Super Seven is one of the earliest examples of this phenomenon in the Mini narrative and Garry Dickens’s 1961 example is one of only 36 survivors in the UK.

In the early 1960s, the Mini was fast gaining popularity in what used to be known as “smart circles”. The Telegraph pointed out: “It was not only the “‘little men’” who bought the car. Unpredictably, many people who could well have bought a car in a far higher price or cost-of-running range clamoured for it.”

So the British Motor Corporation (BMC) introduced the Super on 20 September 1961 although, technically, the car shown here is not actually a Mini since from launch in 1959 to January 1962, only Morris-badged models used that name. The Austin versions, identical in all but trim details, were initially marketed as the Seven. BMC’s rival dealership chains were the main reason behind such “badge engineering”.

Engine of the 1961 Austin Super Seven
The Super used the standard 850cc A-series engine

Power for the Super was from the standard 850cc A-series engine, but the Salesman’s Data Book emphasised its “new-type” ashtrays, extra brightwork and carpeted boot floor as showroom features. There was also improved seating, a roof-mounted courtesy lamp – the cheaper De Luxe had illuminated rear companion boxes – and tubular extensions to the front and rear bumpers. Even the grille was in a “more dashing fine mesh”.

As befitting a car “complete with every motoring requirement”, the owner further benefited from a combined ignition-starter in place of the original floor-mounted starter button. The round instrument panel in the centre was replaced by an oval version with water temperature and oil pressure gauges flanking the speedometer; both were firsts for the Mini. One feature retained from the Super’s cheaper stablemates was the recirculation heater of dubious efficiency.

The price of the Austin Super Seven/Morris Super Mini was £591 7s 3d, which compared favourably with such overseas competitors as the £729 NSU Prinz 4. The main domestic rival was from within the same family, as 20 September 1961 also marked the debut of the Cooper model. BMC initially marketed it as the “Sports-car version of the Super” and at £679 7s 3d it was only £87 more expensive than the Super.

The Telegraph’s motoring correspondent believed the Super “enormously widened the Mini’s potential market”. However, the Cooper seemed to mesmerise him, with “performance so strikingly improved.” Many enthusiasts agreed. By the end of 1961, the Wolseley Hornet and Riley Elf – upmarket Minis with larger boots – further eroded the Super’s role in the model hierarchy.

1961 Austin Super Seven
The interior of Garry Dickens's 1961 Austin Super Seven

Sales ended in October 1962, after approximately 8,000 Austins and a similar number of the Morris were sold. The Super is believed to be the rarest of the 1959-1967 Mk1 Mini and Dickens thinks just over 100 survive worldwide, with under half of that figure still on the road. In addition, many Supers have been retro-converted to Cooper’s specification, leaving this car as one of the few in an authentic state.

Dickens’s Super Seven in Almond Green paint departed the factory in October 1961 and he became its third owner in 1986. He restored it to its original specification and said: “I used as much of the original car as possible. The interior remains in completely original condition except the carpets, which I replaced using materials to replicate the originals.”

A set of period Dunlop C41 cross-ply tyres provided the finishing touch. Dickens remarks: “These were unavailable for decades.” He now uses them only when displaying the Super Seven, to preserve them.

Back of Austin Super Seven
Only 100 Austin Super Sevens exist worldwide

As for NHY’s road manners, Dickens finds the advertisement’s claims of “Sound insulation to hush the engine to a gentle purr” somewhat exaggerated.  The Super may appear as a minor footnote in the Mini story, but it is one of the first instances of it moving away from Alec Issigonis’s conception of low-priced mass transport. As Christy Campbell wrote in the fascinating book Mini: An Intimate Biography: “BMC’s super low-price people’s car was being spurned by the people” in its early days. By 1960, it was gaining the attention of more affluent drivers and the Super was the Corporation’s response; this was a Mini for the motorist with aspirations of urban sophistication.

Or, as The Telegraph put it, the Super reflected the need for a Mini with “the exterior finish and internal refinements of vehicles in a bigger and more pretentious class”.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • I Have Driven Over 250 Car Models: These Are the 3 Best and Worst for Your Money

    With so many models and options on the market, choosing the right car is never easy. The wrong choice can leave you trapped in a money pit that drains your finances with repair costs, poor gas...

  • Is my large SUV safe? Just 1 of 3 popular models named 'Top Safety Pick' after crash tests

    The Chevrolet Tahoe and Ford Expedition failed to qualify for the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's "Top Safety Pick" award after crash tests.

  • 2 killed in crash at private B.C. racetrack: RCMP

    Police say two people died when a sports car crashed at a luxury private motorsports club in Oliver, B.C.A statement from the RCMP says the driver of a sports car participating in a private event Wednesday at the Area 27 Motorsports Park failed to navigate a turn and hit a cement barrier at high speed.Police say both the driver and passenger died from their injuries.Cpl. James Grandy says in the statement that criminality is not believed to be a factor in the single-vehicle crash and the matter

  • 'Buckling' overpass forces partial closure of Highway 417 near Vankleek Hill

    Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say sections of the Highway 417 overpass crossing Aberdeen Road east of Ottawa "appear to be buckling," forcing the closure of an eastbound lane of the highway.Police said in a news release they received a call Wednesday around 5:30 p.m. from someone concerned about the state of the overpass near Vankleek Hill, Ont.The Ministry of Transportation inspected the overpass and declared it structurally unsound, police said.OPP closed both eastbound lanes of the 417 betw

  • Crazy Man Supercharges Wife’s SUV Without Her Knowing

    This devoted husband has decided to show what he will do for love by supercharging his wife’s Cadillac Escalade, her reaction is hilarious.

