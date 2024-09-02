UK suspends 30 arms export licences to Israel over Gaza war including for fighter aircraft and drone spares

Israel has unleashed a military onslaught in Gaza after the October 7 terror killings (AFP via Getty Images)

Britain has suspended around 30 arms export licences to Israel on Monday over the Gaza conflict.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy announced the move after a review over whether Israel was complying with international humanitarian law found there may have been breaches relating to access of humanitarian aid and treatment of detainees.

He told the Commons: “It is with regret that I inform the House today the assessment that I have received leaves me unable to conclude anything other than that for certain UK arms export to Israel there does exist a clear risk that they might be used to commit or facilitate a serious violation of international humanitarian law.”

The suspensions relate to equipment in use for military operations in the besieged strip.

It is understood to include spare parts for aircraft including fighter jets, helicopters and drones, as well as equipment used to facilitate ground targeting.

The move does not amount to a blanket ban or an arms embargo.

It does not cover parts for the F-35 joint strike fighter programme unless they go directly from the UK to Israel.

UK export licensing criteria state that consent will not be given if there is a clear risk that items might be used to commit or facilitate serious violations of international humanitarian law (IHL).

The assessment in London have led to serious concerns about aspects of Israel’s compliance with IHL.

The UK government concluded that some items exported to Israel might be used in serious violations so the relevant licences were suspended.

Britain currently has approved around 350 military licences for items to be sent to Israel.

The Strategic Export Licensing Criteria states that a country’s commitment and compliance to IHL has to be assessed in three categories:

- Humanitarian provision and access

- Treatment of detainees

- Conduct of the military campaign

The UK review assessed that there may be possible breaches in IHL in humanitarian access and treatment of detainees.

There was found to be a lack of sufficient verifiable evidence on the conduct of the military operations to be able to assess whether possible breaches of IHL had been made in this area but the scale of the destruction and the number of civilian deaths had caused great concern.

The Foreign Secretary stressed that the decision announced on Monday was not seeking to act as an international court or to rule on any possible guilt or innocence, but was a forward looking assessment of risk of IHL breaches.

Mr Lammy ordered a review into this issue when he became Foreign Secretary after the July general election.

Ministers have repeatedly urged Israel to do more on allowing more aid into Gaza and on the treatment of detainees.

Britain, though, retains its clear support for Israel to be able to defend itself against attacks.

The previous Tory government also examined the licences arrangements before the general election.

The British Government’s announcement came just hours after US President Joe Biden said he was close to presenting a final proposal for a deal to release hostages held by Hamas in Gaza and said he did not think Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was doing enough to secure such an agreement.

Mr Biden was speaking to reporters at the White House after Israeli forces over the weekend recovered the bodies of six hostages, including 23-year-old American Israeli Hersh Goldberg-Polin, from a tunnel in Gaza.

Israel’s military said they were recently killed by Palestinian Hamas militants.

Asked if he was planning to present a final hostage deal to both sides this week, Biden said: “We’re very close to that.”

“Hope springs eternal,” he added when asked whether a deal would be successful.

Asked whether he thought Mr Netanyahu was doing enough to secure a hostage deal, Biden said “No.” He did not elaborate.

Demonstrations have also taken place in Israel over the failure to strike a deal to bring home the hostages.

Hamas seized 253 hostages in the October 7 rampage through Israeli communities that killed 1,200 Israelis and foreigners and triggered a relentless Israeli assault that has laid waste to swathes of Gaza and killed more than 40,600 Palestinians.