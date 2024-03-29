UK’s rarest cars: 1969 Ford Capri Mk1 1300L, one of only 14 left

1969 Ford Capri Mk1 1300L in Ermine White

When Ford GB launched the Capri on February 5 1969, it ensured the coupé would appeal to motorists whose aspirations exceeded their budgets. Today, surviving examples of low-specification versions are rare, as owners would frequently invest in aftermarket accessories of varying degrees of tastelessness. As a result, this unsullied 1300L of JD Classics is one of the most unusual members of the celebrated Capri family, which caused such a stir that Ford sold more than 400,000 of all types in its first two years.

One of the attractions of the Capri was its elaborate array of engines and “custom packages”. At the time of the launch, buyers could select 1.3- and 1.6-litre four-cylinder units in standard form, or the more powerful GT models in 1.3, 1.6 and 2.0 capacities. In addition, Ford offered L, X and R (for “Rallye”) trim packs, the latter available only with the GT engines.

The range started at £890 7s 10d for the Capri 1300, but few owners could resist spending another £15 0s 4d on the L-pack, which gave you “exhaust trim, locking fuel cap, wheel trims, body side mouldings, dummy air scoops and overrides on the front and rear bumpers”. If that were not sufficient luxury, the original driver of this Ermine White example invested £34 11s 6s in the optional “Push Button Radio”.

Otherwise, this car is an example of the Capri “au naturelle”. The sparse instrumentation even lacks a trip recorder; the 1300L is also devoid of reclining front seats, reversing lights, or a folding armrest on the back seat. Such extravagances belonged to the £32 12s 10d X-pack, which also included a dipping rear-view mirror. This was usually ordered in conjunction with the L-pack, making the car an XL. It’s worth noting also that servo-assisted brakes were also optional, priced at £10 8s 11d.

Meanwhile, the decadent £39 3s 4d R-pack included fog and spot lamps, a map reading light, “Ro-Style” wheels, a leather steering wheel rim and a matt black bonnet.

Autocar wrote, apparently without a hint of sexism: “The 1300XL would make a safe but luxurious second car for the wife and a 2000GT XLR would be for the sporty executive who needs to get places fast.” As for the 1300L, it was the perfect car for the ambitious sales representative with lofty dreams of becoming the next Steve McQueen.

Theoretically, there were more practical rivals to the Capri 1300L in 1969. The MG 1300 Mk2 was more expensive at £931 but offered a more usable rear seat, while the agreeable Vauxhall Viva HB 1600SL four-door was only £910. A buyer who did not require a large boot might have considered spending an additional £32 on a Mini Cooper S Mk2, while your friendly local Ford dealer could sell you an Escort GT for a mere £851.

But, crucially, none of these staid competitors could match the Capri’s sheer panache. Ford’s launch campaign for “the car you always promised yourself” included “Capri Girls” in showrooms and a sales film to inspire would-be suburban lotharios. Ford’s then product planning manager told The Telegraph that in the 1950s, “ordinary buyers were interested only in a means of breaking free from travelling on trains and buses”. Now, they sought “something more sophisticated”.

In 2017, this car’s penultimate owner had plans to convert it to a V8 engine but instead decided to invest more than £50,000 to return the 1300L to its current, highly original state. The result is a fascinating reminder of an early near entry-level Capri, with the long bonnet hiding a diminutive engine and a rear bench seat upholstered in sensible black vinyl. Such basic versions of any car are the most unlikely to survive.

As John Sandilands wrote for The Telegraph in 1969: “The Ford Capri marks an astonishing step forward in the notion of what an ordinary mortal’s sports car may look like.” The fact it made its bow in the same year as the Steve McQueen vehicle Bullitt arrived in Britain, with its famed car chase involving our hero’s Ford Mustang, only enhanced its chances. A 1300L negotiating the A35 through Dorset may seem far removed from a Mustang speeding through San Francisco, but the dream was ever-present. As this newspaper put it, the Capri had the “authentic, bounderish appeal of the true sports saloon”.