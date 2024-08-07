UK riots LIVE: Met Police issue warning to rioters amid fears of planned disorder in London and other cities

UK riots LIVE: Met Police issue warning to rioters amid fears of planned disorder in London and other cities

The Metropolitan Police has vowed to use "every power, tactic and tool" to protect London amid fears far-right thugs are to target the capital and other parts of the UK on Wednesday in further disorder.

Some 6,000 riot officers around the country are braced to intervene on a swathe of “Enough is Enough” events, with police monitoring reports of at least 30 possible gatherings.

They include demonstrations it is feared are planned for Harrow, Hounslow, Finchley, and Walthamstow in London.

Met Deputy Assistant Commissioner Andy Valentine said: “This is a national critical incident and we will do everything in our power to protect London andits communities.

“We know about the events planned by hateful and divisive groups across the capital on Wednesday night. They’ve made their intention to cause disruption and division very clear. We will use every power, tactic and tool available to prevent further scenes of disorder.”

It comes as Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer assured communities they “will be safe” amid the disorder. Following an emergency Cobra meeting on Tuesday evening, Sir Keir in a bid to discourage rioters, warned those involved in unrest can expect to be rapidly processed through the courts, with “substantive sentencing” taking place “before the end of this week”.

London has a 'zero tolerance for hatred' says Sadiq Khan

07:43 , Jacob Phillips

Sadiq Khan warned far-right thugs planning protests in four London boroughs on tonight they will face the “full force of the law”.

The London mayor said the capital has zero-tolerance for hatred “woven deeply” into its fabric and vowed: “Those who seek to divide our communities will never win.”

Mr Khan, the Metropolitan Police and council leaders appealed for calm after an extremists’ list of possible locations for anti-immigration demonstrations circulated on social media, including the encrypted Telegram app.

Anti-racism activists plan counter protests to “defend” asylum support centres in Harrow, Hounslow, Finchley and Walthamstow.

Mr Khan said: “The disorder, racism and violence that we have seen in towns and cities across the country in the last week have been truly shocking.

“I’m aware of reports that far-right groups are now planning to target locations in London and I want to be very clear to anyone thinking of spreading hatred and fear in our city – if you break the law, action will be taken against you.

“Acts of violence and disorder on the streets of London will not be tolerated, and if you commit a crime, you will be arrested and face the full force of the law.”

London mayor Sadiq Khan has warned rioters will face ‘the full force of the law’ (PA)

Inquests to begin into deaths of three girls killed at dance class

07:30 , Jacob Phillips

Inquests are to be opened on Wednesday into the deaths of three girls who were fatally stabbed in Southport.

Bebe King, six, Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, died after a mass stabbing at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class at the Hart Space on Monday July 29.

Their inquests will be formally opened at Bootle Town Hall in Merseyside.

Axel Rudakubana, 17, from Lancashire, is set to stand trial next year after being charged with three counts of murder, 10 counts of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

You can read more about the victims, and what their families have said since the attack, here.

Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice Dasilva Aguiar (PA Media)

Communities facing 'threat of hatred' says Sadiq Khan

07:25 , Jacob Phillips

Ahead of rumoured protests in the capital, London Mayor Sadiq Khan said that "now is the time to check in on your Black, Brown and minority friends... in many parts of the country, they don't feel safe."

He added: "Our communities are facing the threat of hatred - including violence - fuelled by insidious racism, prejudice, and Islamophobia.

"It’s the legacy of decades of dog whistles, including from some irresponsible politicians."

A thread -



Now is the time to please check in on your Black, Brown and minority friends, family, neighbours and colleagues.



In many parts of the country, they don’t feel safe.🧵 — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) August 6, 2024

Police prepared for disturbances despite relatively quiet night on Tuesday

07:10

Police remain braced for disturbances despite a relatively quiet night on Tuesday after a week of violent unrest.

Although officers in Liverpool and Durham issued dispersal orders to head off potential unrest, Tuesday night was free of the violent scenes that have played out across Britain since the initial disturbances in Southport a week earlier.

But police are still anticipating a busy day on Wednesday as they monitor reports of at least 30 possible gatherings and threats against immigration law specialists, some of which had either closed or accepted offers of additional police protection.

A list of solicitors’ firms and advice agencies has been shared in chat groups as possible targets for gatherings, with the message inviting people to “mask up” if they attend.

Police in riot gear attend violent disorder in Hartlepool (PA Wire)

Communities 'will be safe' reassures Prime Minister as protests expected on Wednesday

07:04 , Jacob Phillips

The Prime Minister has assured communities they “will be safe” amid fears further far-right disorder is due to break out in London and elsewhere on Wednesday.

Sir Keir Starmer said on Tuesday evening the criminal justice system has shown a “robust and swift response” in the face of ongoing unrest across the country.

Following an emergency Cobra meeting on Tuesday evening, Sir Keir said he is expecting “substantive sentencing” for those taking part in the unrest “before the end of this week”.

“Those involved will feel the full force of the law…over 400 people now have been arrested, 100 have been charged – some in relation to online activity – and a number of them are already in court,” he said.

Read the latest from the Prime Minister here.