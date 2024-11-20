UK snow: Full list of school closures after Met Office snow and ice warning

People play in the snow on the hills of Buxton, Derbyshire (Peter Byrne/PA Wire)

Dozens of schools have been forced to shut across the UK after a second night of snow hit large parts of the country.

A Met Office yellow ice warning covering southern England, the Midlands and eastern Wales remains in effect until 10am on Wednesday, with the forecaster advising vehicles could be stranded and power cuts widespread.

Some lying snow could reach up to 10cm or more over higher ground and ice is expected to form on untreated surfaces.

The wintry weather has led to more than 50 schools closing on Wednesday across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. Here are the schools hit by closures:

England

Beacon Hill Academy, Dudley

Dormston school, Dudley

Jessons Primary, Dudley

Bishop Milner, Dudley

Alder Coppice Primary School, Dudley

Bridgtown Primary School (EYFS and Year 1, Y2 and KS2 open as normal), Staffordshire

Hednesford Valley High School, Staffordshire

Wightwick Hall School, Staffordshire

Halesowen CofE Primary School

Sir Alexander Fleming Primary School, Madeley

St Patricks Catholic Primary School, Madeley

St Peters C of E Primary School, Madeley

Orion Academy, Oxford

Oldbury Academy

The Phoenix Collegiate, West Bromwich

Wood Green Academy in Wednesbury

The snow-covered landscape in Goathland, North Yorkshire, on Wednesday morning (Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

Wales

Ysgol Cefn Meiriadog, Denbighshire

Ysgol Bro Famau Llanferres and Llanarmon-yn-Iâl, Denbighshire

Nannerch VC Primary School, Flintshire

Ysgol Terrig, Flintshire

Ysgol Rhos Helyg, Flintshire

Brynhafren CP School, Powys

Brynllywarch Hall School, Powys

Buttington/Trewern CP School, Powys

Forden C in W School, Powys

Llanidloes CP School, Powys

Llanidloes High School, Powys

Newtown High School - John Beddoes Campus, Powys

Newtown High School - Newtown Campus, Powys

Welshpool High School, Powys

Ysgol Bro Caereinion - Primary Campus, Powys

Ysgol Bro Caereinion - Secondary Campus, Powys

Ysgol Dyffryn Trannon, Powys

Ysgol Gymraeg y Trallwng, Powys

Ysgol Rhiw Bechan, Powys

Brynteg CP, Wrexham

Minera Church in Wales, Wrexham

Penygelli CP, Wrexham

St Mary’s School Church in Wales, Wrexham

The Maelor School, Wrexham

Ysgol Bro Alun, Wrexham

Ysgol Bryn Tabor, Wrexham

Ysgol ID Hooson , Wrexham

Ysgol Penrhyn, Wrexham

Ysgol Y Grango, Wrexham

The man-made fish-shaped Muckle Troot Loch near Inverurie, Aberdeenshire, is surrounded by snow and ice (Jane Barlow/PA Wire)

Scotland

Alford Academy, Aberdeenshire

Alford Primary School, Aberdeenshire

Auchterless School, Aberdeenshire

Crudie School, Aberdeenshire

Drumblade School, Aberdeenshire

Gordon Schools, Aberdeenshire

Kennethmont School, Aberdeenshire

Largue School, Aberdeenshire

Rhynie School, Aberdeenshire

Towie School, Aberdeenshire

Turriff Academy, Aberdeenshire

Auchtertyre Primary, Highland

Auchtertyre Primary Nursery, Highland

Bonar Bridge Primary, Highland

Broadford Primary, Highland

Broadford Primary Nursery - EM, Highland

Broadford Primary Nursery - GM, Highland

Kyle Primary, Highland

Kyle Primary Nursery, Highland

Kyleakin Primary, Highland

Kyleakin Primary Nursery, Highland

Lairg Primary, Highland

Lairg Primary Nursery, Highland

Lochcarron Nursery EM, Highland

Lochinver Early Learning and Childcare, Highland

Lochinver Primary, Highland

Plockton High School, Highland

Plockton Primary, Highland

Plockton Primary Nursery - GM, Highland

Rosehall Primary, Highland

Northern Ireland