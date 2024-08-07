UK riots: Where are the far-right demonstrations taking place that are feared will lead to violent unrest?

Britain is bracing for riots across the country by “hateful and divisive groups” as they monitor reports of at least 30 possible anti-immigration gatherings on Wednesday.

A list of rumoured targets for gatherings, including asylum support centres and immigartion law specialists, has been circulating online.

In London demonstrations are feared in Harrow, Hounslow, Finchley and Walthamstow, with counter protests also expected in the capital.

Other locations around the country include Middlesbrough, Birmingham, Blackpool, Liverpool, Oxford and Hull.

A map of towns and cities in the UK it is feared could be targets for rioting (ES Composite)

Tell Mama, a group monitoring Islamophobia in the UK, said it has alerted police and counter-terrorism officials to the “far-right threats”.

Meanwhile the Home Office has warned that protesters could face up to 10 years in prison for violent rioting.

The Law Society of England and Wales described the planned gatherings as a “direct assault on our legal profession”, while Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood said threats against solicitors are “unacceptable” and those making them will “join the hundreds of others who have already been arrested by police within the last week”.

More than 400 people have been arrested and 100 people have been charged after disorder around England and Northern Ireland, with the number expected to rise in the coming days.

A woman who works at an immigration services provider said they have been entering and leaving the office at the same time as colleagues so no-one is alone in the building, adding: “You don’t really know what can happen – you get a bit paranoid then, like anytime someone comes or someone buzzes, like ‘Oh my god, is something going to happen?’”

Companies also said they have removed their addresses from their websites as a precaution against potential targeted violence.

(ES Composite)

Sir Keir Starmer praised the “robust and swift response” of the criminal justice system, adding that he expects the sentencing of some of those involved to take place by the end of the week.

Speaking to reporters after chairing his second Cobra meeting in two days, the Prime Minister said: “That should send a very powerful message to anybody involved, either directly or online, that you are likely to be dealt with within a week.

“Nobody, but nobody, should be involved themselves in this disorder.”

He sought to reassure communities, pledging to keep people safe, while Home Secretary Yvette Cooper told chief constables the Government will provide support with overtime pay and other resources needed by police forces.

Around 6,000 specialist officers will be at the ready by the end of the week for the so-called “standing army” of police announced by Sir Keir on Monday.

These officers have been taken away from their regular duties to deal with ongoing disorder.

In a statement, Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Andy Valentine said on Wednesday: “This country is faced with one of the worst spates of violent disorder in the last decade. This is a national critical incident and we will do everything in our power to protect London and its communities.

“We know about the events planned by hateful and divisive groups across the capital tomorrow (Wednesday) night. They’ve made their intention to cause disruption and division very clear.

“The scenes of racist, thuggish and criminal behaviour across the country have been deeply shocking. Members of the public and officers have been attacked, many have been injured.

“We will not tolerate this on our streets. We will use every power, tactic and tool available to prevent further scenes of disorder.”