UK riots: Tory councillor wife Lucy Connolly in court today for charges of inciting racial hatred online

Lucy Connolly, 41, the partner of Conservative West Northamptonshire councillor Raymond Connolly, is set to appear at Northampton Crown Court charged with publishing written material to stir up racial hatred.

Ms Connolly was refused bail and remanded in custody until her appearance today in relation to a social media message calling for attacks on asylum seekers.

The court heard it is alleged that Connolly, from Parkfield Avenue, Northampton, posted on X, formerly Twitter, on the day of the Southport knife killings, saying: “Mass deportation now, set fire to all the f****** hotels full of the bastards for all I care… If that makes me racist, so be it.”

It comes as far-rightriots engulfed the country, with over 900 people arrested and 466 charged in relation to the violent disorder.

In Rotherham, South Yorkshire, a far-right mob tried to set fire to a Holiday Inn Express believed to be housing asylum seekers.

Towns and cities including Liverpool, Newcastle and Birmingham also saw widespread violence, with people arrested for offences ranging from violent disorder to theft and antisocial behaviour.

Three to appear in court after Belfast rioting

Cooper says respect for police must be restored after riots

09:01 , Salma Ouaguira

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has said respect for the police must be restored after they faced “brazen abuse and contempt” during rioting.

Attacks on local communities and police are a “disgraceful assault on the rule of law itself,” she said.

“As home secretary, I am not prepared to tolerate the brazen abuse and contempt which a minority have felt able to show towards our men and women in uniform, or the disrespect for law and order that has been allowed to grow in recent years,” Ms Cooper wrote in the Daily Telegraph.

“As well as punishing those responsible for the last fortnight’s violent disorder, we must take action to restore respect for the police and respect for the law.”

‘People feel crime has no consequences’ home secretary warns after UK riots

More than 900 rioters arrested and 466 charged nationwide

09:00 , Salma Ouaguira

The National Police Chief’s Council (NPCC) has released the latest figures showing the number of arrests and charges made across the UK since 29 July in relation to the ongoing disorder.

Arrests now amount to 927 and 466 people have been charged on various accounts, including for racial hatred.

Police forces with riot gear prepare for a far-right anti-immigration protest in Newcastle, England, Saturday, 10 August (AP)

Three to appear in court after Belfast rioting

08:58 , Salma Ouaguira

Three men will appear in court in Northern Ireland on Monday, facing charges connected with recent rioting in Belfast.

A 26-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences, including riot, arson, conspiracy to commit arson, three counts of possession of an offensive weapon with intent, and two of criminal damage.

He will appear at Belfast Magistrates court.

A 58-year-old man has been charged with possessing written material intended or likely to stir up hatred or arouse fear.

He will appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court.

A 30-year-old man has been charged with intentionally encouraging or assisting riot, publishing written material intended to stir up hatred, sending menacing messages through a public electronic communications network, and possession of fireworks without a licence.

He will appear at Downpatrick Magistrates’ Court.

Tory councillor’s wife to appear in court for racial hatred charges

08:46 , Salma Ouaguira

The wife of a Tory councillor is due to appear in court in relation to tweet calling for attacks on asylum seekers.

Lucy Connolly could face 18 months in prison on charges of stirring up racial hatred when far-right violence swept the country.

She was refused bail and will appear at Northampton Crown Court accused of writing tweets against asylum seekers.

Posted on X, fomerly Twitter, she wrote: “set fire to all the f****** hotels full of the b*******” on the day of a stabbing in Southport that left three young children dead.