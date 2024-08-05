UK riots LIVE: Starmer allows courts to open 24 hours to crack down on violence as Cobra meeting held

Sir Keir Starmer has triggered a special judicial system so courts can sit for 24 hours to deal with the thugs who rampaged through towns and cities in Britain.

The Additional Courts Protocol that has been put in place “will mean that courts can sit for longer as is needed in order to ensure that individuals charged are brought to justice as quickly as possible”, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said.

The announcement came after ministers held a Cobra meeting on Monday to discuss the government’s response to the riots and violent protests sweeping town and cities in the UK. Sir Keir vowed rioters would “regret” engaging in “far-right thuggery” and promised those involved in unrest would “face the full force of the law” as he addressed the nation on Sunday.

It comes after a sixth day of disorder saw anti-immigration rioters in Rotherham smash the windows of a Holiday Inn Express before starting fires. At least 10 officers were injured in Sunday’s violence, including one who was knocked unconscious.

Similar scenes erupted in Tamworth where a Holiday Inn reported to be housing migrants was firebombed.

Meanwhile a group of rioters in Middlesbrough smashed the windows of houses and cars and threw objects at officers on Sunday afternoon.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper on Monday slammed the “disgraceful scenes of criminal violence and thuggery” and vowed to deliver “swift justice” for the “unacceptable disorder”.

12:08 , Jacob Phillips

Jeremy Corbyn and four fellow Independent MPs have criticised Sir Keir Starmer for not going “nearly far enough in identifying the anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim hatred” behind the riots on Britain’s streets.

In a letter to Home Secretary Yvette Cooper they wrote: “At a time when gangs of violent racist thugs are targeting mosques and asylum centres, we are alarmed the Government has said they have no plans to meet with the largest body representing Muslims in the UK, the Muslim Council of Britain.

“We find it inconceivable representatives of any other faith community would be treated in a similar manner.

“Instead of pandering to those who have helped ferment the ugly racism behind these protests, we expect our Government to call out the bigotry and Islamophobia behind them and stand shoulder to shoulder with its victims.”

The five MPs also called for an urgent meeting with the Home Secretary to “discuss what actions are planned to stamp out this racist terror”.

A car burns in Middlesbrough after it was set alight by far-right activists (Getty Images)

Elon Musk claims 'civil war is inevitable' amid far-right protests

11:56 , Jacob Phillips

Elon Musk has claimed that “civil war is inevitable” in the UK after a sixth day of disorder across the country.

The billionaire Twitter owner made the comments on X beneath a clip of protesters shooting fireworks at riot police as they squared up to officers.

Last week Elon Musk engaged with right-wing activist Tommy Robinson on X, hours after the Prime Minister warned that social media “carries responsibility” for tackling misinformation which sparked disorder in parts of the UK.

Mr Musk, who owns the site formerly known as Twitter, responded with two exclamation marks to a post by Robinson – real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon – commenting on the Prime Minister’s response to the disorder in the wake of the Southport stabbings.

A car burns in Middlesbrough, during an anti-immigration protest (PA Wire)

As many as 750 protesters gathered outside Rotherham hotel

11:49 , Jacob Phillips

As many as 750 “far-right and anti-immigration” protesters gathered outside a hotel housing asylum seekers in Rotherham in “a disgusting display of thuggery,” South Yorkshire Police has said.

Assistant Chief Constable Lindsey Butterfield said an initial group of 250 people had arrived on Sunday morning, with an additional 500 joining them shortly afterwards.

She said the police believe they “held far-right and anti-immigration views”.

“At the same time, a large crowd began to gather in Sheffield city centre, diverting a large number of force resources,” Ms Butterfield added.

Speaking of the violence outside a hotel in Rotherham, she said: “There was a particularly sickening moment when a wheelie bin was pushed against the hotel and set on fire with the clear intent to cause serious harm to the residents and staff.

“It was known there were people residing and working in the hotel but the mindless individuals responsible had absolutely no regard for their safety.

“It was ultimately a disgusting display of thuggery, continuing well into the evening, with our policing operation only finishing around 5am.”