  • Man charged, $1M in stolen Alberta cars recovered in Nova Scotia

    A Nova Scotia man is facing a slew of charges following a year-long police investigation into the trafficking of $1 million worth of stolen cars from Alberta into Nova Scotia.The charges against the 41-year-old man include nine counts of possessing stolen property and fraud over $5,000.Police say the vehicles they recovered were each worth more than $100,000. RCMP Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay told CBC News the targeting of luxury vehicles by thieves is a trend across Canada.He said some of the stolen

  • Canadian border workers could begin job action today. Here's what you need to know

    Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) workers across the country could take job action beginning this afternoon unless a deal is reached before the strike deadline.Here's what you need to know: Who's involved and what's at stake?Over 9,000 workers with CBSA, out of about 11,000 total workers, could be part of the job action.It would include CBSA employees at airports and land and marine ports of entry.They are represented by the Customs and Immigration Union (CIU), which is affiliated with the Pu

  • Air taxi maker Archer Aviation receives FAA nod to start commercial services

    Archer, which is backed by companies such as Stellantis, Boeing and United Airlines said it plans to use conventional aircraft to refine its "systems and procedures." Peer Joby Aviation received the Part 135 Certification from the FAA in 2022. Archer is among a bunch of eVTOL makers seeking to revolutionize urban travel in congested cities by offering short-haul air travel.

  • Distracted pilots led to near collision on JFK runway, NTSB says

    The landmark near collision last year involving two commercial flights on the runway at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport was caused by pilots who were repeatedly distracted in the cockpit, according to early findings released by the National Transportation Safety Board.

  • 5 Cars That Hold Their Value Best After 5 Years

    According to Experian's State of the Automotive Finance Market Report, the average new vehicle loan amount was $40,184 at the end of last year. Assuming new car owners pay some kind of a down payment...

  • Highway near Corner Brook reopens after being blocked by overturned fuel truck

    Fire crews have freed the driver of a fuel truck that overturned on the Trans-Canada Highway near Corner Brook. The driver, who was pinned after the accident is pictured here holding one firefighter's hand after being rescued. (Colleen Connors/CBC)The Trans-Canada Highway near Corner Brook reopened late Thursday after a tanker truck overturned and caused an extensive fuel spill across the road. The truck overturned on an exit ramp heading east on Thursday morning.Emergency crews on the scene fre

  • Toronto's transit system to run as normal after deal reached to avoid strike

    Toronto's public transit system is set to operate as normal after the TTC and transit workers announced a last minute deal to avoid a strike.

  • Homegrown 1965 Mustang War Horse

    Don’t let it fool you…

  • Rivian updates R1 with new motors, battery packs for improved performance and lower costs

    Rivian unveiled its updated R1 pickup and SUV with enhanced features and new drivetrains also aimed at making its EVs cheaper to build.

  • US extends cuts to minimum New York flight requirements through late 2025

    The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Wednesday it is again extending cuts to minimum flight requirements at congested New York City-area airports through October 2025, citing air traffic controller staffing shortages. The FAA said the number of controllers handling traffic in New York is insufficient for normal traffic levels and that without "increased flexibility," congestion, delays, and cancellations are likely at JFK, LaGuardia and Newark airports. Airlines for America (A4A), the trade group representing American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and Southwest Airlines, in April asked the FAA to extend the cuts, citing the controller shortage.

  • Two killed in sports car crash at private B.C. racetrack: RCMP

    OLIVER, B.C. — Police say two people died when a sports car crashed at a luxury private motorsports club in Oliver, B.C.

  • Montreal police recover body of man whose car plunged into river on Sunday

    MONTREAL — Montreal police say they've recovered the body of the driver of a vehicle that plunged into a river early Sunday morning. Officers with the force's nautical unit located the remains of the 20-year-old man on Wednesday while patrolling the banks of a nature park in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough. They say nothing suggests the death was criminal. Police had been looking for the driver since they received a 911 call just before 5 a.m. Sunday about a vehicle that drove off the end of S

  • Woman left handcuffed in police car that was hit by a train is awarded $8.5 million

    The Colorado woman badly injured in 2022 when the parked police car in which she was handcuffed was struck by a freight train has been awarded $8.5 million to settle a lawsuit against the police.

  • An ‘out of control’ cargo ship forces the temporary closure of Charleston bridge. Officials are trying to see what went wrong

    A major bridge in Charleston, South Carolina, was temporarily closed Wednesday afternoon after a crew lost control of a large container ship after it left port.

  • EV sales boom in Nepal, helping to save on oil imports, alleviate smog

    KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Nepal’s abundant hydroelectric power is helping the Himalayan nation cut its oil imports and clean up its air, thanks to a boom in sales of electric vehicles.