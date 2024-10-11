UK’s rarest cars: 1981 Fiat 131 Mirafiori Sport, one of only 25 left

Andrew B Roberts
·4 min read
1981 Fiat 131 Mirafiori Sport
The 131 was marketed as a thoroughbred for the rally car

In the late 1970s and early 1980s, the average cost accountant with dreams of speed, style and cutting a dash at the Rotarian dinner – but who regarded the distinctly blue-collar Ford Escort RS2000 with disdain – could opt for the equivalent Fiat 131 Mirafiori Sport. Today, Theo Kyriacou’s 1981 example is one of only 25 believed to remain in use on British roads.

The original 131 Mirafiori (so named for the factory’s location in Fiat’s home city of Turin) debuted at the city’s 1974 motor show. Four years later, Fiat facelifted the range as the Supermirafiori, with new double overhead-camshaft (DOHC) engines, while a star of the UK’s 1978 NEC Motor Show was the fresh Sport version.

1981 Fiat 131 Mirafiori Sport front
The 131 represented a road-going rally car for the regular driver who didn’t want a Ford Escort

By then, Abarth-tuned 131s had won the World Rally Championship  manufacturers’ title for a second time; your Fiat dealer would be understandably eager to suggest that the Sport was directly descended from those competition victors. It was available only in two-door form, with a choice of orange, silver or metallic grey paintwork. Fiat modified the springs and dampers for sharper handling; the 1,995cc belt-driven twin-cam engine was from the larger 132 saloon.

Fiat marketed the Sport as the “Racing” on the Continent. However, the UK concessionaire was keen to point out that it was “not a boy racer’s car. Refined performance is the keynote of its character”. In other words, the latest Mirafiori had no connection with those ghastly types who drove a 10-year-old grey Ford Cortina GT with aftermarket stripes and a whiplash aerial. Instead, it was a Fiat for the insurance broker who dreamed of world championship rallying but needed more sensible transport for the office.

The specification included Carello quartz halogen headlights and black wheel arch extensions and exterior trim, along with a front air dam. Inside, there was an adjustable steering column, head restraints on all seats and velveteen upholstery reminiscent of a motel lounge. Extras included a radio, while Fiat promised “the roadholding of a thoroughbred sports car”.

1981 Fiat 131 Mirafiori Sport front interior
The 131 was often fitted with velveteen upholstery

The lure of a top speed of 110mph, 0-60mph acceleration in 10.7 seconds and a five-speed gearbox tempted the would-be Markku Alén, a Fiat rally driver from 1974-81, to the Italian firm’s nearest dealership. At £4,346, the Sport was slightly cheaper than the Escort RS2000 with a Custom Pack at £4,416 and considerably less expensive than the £5,078 Triumph Dolomite Sprint.

This newspaper thought the Sport’s close-ratio gearbox “a delight to use” and “The car is so eager to go that it tends to be driven quickly most of the time”. However: “One of the unfortunate obsessions of the Italian motorist is his belief that any car with sporting pretensions has to be noisy as well as quick.” This car’s owner Kyriacou reflects: “The noise means it feels faster than it is.”

1981 Fiat 131 Mirafiori Sport dashboard and steering wheel
The 131’s close-ratio transmission makes it feel like a rally car

Motor also complained about the Sport engine’s decibels, while thinking it was “almost certain to achieve great success”. Meanwhile, one Autocar tester regarded it as “quite the best-handling mid-range saloon I have driven”. Another was more ambivalent: “In most respects, the most horrid biscuit-tin of a car, but it certainly brings a lot of fun to the dreary commute.”

Production of the Sport ended in 1981, three years before the last of 1,513,800 Mirafioris departed the factory. Kyriacou also owns the Lancia Trevi previously featured (the only one left in the UK, at that) and acquired this metallic grey 131 Sport in 2001 to replace another Mirafiori that was beyond repair. He says: “A previous owner restored this car in 1995 and it has a modified 155bhp engine.”

1981 Fiat 131 Mirafiori Sport engine
Fiat squeezed a 1,995cc belt-driven twin-cam engine from the larger 132 saloon into the 131

Kyriacou describes his Sport as: “Noisy, bouncy, uncomfortable by modern standards, uneconomical but great fun. I had a 3,000km drive to Turin and back in May and enjoyed every minute of it.”

