New UK sanctions on Russia also target Africa Corps

LONDON (Reuters) - New sanctions against Russia announced by the British government on Thursday will also target three private mercenary groups with links to the Kremlin, including Africa Corps, and 11 individuals associated with Russian proxies.

In addition, the sanctions target entities based in China, Turkey and central Asia involved in supply and production of goods including machine tools, microelectronics and components for drones, the foreign office said in a statement.

"Today's action disrupts the supply of vital equipment for Putin’s war machine and bears down on Russian malign activity globally," the foreign office said.