Riot police officers push back protesters outside the Holiday Express Hotel which is housing asylum seekers (Getty Images)

Emergency Cobra meeting appears to have finished

11:30 , Jacob Phillips

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has been chairing a meeting of the Government's emergency Cobra committee amid the violent protests.The meeting appeared to have finished, with Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood leaving the Cabinet Office.

Ms Mahmood ignored questions from the press as she walked to her car outside.

Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood leaving Downing Street (Aaron Chown/PA Wire)

At least 12 police officers injured outside hotel in Rotherham

11:23 , Jacob Phillips

At least 12 police officers were injured during disorder outside a hotel housing asylum seekers in Rotherham on Sunday.

Assistant Chief Constable Lindsey Butterfield, of South Yorkshire Police, said the injuries followed “a day and night of violence and disorder”, adding: “I can confirm today that we have seen at least 12 of our officers injured with items such as bricks, fenceposts, branches and other missiles thrown at them.

“Our police dogs suffered minor injuries after missiles were launched at them and horses had bricks, eggs, bottles and beer cans thrown at their heads.

“They were spat at and threats made to cut the saddles in an attempt to injure the riders.”

A chair is launched at police officers outside the Holiday Inn Express in Rotherham (PA Wire)

Tributes continue to be made to three girls killed in Southport mass stabbing

11:20 , Jacob Phillips

People continue to leave messages and flowers at a memorial near where three young girls were killed in a mass stabbing in Southport.

Tributes continued to be made on Sunday amid the backdrop of violent protests across the country.

Seven days ago a knifeman burst into a children’s dance class themed around US singer Taylor Swift.

Floral tributes and balloons are laid out in memory of Elsie Dot Stancombe, Bebe King and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, three children killed in the knife attack (REUTERS)

Hundreds of flowers have been left in memory of the young victims (REUTERS)

Tributes continue to be left at the scene in Southport (REUTERS)

Parliament should be recalled to analyse 'racist anti-immigrant riots' says Diane Abbott

11:06 , Jacob Phillips

Labour MP Diane Abbott said “we don’t know” what ministers are doing to tackle rioting on Britain’s streets as she demanded Parliament be recalled.

Asked whether the Government is doing enough, the Hackney North and Stoke Newington MP told the BBC: “We don’t know what they’re doing. That’s why we need Parliament so they can be questioned on it.

“This is an extraordinarily grave situation. You’ve got people trying to burn down hostels where asylum seekers are cowering. You’ve got people attacking black and Muslim people on the street.

“We need to be able to question ministers on what exactly is being done and we want to speak up for our communities. These are racist anti-immigrant riots, and we need proper debate and proper analysis in the House of Commons.”

Ms Abbott, the first black woman elected to the Commons, added that “unless there is a serious analysis of what is happening” she believes “there is no sign of these anti-immigrant incidents abating”.

Veteran MP Diane Abbott said Parliament should be recalled because MPs ‘don’t know’ what ministers are doing to tackle the riots (PA Wire)

Asylum-seekers 'slept in woods' to escape rioters

10:55 , Jacob Phillips

Four Asylum-seekers slept in the woods after finding rioters smashing in the windows of a Rotherham hotel they were staying in, local security guards told Sky News.

The broadcaster reports that asylum-seekers were barricaded in their rooms as an angry mob broke down their windows.

A pregnant woman said she was terrified by the attack and asked the council if they could move her family away for the night.

A police officer walks past a fire during clashes between police and rioters in Rotherham (PA Wire)

'“We saw a violent far-right mob come down to attack 240 of the most vulnerable people'

10:26

Visiting the scene of the disorder in Rotherham, South Yorkshire mayor Oliver Coppard said: “Like every decent person from this community, from my community, from South Yorkshire, from across the country, I’m horrified. I’m appalled by the violence that we saw yesterday.

“We saw a violent far-right mob come down to attack 240 of the most vulnerable people in our society and try and burn them in the hotel in which they were living.

“That is not OK and there is no excuse for it.”

Mr Coppard said: “The far right have always said to those people with little that they need to attack people with even less.

“And, that’s what we saw here yesterday: we saw 240 vulnerable people, who came here because in their own homes they have been persecuted.

“They came to our country because we are a tolerant and diverse place and they faced those similar attacks that they might have faced at home here in South Yorkshire.”