Today his 131 is guaranteed to divert attention from Ferraris, Lamborghinis and other exotica at shows, not least because of its almost Day-Glo orange interior trim.

And when Car tested the Sport opposite the RS2000 they described the Fiat as representing “another step up the sport saloon’s scale of evolution”. Even if they did compare its grille to “the front of a Japanese transistor radio”.

Thanks to: Theo Kyriacou and Fiat Motor Club GB.

Latest Stories

  • Violent Thornhill theft of suitcase with money in it caught on video

    York Region police say they are searching for at least three suspects after they stole a suitcase with a "quantity of cash" in a violent daytime robbery captured on video.The alleged robbery unfolded on Tuesday at about 5:10 p.m. at the exit of a commercial plaza in the area of Yonge Street and Meadowview Avenue in Thornhill.A man was driving his vehicle through the plaza parking lot when he was suddenly boxed in by a Lexus SUV and a Mercedes sedan, police said in a news release Thursday.Three s

  • In Less Than a Year, You’ll Regret Not Having Bought These 7 Japanese Cars

    Japan is known for being one of the major countries to manufacture and export cars all over the world. Learn More: 9 Best and Affordable Cars for High Mileage Adventures Read Next: 3 Things You Must...

  • Multiple injuries after stolen vehicle crashes into two Toronto public-transit buses

    TORONTO — Toronto police say a collision between a stolen vehicle and two public-transit buses has left one person in life-threatening condition.

  • Tesla is approaching its 'most hyped' event in a decade. Here's what Wall Street is expecting from Robotaxi Day.

    All eyes are on Elon Musk's carmaker as it readies to unveil the car it's been talking about for years.

  • Aging fleet, e-bus challenges push Ottawa back to diesel

    OC Transpo staff are researching where to buy more diesel buses — something the city had never intended to do again — as it gives up on plans for high-capacity electric buses and struggles to maintain its aging conventional fleet.The capital's public transit agency gave an update Thursday for its e-bus procurement. It includes information about the latest round of delays and the city's decision to give up on purchasing any of the longer, 18-metre (60-foot) electric buses."If we lose that, does t

  • Widebody Rolls-Royce Spectre: The Silent Mafia’s Luxury EV Statement

    Rolls-Royce Spectre’s widebody transformation by digital artist Ildar showcases a murdered-out, mafia-inspired luxury EV grand tourer.

  • Father-Son Duo Restore a 1965 Buick Riviera, Passing Down a Family Legacy

    Father and son restore a 1965 Buick Riviera, bonding over their shared passion for classic cars and passing down tradition.

  • Auto Experts: 6 Car Repairs You Should Never Try to DIY

    In an era where you can find do-it-yourself (DIY) videos for almost any skill online, it can be tempting to try to fix your own car problems in order to save money. But should you? Be Aware: 6 Hybrid...

  • Enter to Win a 2025 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS with Exclusive Motorious Bonus!

    Win a 2025 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS with enhanced entry chances from Motorious!

  • Tesla Robotaxi event: How to watch the reveal live

    Tesla loves to put on a show, and Thursday’s Robotaxi reveal might just be the flashiest of them all. The electric vehicle maker is slated to unveil its much-hyped Robotaxi vehicle at Warner Bros. Discovery’s movie studio in Burbank, California. Tesla will livestream the "We, Robot" event on X, which Elon Musk owns, and on the automaker's usually streams events live on its YouTube page.

