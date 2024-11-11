UK’s Starmer to meet Macron to discuss Ukraine support after Trump win

File photo of Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer and France's President Emmanuel Macron meeting during the European Political Community Summit in Budapest, Hungary, taken November 7, 2024.

Days after Donald Trump's victory in the US elections, Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to meet French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday to discuss means to support Ukraine amid questions over the continuation of US military aid to Kyiv in its war against Russia under a new administration in Washington DC.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will meet French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday to discuss ways to help Ukraine, after the election of Donald Trump has raised concerns of reduced U.S. support for the war against Russia.

Days after Trump was elected to begin a second term as U.S.president in January, Starmer will travel to France, where he will talk with Macron and also become the first British leader to attend French Armistice Day services since World War Two.

Starmer and Macron will discuss "Russia's ongoing barbaric invasion of Ukraine and the appalling humanitarian situation in Gaza," Downing Street said.

Trump has criticised the level of U.S. support for Ukraine's fight against Russia since the 2022 full-scale invasion and has promised to end the conflict without explaining how.

(Reuters)