A youth throws a fence post towards police in riot gear during anti-immigrant unrest near the Holiday Inn Express in Rotherham (PA Wire)

Petrol bombs thrown at Tamworth hotel

10:19 , Jacob Phillips

A police officer was hurt outside a hotel in Tamworth as officers dealt with "despicable thuggery” on a sixth day of escalating unrest in towns and cities across the UK.

A large group of individuals was in the area of the Staffordshire town, with people seen throwing projectiles, smashing windows, starting fires and targeting police on Sunday.

Police said the disorder had ended with the crowd dispersed from outside the Holiday Inn. They appealed for information to help identify people who attacked the hotel and police officers.

A force statement said: "Police officers were faced with being attacked with petrol bombs and fireworks and damage was caused to the hotel by protesters, with the lives of residents inside put at risk. Fortunately, no one inside was injured."

Police at the Holiday Inn Express in Tamworth (Jacob King/PA Wire)

Three men arrested following disorder in Weymouth

10:17 , Jacob Phillips

Three men have been arrested following a protest and counter-demonstration in Weymouth during which two officers were injured.

One officer was hit in the face by a thrown bottle and the other was punched in the face during the protest on Sunday, Dorset Police said.

A 42-year-old man, from Yeovil, was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence and a 62-year-old man, also from Yeovil, was arrested for being drunk and disorderly.

A 27-year-old man, from Weymouth, was arrested for assault.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Tommy Robinson accused of stoking riots from 'five-star Cyprus hotel'

10:13 , Jacob Phillips

Tommy Robinson has been accused of whipping up far-right riots from a five-star hotel in Cyprus.

The right-wing agitator was accused of stoking tensions from afar after he promoted a “pro-UK” rally and appeared to defend the unrest on social media while on holiday abroad.

Far-right thugs tried to storm hotels housing asylum seekers on the sixth day of escalating disorder on Sunday.

The activist, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, left the country after committing "flagrant" contempt of court relating to a film played at a protest in central London, the High Court heard.

Tommy Robinson (centre) leads a protest march through London in June (PA Wire)

First security chief arrives at Downing Street for Cobra meeting

09:45 , Jacob Phillips

One of the first security chiefs has arrived at Downing Street ahead of the emergency Cobra meeting.

The Chief of the Defence Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin has been pictured walking heading towards Number 10.

Chief of the Defence Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin (centre) arriving at Downing Street (Aaron Chown/PA Wire)

Rioters 'will face a knock on the door and a police cell'

09:35 , Jacob Phillips

The Home Secretary has warned some rioters will be spending time in a prison cell rather than starting their holidays.

Yvette Cooper told LBC: “There will be people who are thinking they're going on their summer holiday this week, and instead they're going to be facing a knock on the door and a police cell.”

She explained that hundreds of arrests have been made already and additionalprosecutors are in place with the courts on standby.

Ms Cooper added that parliament will not be recalled at this stage but that authorities are keeping “close contact” with MPs.

Racism no different from that in 1970s and 1980s, says Tory leadership hopeful

09:25 , Jacob Phillips

Dame Priti Patel said she would not feel safe in some of the areas that have seen violent unrest, adding that the racism on display was no different from that of the 1970s and 1980s.

The former home secretary told Times Radio: “I would not feel safe in some of the areas and communities where we’ve seen racism and thuggery on our streets.

“The second point I’d like to make is I grew up with people using the P-word against me.

“And I think some of the individuals that are now involved in this violence, disorder and racism that we are seeing in parts of the country – that’s no different to the type of racism that I experienced when I was growing up, and I just think that there’s no place for that in our amazing country.”

Police officers detain a masked protester on the beach during a 'Enough is Enough' demonstration called by far-right activists in Weymouth (AFP via Getty Images)

Residents help clear up around hotel hit in Rotherham

09:19 , Jacob Phillips

Local residents joined council workers to clear up around the Holiday Inn Express hotel in Manvers, near Rotherham in South Yorkshire, on Monday morning.

Police officers stood guard outside the main entrance and at other locations around the building as teams swept up glass from the numerous broken windows at the front of the hotel.

