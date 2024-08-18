UK riots: Anti-immigration and anti-racism protests face off peacefully amid police presence in Bournemouth

Following the far right-fuelled riots of recent weeks, police have expressed relief after an anti-immigration protest and counter-demonstration passed by peacefully in Bournemouth.

Dorset Police had been issued with special stop and search powers in a bid “to do all we can to prevent serious violence”, as specialist officers from nine different police forces across the country braced for two rival groups of protesters to face off in the seaside town from 11am on Sunday.

Around 200 people turned up outside the town hall for the protest billed on social media as a “taking back our country” event, while some 500 anti-racism demonstrators amassed near the cenotaph, BBC News reported.

Anti-immigration protesters carried placards saying “British lives matter” and “stop the boats”. Members of the crowd reportedly chanted “save our kids” and “we want our country back” as songs including “Rule Brittania” were played on loudspeakers.

Counter-demonstrators held placards saying “stop the far right” and “no to racism” while singing “say it loud, say it clear, refugees welcome here” and “where’s your Tommy gone”, in a reference to former EDL leader Tommy Robinson.

Before the protests, Assistant Chief Constable Mark Callaghan had said his force was “anticipating to police two peaceful static protests”, but warned: “We will not tolerate any hate, violence or disorder in our communities. Offenders can expect to be arrested, charged and brought before the courts.”

In a nod to the violent scenes across parts of the UK in recent weeks, sparked by misinformation about the suspect in the fatal Southport knife attack, council leader Millie Earl had warned that authorities in Bournemouth were “ready and prepared for all eventualities” ahead of the protests.

In a statement on Sunday evening, Mr Callaghan said: “Thankfully, two peaceful static protests took place and there were no reports of disorder.

“We enacted our well-rehearsed plans and utilised specially trained officers based on intelligence and demand to ensure disruption to residents, visitors and businesses was kept to a minimum. Our highly visible policing approach enabled lawful protests and provided a reassuring presence for the public.

“There were temporary powers enacted that gave officers, where necessary and proportionate, additional tactics to keep communities safe and prevent serious violence.”

He added: “I am pleased to update that no criminal offences took place today and I would like to thank those involved for their conduct.”

Thanking police and other officials for their “incredible work to keep people safe” during the protests, Ms Earl said: “Everyone has the right to feel safe in their community and I am conscious that some will understandably remain concerned after these protests. We will continue to engage with our faith, community and business leaders to provide further support and reassurance.

“We remain immensely proud of the diverse and vibrant communities that help make Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole such a special place and we are deeply committed to making sure that BCP remains a sanctuary for all those who call our three towns home.”

Following the outpouring of racist violence which saw mosques and asylum hotels targeted earlier this month, polling shared with The Independent found 92 per cent of British Muslims now feel “much less safe”, while one in six have personally experienced racist attacks.