  • Elon Musk unveils Tesla 'Cybercab' as focus shifts to robo-cars

    STORY: Elon Musk made a big entrance late Thursday. He rolled towards the stage at the Warner Bros studios near Los Angeles in a new two-door Tesla which he calls the ‘Cybercab’. The vehicle has no steering wheel or pedals, and is meant to launch robotaxi services. Musk says it will go into production in 2026, priced below $30,000. And he says real self-driving will finally arrive: “So, we’ll move from supervised full self-driving to unsupervised full self-driving, where the car… you could fall asleep and wake up at your destination.”Musk also showcased a larger self-driving vehicle - the Robovan - which can carry up to 20 people. The debuts are all part of his move to rebrand Tesla as a robotics firm, not a mass-market automaker. The company’s humanoid Optimus robot was also on show to hammer home the point. The event sparked huge enthusiasm among fans, with Musk promising thhat owners would be able to make money renting out their cars as cabs. “Your average passenger car is only used about 10 hours a week out of 168 hours. So, the vast majority of the time, cars are just doing nothing. But if they're autonomous, they could be used, I don't know, five times more. Maybe 10 times more.”Some observers were more skeptical, however. One shareholder told Reuters he was disappointed by the lack of a clear timeframe for robotaxi services. Other investors noted a lack of detail on how quickly Tesla can ramp up production, and how it can overcome regulatory worries about safety. The Cybercabs rely on AI and cameras to get around, dispensing with the other sensors - like costly lidar - used by rivals like Alphabet’s Waymo. Experts say that approach significantly cuts costs, but also poses huge technical challenges. Musk also has a history of being overoptimistic on timing - and he said as much at Thursday's event.As early as 2019, he was promising to have robotaxis on the streets by the following year.

  • A United Boeing 787 with 176 people on board had to divert after the pilot's screens went blank over remote northern Canada

    Pilots of a United Airlines Boeing 787 lost some autopilot functionality and dealt with blank screens, and had to change course over Hudson Bay.

  • Honda recalls nearly 1.7 million vehicles for steering problem that could lead to crashes

    Honda Motor Co. is recalling close to 1.7 million vehicles due to a manufacturing issue that could make it difficult to steer the vehicles and lead to crashes. Honda reported the recall last week to government regulators, who issued the recall order on Tuesday. The safety recall order from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that the steering gearbox assembly may have been manufactured incorrectly, potentially causing “excessive internal friction” that could make the vehicle difficult to steer and increase the likelihood of a crash.

  • Close call at Nashville airport came after planes were directed to same runway, probe shows

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Investigators said Wednesday that air traffic controllers cleared an Alaska Airlines jet to take off from Nashville last month after telling pilots of a Southwest Airlines jet to cross the same runway.

  • Porsche recalls more than 27,000 Taycan EVs

    Porschue is recalling a noticeable portion of its EV and EUV fleet due to a short circuit in the battery.

  • Toronto city council votes to extend runway at Billy Bishop airport

    Toronto city council has voted to extend the runway at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport to meet a new federal airport safety requirement. At a city council meeting on Wednesday, the decision to build what is called a runway end safety area passed 17 to 8. City staff say the intention of a runway end safety area, which is ground level land past the end of a runway, is to "reduce the severity of damage to an aircraft" if it were to overshoot or overrun a runway. Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow moved th

  • Car smashes into home - while "doing a U-turn"

    This shocking footage shows the moment when a car smashed into a family home while attempting to ‘perform a U-turn’ on their driveway. The CCTV video shows the grey Audi A3 vehicle heading along the quiet road before making a sharp turn towards the front of the white property But the hatchback then suddenly accelerates forward in the direction of the house - before crashing into the side of it. And sadly, the building was left with 'significant structural damage' after the impact caused the outer wall to ‘partially collapse’. The shocking incident unfolded on a residential street in Blackburn, Lancs., at around 6.30pm on Friday (Oct 4).

  • Man chased down highway, shot after checking on possibly sick woman, Pierce deputies say

    Four people were in the car that was being pursued by deputies.

  • Tesla gambles on ‘black box’ AI tech for robotaxis

    (Reuters) -Tesla aims to stun investors Thursday night with its long-awaited “robotaxi unveil," a potential milestone after a decade of Elon Musk’s unfulfilled promises to deliver self-driving vehicles. Convincing regulators and passengers of the vehicle’s safety could prove much harder and take much longer — while its main competitors, such as Alphabet’s Waymo, expand robotaxi fleets they're already operating in select cities today. Tesla has to date pursued a different technological path than all of its major self-driving rivals - one with potentially higher rewards but also higher risks to both its business and its passengers, according to Reuters interviews with more than a dozen executives, consultants and academics specializing in self-driving technology and three former Tesla autonomous-vehicle engineers.

  • Honda recalling 1.7M vehicles over steering concerns

    Honda recalled approximately 1.7 million vehicles in a Wednesday announcement, due to a defective part in the steering gearbox in various Honda and Acura models manufactured from 2022 to 2025. It said the defect can cause abnormal steering noise, increased steering effort or “sticky” steering. The recall impacts Honda models including the 2022-25 Civic Sedan,…