The fire door where rioters appeared to have got into the four-storey building was boarded up but with the melted remains of a bin still in place in front.

Further damage was visible around the rear of the property where fences were ripped down, doors kicked in and more windows smashed.

People clear debris at the Holiday Inn Express in Rotherham (Dave Higgens/PA Wire)

Anti-immigration rioters smashed the windows at the Holiday Inn Express before starting fires on Sunday (Dave Higgens/PA Wire)

Local residents helped clear debris at the Rotherham hotel (Dave Higgens/PA Wire)

Nigel Farage 'totally appalled' by levels of violence

09:09 , Jacob Phillips

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage said he was “totally appalled” by the levels of violence seen across the country.

The right-wing politician said “the levels of intimidation and threat to life have no place in a functioning democracy”.

He also called for the army to intervene if the situation deteriorates further.

You can read his full statement below.

Parliament must be recalled for a proper debate. pic.twitter.com/OrQa7o38a1 — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) August 5, 2024

Courts on 'stand-by' to ensure 'swift justice'

08:53 , Jacob Phillips

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said the courts are on “stand-by” to ensure “swift justice”.

She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “We have made sure that the courts are on stand-by. We’ve made sure that there are additional prosecutors in place this weekend, and hundreds of arrests have already taken place. So we do expect swift justice to take place.”

Asked if the Army would be called upon, Ms Cooper said: “So, the police have the expertise and also the powers in terms of dealing with public order and crime, because this is crime.

“There are also significant additional numbers of public order-trained police, who were not deployed this weekend, so there are considerable additional policing resources that forces can call upon.”

Pressed on whether the Government will take action against Tommy Robinson, who has been accused of stoking tensions from afar, Ms Cooper said: “If it’s a crime offline, it’s a crime online.”

“You can’t just have the the armchair thuggery or the people being able to incite and organise violence and also not face consequences for this,” she added.

A demonstration outside Downing Street descended into violence as protesters threw bottles at police officers on Wednesday (PA Wire)

Calls for Parliament to be recalled to deal with riots

08:39 , Jacob Phillips

Former home secretary Priti Patel has called for Parliament to be recalled to deal with the outbreak of rioting across the UK.

Dame Priti, who wants to become the next Conservative leader, told Times Radio: “What we are seeing across the country right now is just extraordinary criminality.

“At the end of the day, crime and criminality is the responsibility of those who are perpetrating this and we now need to, in my view, as politicians, get some kind of grip of this, which is why I am calling for the recall of Parliament right now so that we can actually discuss these issues in a similar way…back in 2011 those discussions took place and actually we put our arm around the communities that were affected at the time.

“And I think that’s really what we should be doing right now.”

A police car is set on fire as Far-right activists hold an Enough is Enough protest in Sunderland (Getty Images)

There is no excuse for 'disgraceful scenes of criminal violence' says Home Secretary

08:34 , Jacob Phillips

There is no excuse for the “thuggery” and “disgraceful criminal behaviour” taking place across England, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, she said: “We saw disgraceful scenes of criminal violence and thuggery in some of our towns and cities.

“There is no excuse for that kind of behaviour, throwing bricks at police officers, the targeting of mosques, the looting of shops.

“It was total disgraceful criminal behaviour, and we should be clear, there will be a reckoning those criminals will pay the price. There have already been hundreds of arrests.”

She added: “Social media companies need to take some responsibility, we also need to make sure that criminal activity online is being pursued, and I think it’s really important that none of us forget this minority of thugs do not speak for Britain.”

A police officer walks past a fire during clashes between police and rioters in Rotherham (PA Wire)

Rioters engaged in 'far-right thuggery' will face full force of the law, says Starmer

08:31 , Jacob Phillips

The Prime Minister vowed rioters would “regret” engaging in “far-right thuggery” and promised those involved in unrest would “face the full force of the law” as he addressed the nation on Sunday.

Sir Keir Starmer said he could “guarantee” rioters will “regret taking part in this disorder” as he condemned masked anti-immigration demonstrators who smashed windows at a hotel in South Yorkshire and set it on fire.

He vowed “we will do whatever it takes to bring these thugs to justice” as he addressed the nation on TV following a fifth day of violence across parts of the country.