UK’s rarest cars: 1971 Alfa Romeo 1750 Berlina, one of only 19 left

At the time the 1750 was well-suited to the more refined gentlemen and women of the late Sixties

In the early 1970s, an Alfa Romeo 1750 Berlina was a car for the connoisseur, the motorist who knew instinctively that a true sports saloon required neither stripes nor a vinyl roof. Ian Jephcott’s 1971 model is believed to be one of a handful remaining on the road.

The 1750 was the result of Alfa Romeo’s need to replace its 2600 Berlina of 1962-1968, a large saloon aimed at grande bourgeoisie motorists, however developing an entirely new model was not financially possible. Another problem was that Italian sales of the smaller Giulietta Berlina were now declining due to an increasing number of motorists finding its looks unappealing.

The 1750 was targeted at a burgeoning middles-class of late Sixties Britain

The solution was an elongated saloon to supplant the Giulietta; the 1750 debuted in 1968. Much of its structure and running gear derived from the older model, with power from a four-cylinder light-alloy twin-cam engine displacing 1,779cc (but dubbed 1750 in honour of significant racing Alfas of the past). The top speed was 112mph and its five-speed transmission and servo-assisted all-disc brakes were very advanced – and therefore unusual – features at the time. The specification even included a hand throttle which Jephcott explains: “Raises the idle speed until the engine is up to operating temperature.”

The Berlina had a top speed of 112mph and a five-speed transmission with highly advanced brakes for the time

Of course, 56 years ago, Alfa Romeo was an exclusive marque in the UK – the Alfasud, launched in 1971, was its first car to gain mass appeal in this country. In the late 1960s it was a brand for Peter Bowles lookalike chaps and so the concessionaire promised the 1750 was: “The saloon for the man who believes family cars don’t have to be shy, retiring machines.”

In other words, choosing the Berlina over the GTV (Gran Turismo Veloce) coupé or the open-topped Spider (as driven by Dustin Hoffman in The Graduate) would be no sacrifice, especially as the Berlina’s power output was the same as its ostensibly more glamorous stablemates. The Telegraph complained that the 1750’s styling was “functional Italian rather than beautiful Italian”, but in its home market affluent customers often preferred saloons with understated looks.

As a saloon the 1750 was considered less fashionable than the as-powerful Spiders or GTVs of the day

However, this paper did say, “Performance is excellent by any standards”, and believed it would widen the marque’s appeal in the UK. Other reports echoed The Telegraph’s praise, with Car finding the 1750’s road behaviour “second to nothing”. Motor thought it “Fast, fun and refined,” while Autocar lauded the “performance, gearchange, quiet ride” and “superb steering, handling and roadholding”.

Inevitably, such virtues were not cheap. In 1968, the 1750 cost £1,889 6s 2d, making it more expensive than the Rover 2000TC and the Triumph 2.5 PI. But the Alfa Romeo was for the owner who appreciated the superlatives of Italian motoring history as much as the integrity of the Berlina’s engineering. In case your firm was considering purchasing 1750 as directorial transport, Alfa Romeo boasted that by 1971 warranty claims averaged less than £10 per car.

The Berlina was marketed towards customers who would appreciate the car's badge as well as its performance

After 11,389 units, the facelifted and larger-engined 2000 replaced the 1750 Berlina. To say their bodywork was not entirely suited to the UK climate is on par with suggesting ice tends to melt in the sun. Jephcott says: “I know of 19 right-hand drive, UK-registered 1750s, most of which are running and/or on the road.” He finds that many people recognise his Berlina as an Alfa Romeo from the shield on the grille. However: “I’ve heard passing comments of its likeness to similar four-door saloons of the period such as Triumph, BMW and Fiat. How rude!”

Fishers of Edinburgh supplied this car, which spent three decades in retirement in its original owner’s garage. Jephcott says: “I carried out all the restoration work on and off over five years. She is mechanically stock, apart from an aftermarket air filter and ignition kit.” He completed a 2022 tour to Holland and Belgium without any issues and his Berlina looks perfectly set for a journey along the Autostrada del Sole from Milan to Naples. If a few passersby mistake one of Italy’s finest sports saloons for a humdrum Ford Cortina, it is their loss.

Jephcott has managed hundreds of miles in his Berlina, much of it spent travelling around continental Europe

Perhaps the best summary of the Berlina’s appeal is an Autocar warning that it was not “the car for the lazy driver” – precisely why it appealed to the discerning motoring enthusiast. Or, as Alfa Romeo promised, the 1750 was “The car that feels part of you.”