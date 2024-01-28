UK set to be battered by 80mph winds and heavy rain this week, Met Office warns

Workers remove a tree that fell on an electricity substation on the Kinnaird estate in Larbert (PA)

Parts of the UK are set to be battered by 80mph winds this week, the Met Office has warned.

The weather agency has a yellow warning in place for Sunday, saying that the gales have potential to disrupt traffic and transport.

The warning is in place from 10am to 8pm for most of Scotland, although the Scottish Highlands have a reduced period, and also for the east coast of Northern Ireland

The Met Office said: "Strong and gusty winds [will] likely lead to some disruption to travel and infrastructure."

A yellow weather warning for rain is extended to cover the north west of England from midday on Monday into the early hours of Tuesday.

"Heavy rain may lead to some flooding and impacts to travel," the Met Office added.

London and much of the rest of the UK is set to remain mild - with the capital even seeing temperatures in double figures.

The Met Office has not said if the winds in northern regions are strong enough to qualify as a named storm.

The UK has suffered weeks of disruption with Storm Jocelyn following on from Henk and Isha.

The Met Office names storms to raise awareness that bad weather is on the way.

Alex Drakin, of the agency, said: “We only name storms when it is especially lively and potentially damaging and disruptive. Word gets spread wider… people are more likely to change their plans and take action.”

The first storm in the 2023/24 season was Storm Agnes, which hit on September 27-28.

Isha was the ninth storm of the year, closely followed by Jocelyn, which was the tenth.

It means the UK has reached the letter J in record time.