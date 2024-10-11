UK’s rarest cars: 1981 Fiat 131 Mirafiori Sport, one of only 25 left

In the late 1970s and early 1980s, the average cost accountant with dreams of speed, style and cutting a dash at the Rotarian dinner – but who regarded the distinctly blue-collar Ford Escort RS2000 with disdain – could opt for the equivalent Fiat 131 Mirafiori Sport. Today, Theo Kyriacou’s 1981 example is one of only 25 believed to remain in use on British roads.

The original 131 Mirafiori (so named for the factory’s location in Fiat’s home city of Turin) debuted at the city’s 1974 motor show. Four years later, Fiat facelifted the range as the Supermirafiori, with new double overhead-camshaft (DOHC) engines, while a star of the UK’s 1978 NEC Motor Show was the fresh Sport version.

The 131 represented a road-going rally car for the regular driver who didn’t want a Ford Escort

By then, Abarth-tuned 131s had won the World Rally Championship manufacturers’ title for a second time; your Fiat dealer would be understandably eager to suggest that the Sport was directly descended from those competition victors. It was available only in two-door form, with a choice of orange, silver or metallic grey paintwork. Fiat modified the springs and dampers for sharper handling; the 1,995cc belt-driven twin-cam engine was from the larger 132 saloon.

Fiat marketed the Sport as the “Racing” on the Continent. However, the UK concessionaire was keen to point out that it was “not a boy racer’s car. Refined performance is the keynote of its character”. In other words, the latest Mirafiori had no connection with those ghastly types who drove a 10-year-old grey Ford Cortina GT with aftermarket stripes and a whiplash aerial. Instead, it was a Fiat for the insurance broker who dreamed of world championship rallying but needed more sensible transport for the office.

The specification included Carello quartz halogen headlights and black wheel arch extensions and exterior trim, along with a front air dam. Inside, there was an adjustable steering column, head restraints on all seats and velveteen upholstery reminiscent of a motel lounge. Extras included a radio, while Fiat promised “the roadholding of a thoroughbred sports car”.

The 131 was often fitted with velveteen upholstery

The lure of a top speed of 110mph, 0-60mph acceleration in 10.7 seconds and a five-speed gearbox tempted the would-be Markku Alén, a Fiat rally driver from 1974-81, to the Italian firm’s nearest dealership. At £4,346, the Sport was slightly cheaper than the Escort RS2000 with a Custom Pack at £4,416 and considerably less expensive than the £5,078 Triumph Dolomite Sprint.

This newspaper thought the Sport’s close-ratio gearbox “a delight to use” and “The car is so eager to go that it tends to be driven quickly most of the time”. However: “One of the unfortunate obsessions of the Italian motorist is his belief that any car with sporting pretensions has to be noisy as well as quick.” This car’s owner Kyriacou reflects: “The noise means it feels faster than it is.”

The 131’s close-ratio transmission makes it feel like a rally car

Motor also complained about the Sport engine’s decibels, while thinking it was “almost certain to achieve great success”. Meanwhile, one Autocar tester regarded it as “quite the best-handling mid-range saloon I have driven”. Another was more ambivalent: “In most respects, the most horrid biscuit-tin of a car, but it certainly brings a lot of fun to the dreary commute.”

Production of the Sport ended in 1981, three years before the last of 1,513,800 Mirafioris departed the factory. Kyriacou also owns the Lancia Trevi previously featured (the only one left in the UK, at that) and acquired this metallic grey 131 Sport in 2001 to replace another Mirafiori that was beyond repair. He says: “A previous owner restored this car in 1995 and it has a modified 155bhp engine.”

Fiat squeezed a 1,995cc belt-driven twin-cam engine from the larger 132 saloon into the 131

Kyriacou describes his Sport as: “Noisy, bouncy, uncomfortable by modern standards, uneconomical but great fun. I had a 3,000km drive to Turin and back in May and enjoyed every minute of it.”

Today his 131 is guaranteed to divert attention from Ferraris, Lamborghinis and other exotica at shows, not least because of its almost Day-Glo orange interior trim.

And when Car tested the Sport opposite the RS2000 they described the Fiat as representing “another step up the sport saloon’s scale of evolution”. Even if they did compare its grille to “the front of a Japanese transistor radio”.

Thanks to: Theo Kyriacou and Fiat Motor Club GB.