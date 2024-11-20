UK snow: Full list of school closures after Met Office snow and ice warning
Dozens of schools have been forced to shut across the UK after a second night of snow hit large parts of the country.
A Met Office yellow ice warning covering southern England, the Midlands and eastern Wales remains in effect until 10am on Wednesday, with the forecaster advising vehicles could be stranded and power cuts widespread.
Some lying snow could reach up to 10cm or more over higher ground and ice is expected to form on untreated surfaces.
The wintry weather has led to more than 50 schools closing on Wednesday across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. Here are the schools hit by closures:
England
Beacon Hill Academy, Dudley
Dormston school, Dudley
Jessons Primary, Dudley
Bishop Milner, Dudley
Alder Coppice Primary School, Dudley
Bridgtown Primary School (EYFS and Year 1, Y2 and KS2 open as normal), Staffordshire
Hednesford Valley High School, Staffordshire
Wightwick Hall School, Staffordshire
Halesowen CofE Primary School
Sir Alexander Fleming Primary School, Madeley
St Patricks Catholic Primary School, Madeley
St Peters C of E Primary School, Madeley
Orion Academy, Oxford
Oldbury Academy
The Phoenix Collegiate, West Bromwich
Wood Green Academy in Wednesbury
Wales
Ysgol Cefn Meiriadog, Denbighshire
Ysgol Bro Famau Llanferres and Llanarmon-yn-Iâl, Denbighshire
Nannerch VC Primary School, Flintshire
Ysgol Terrig, Flintshire
Ysgol Rhos Helyg, Flintshire
Brynhafren CP School, Powys
Brynllywarch Hall School, Powys
Buttington/Trewern CP School, Powys
Forden C in W School, Powys
Llanidloes CP School, Powys
Llanidloes High School, Powys
Newtown High School - John Beddoes Campus, Powys
Newtown High School - Newtown Campus, Powys
Welshpool High School, Powys
Ysgol Bro Caereinion - Primary Campus, Powys
Ysgol Bro Caereinion - Secondary Campus, Powys
Ysgol Dyffryn Trannon, Powys
Ysgol Gymraeg y Trallwng, Powys
Ysgol Rhiw Bechan, Powys
Brynteg CP, Wrexham
Minera Church in Wales, Wrexham
Penygelli CP, Wrexham
St Mary’s School Church in Wales, Wrexham
The Maelor School, Wrexham
Ysgol Bro Alun, Wrexham
Ysgol Bryn Tabor, Wrexham
Ysgol ID Hooson , Wrexham
Ysgol Penrhyn, Wrexham
Ysgol Y Grango, Wrexham
Scotland
Alford Academy, Aberdeenshire
Alford Primary School, Aberdeenshire
Auchterless School, Aberdeenshire
Crudie School, Aberdeenshire
Drumblade School, Aberdeenshire
Gordon Schools, Aberdeenshire
Kennethmont School, Aberdeenshire
Largue School, Aberdeenshire
Rhynie School, Aberdeenshire
Towie School, Aberdeenshire
Turriff Academy, Aberdeenshire
Auchtertyre Primary, Highland
Auchtertyre Primary Nursery, Highland
Bonar Bridge Primary, Highland
Broadford Primary, Highland
Broadford Primary Nursery - EM, Highland
Broadford Primary Nursery - GM, Highland
Kyle Primary, Highland
Kyle Primary Nursery, Highland
Kyleakin Primary, Highland
Kyleakin Primary Nursery, Highland
Lairg Primary, Highland
Lairg Primary Nursery, Highland
Lochcarron Nursery EM, Highland
Lochinver Early Learning and Childcare, Highland
Lochinver Primary, Highland
Plockton High School, Highland
Plockton Primary, Highland
Plockton Primary Nursery - GM, Highland
Rosehall Primary, Highland
Northern Ireland
Holy Evangelists, Belfast