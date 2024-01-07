UK’s Rarest Cars: 1981 Volvo 345 – one of only 13 left

The Volvo 345 was built on the virtues of 'quality, safety, reliability and value for money'

In the early 1980s, the 300 series was not entirely reasonably seen as a car that appealed to motorists still mourning the demise of the Austin Cambridge in 1969. Others regarded it as a cut above the likes of the Ford Escort Mk III and the ideal companion to a Volvo 244 on a smart driveway. Today, their numbers have diminished to the point that Siôn Hudson’s 1981 345 is believed to be one of only 13 remaining on the road.

In fact, Hudson owns a trio of 300s: a gold 1976 343, a blue 1980 345 and a green 1981 345. He explains: “My mother had a blue D-reg Volvo 340 when I was growing up; I always really loved it and was distraught when it was traded in for a Volvo 440 in 1995. I remember my GCSE information technology project was a computer system cataloguing Volvo 300 parts! I vowed that I would have a 340 when I was older.”

The 300 series commenced as “Project 99”, created by DAF of The Netherlands at the end of the 1960s. Volvo acquired a majority share in the Dutch concern in 1975, so the “DAF 77” became the 343 on its launch on February 19 1976. The British sales campaign promised: “A car that’s designed and built to restore a little sanity in a world where motoring has gone mad.” And the 343 looked extremely sensible, with a Renault 1,397cc engine driving the rear wheels, combined with DAF’s belt-driven “Variomatic” transmission.

The Telegraph regarded the 343 as well-made and comfortable, and by August 1978, buyers could specify a manual gearbox sourced from the 244. In 1979, What Car magazine voted it their “Hatchback of the Year”, and for 1980, Volvo unveiled the five-door 345. Autocar moaned, “Just look at the weight!” when complaining about the 345’s 94mph top speed and 26mpg fuel economy in 1980.

But Autocar’s test concluded that the Volvo would appeal “for its undoubted merit of being a very pleasant car to travel in, whether as driver or passenger”. Similarly, Car found the manual 345 “very keenly priced” at £4,592 and suited to “some buyers who want nothing more than sound, safe, satisfying transport”. In other words, the compact Volvo was perfect for the sort of motorist who regarded the Ford Escort as faintly parvenu and who, 20 years earlier, might have invested in a Wolseley 1500.

The handling of the 345 is a little soft

Volvo renamed the “340” range for the 1983 model year, adding a two-litre 360 to the line-up. The last of 910,382 300s departed the production line in March 1991, and Hudson came by his green 345 in 2018: “The previous owner decided to upgrade to a more modern Golf to do longer journeys to visit the grandchildren, and the car was offered to me. When I went to collect it, she couldn’t bear to be at the house to see it driven away!”

ECR312W had received a great deal of attention over its lifetime, Hudson reflecting: “It has many new parts, especially suspension and steering, which makes it not quite as soggy to drive as a 43-year-old Volvo would suggest. The 1.4 Renault engine is harsh at almost all speeds, but pulls the car cleanly to keep up with most modern traffic, especially since I converted it to electronic ignition.”

As for the 345’s road manners, Hudson is honest. “The handling is a little soft, with rather vague steering and the old-fashioned leaf spring rear suspension set-up. My Vauxhall Astra Mk I of the same year is much crisper to drive, for example. The 340 tends to be the butt of jokes by car people, and even Volvo people dismiss them as ‘not proper Volvos’. However, they were a huge seller in the mid-1980s, and almost everyone who speaks to me about the car had one in their life in some way.”

After all, the 345 was, according to Volvo GB, designed and built on the virtues of “quality, safety, reliability and value for money”.

With thanks to Siôn Hudson

