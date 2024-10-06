UK safari parks complete rhino swap and unite sisters for the first time

Two UK safari parks have completed a rhino swap and united sisters for the first time as part of a conservation programme to help save the species from extinction. Bonnie, a two-tonne Southern white rhino, has arrived at West Midlands Safari Park while Granville made his way to Woburn Safari Park, in Bedfordshire. Granville was born at West Midlands in 2018 to mum Ailsa, who coincidentally is also eight-year-old Bonnie’s sister meaning they have now met for the first time. Bonnie is joining the herd of eight white rhinos at the Worcestershire attraction while Granville has gone off to be part of a breeding programme a Woburn. The attractions say its hoped their collaborative efforts will go some way to preserving genetic diversity of the species which are at risk of becoming extinct.