UK riots LIVE: Police injured in 'sustained violence' in Plymouth as fresh disorder hits UK cities

Police came under attack in several cities in the UK on Monday evening as the wave of violent disorder continued for a seventh day.

Six arrests were made in Plymouth after "several officers" suffered minor injuries and two members of the public were taken to hospital, Devon and Cornwall Police said. Bricks and fireworks were launched towards officers who had attempted to keep a far-right demonstration and a counter protest apart.

The disorder was described by one senior police officer as "sustained violence".

In South Belfast stones and petrol bombs were hurled at riot officers. While in Darlington police said adding there were "small pockets of serious violence" with bricks being thrown at officers after groups of men assembled.

The latest violence came as Sir Keir Starmer promised a “standing army” of riot police officers was being mobilised to deal with further violent protestsHe also stressed that the criminal justice system was being “ramped up” to deal with the thugs involved in the violence.

Sir Keir has triggered a special judicial system so courts can sit for 24 hours to deal with the thugs who rampaged through towns and cities in Britain.

More than 370 arrests have been made so far following the week of disorder, that were sparked by misinformation about that the suspect in the Southport stabbings being an asylum seeker.

Meanwhile the Metropolitan Police are assessing repots far-Right thugs are planning protests in four London boroughs.

Where could protests happen in London?

Reports that far-Right thugs are planning protests in four London boroughs are being assessed by the Metropolitan Police.A list is circulating on social media which appears to have been drawn up by extremists.

It includes a series of possible locations for demonstrations around the country including four in the capital.

One of them is Harrow in north west London, another is Hounslow in west London, a third is in Finchley, north London with the fourth in Walthamstow, north east London.

Finchley & Golders Green MP Sarah Sackman has urged calm among the locals and said she is in touch with the Met Police.

Finchley & Golders Green MP Sarah Sackman has urged calm among the locals and said she is in touch with the Met Police.

Rioting continues in Belfast

Police have dealt with further violence as around 100 people gathered in the Donegall Road area of south Belfast.

Footage on social media showed a significant police presence in the area and officers being attacked with missiles.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said on Monday night that it was dealing with ongoing disorder and advised the public to avoid the Donegall Road and Sandy Row areas.

It followed violence which saw businesses damaged after an anti-immigration protest in the city on Saturday.

A smaller protest had taken place on Monday evening in Belfast city centre.

Police dealing with disorder in Belfast on Saturday night (PA Wire)

Six arrests following disorder in Plymouth

Six people were arrested in Plymouth on Monday as specialist officers were deployed to tackle the disorder.

Devon and Cornwall Police said several officers “suffered minor injuries” due to violence across the city.

A spokesperson said: “Our approach to this operation was to enable peaceful protests, but people who were intent on committing public order or criminal offences, have and will be dealt with robustly.

“This is the style of policing that we have delivered and what our communities expect.

“Violence will not be tolerated, hate will not be tolerated, and we will continue to work with our partners to keep the people of Devon, Cornwall, and the Isles of Scilly safe and reduce anti-social behaviour.”

Counter demonstrators also gathered to face off far-right protesters in the city.