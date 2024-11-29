UK’s rarest cars: 1969 Citroën Ami 6 Estate, one of only two left

Designer Flaminio Bertoni apparently said of the Citroen Ami 6 Estate that it looked ‘as if it had already run over three pedestrians’

Of the Citroëns we have featured in the UK’s rarest series, Robert Dudrenec’s is the rarest. His 1969 model Ami 6 is believed to be one of only two surviving British-market Estates – and a car that left the average Ford Escort or Triumph Herald owner completely nonplussed.

When Citroën GB began promoting the Ami 6 Estate in 1967, it planned to sell no more than 1000 that year. Advertisements warned prospective customers: “Imports are strictly limited” and “Citroën very strongly advise as early an application as possible.” Ami publicity further promised motorists the joys of an all-synchromesh gearbox, a 69mph top speed from its 602cc engine, 44mpg and a load space of 53 cubic feet (1,500 litres), all for £698 13s 2d.

The Ami 6 Estate’s nearest British front-wheel-drive rivals were the Countryman/Traveller versions of the Mini for £585 and the British Motor Corporation (BMC) Austin/Morris 1100 at £711, yet neither offered the versatility of four side doors. Meanwhile, other estate-bodied rivals such as the Bedford HA Beagle, Ford Anglia, Morris Minor 1000 Traveller and Triumph Herald were rear-wheel drive.

Hi-tech talk: Citroen promised motorists the joys of an ‘all-synchromesh gearbox and a 69mph top speed from its 602cc engine’

Ironically, the Citroën’s main competitor in the UK also hailed from France; the Renault 4 had already established a niche with discerning motorists. It also cost £155 less than the Ami 6 Estate.

But the Ami’s main problem was that the average British motorist was unfamiliar with its ethos. When Citroën launched the original 6 Berline saloon on 25 April 1961, it was to bridge the gap between the 2CV and the DS family. It used the same floorplan and running gear of the Deux Chevaux plus, as noted by this newspaper, “the same bouncy suspension.” Power was from a 602cc version of the 2CV’s twin-cylinder, horizontally opposed engine.

Unfortunately, the Ami 6 saloon had a minimal British inherited customer base, as the first attempt to sell the 2CV in this country was not a roaring success. Between 1926 and 1966, Citroën assembled its UK-market cars in Slough, but sales of the 1953-59 British-built 2CV were limited. Nor was the Ami 6’s distinctive appearance likely to appeal to the motorists of East Cheam. Its designer, Flaminio Bertoni, apparently said it looked “as if it had already run over three pedestrians”.

Falling flat in the UK: Citroën produced 551,880 Estates – total sales in Britain amounted to only 823 units

Somewhat inevitably, there was not to be a Slough-produced Ami 6 saloon and Citroën only imported it to special order.

In 1964 the Break Estate was introduced, which became France’s most popular car in 1966, eventually accounting for 85% of domestic Ami sales. It was ideal for drivers who regarded the 2CV as too agrarian, while the Break had superior aerodynamics to the saloon. What’s more, a Citroën dealer on this side of the Channel might have been faintly confident about the Estate’s prospects, as it looked slightly more conventional than the saloon.

In 1962, Autocar wrote of the Berline, “some will undoubtedly be appalled by its appearance”. When the magazine tested the Estate five years later its roadtesters had not moderated their views: “To the average Briton, the Citroën Ami 6 must seem as enigmatic as the smile of the Sphinx.” Autocar concluded that while the Estate was “a worthy vehicle in many respects”, they found a second encounter with the Ami 6 left “the enigma unanswered”. In their view: “One has to pay rather dearly for nonconformity that cannot always be justified as contributing to improved utility or efficiency.”

The original slogan of the Ami 6 – ‘The chances are you’ve never seen a car like this before’ – is even more true today

In other words, “B minus – must try harder.” Those drivers who ignored such headmaster-like comments revelled in the Ami’s cloth-trimmed seats – the rear bench could be completely removed – its suspension and details that included internal headlight adjustment to compensate for heavy loads. Citroën even provided a starting handle in case your Ami 6 failed to proceed.

Dudrenec’s example pictured here is one of the last of the 6 family as in 1969 Citroën introduced the facelifted 8 after 551,880 Estates and 483,986 Berlines had been produced.

Sales in the UK amounted to only 823 units. Dudrenec believes: “It is too unconventional for British drivers in 2024, let alone those from nearly 60 years ago.”

The original slogan – “The chances are you’ve never seen a car like this before” – is even more true today.