UK ticket holder from Boston and Skegness claims £76m EuroMillions jackpot

The lucky winner is in the Boston and Skegness area (PA)

A UK ticket holder has claimed a EuroMillions £76m jackpot.

The lucky person bought their ticket in the Boston and Skegness area, Camelot said on Friday, and comes after weeks of speculation about who the winners might be.

No further details were announced about the winners.

The winning numbers were 5, 15, 17, 37, 44. The Lucky Star numbers were 7 and 11.

The ticket was bought on November 2, Camelot added.

‘This is the 12th biggest winner ever in the UK and we very much look forward to toasting their win,’ said Andy Carter of the National Lottery.

‘Just imagine the Christmas this lucky ticket-holder is now able to look forward to.’

It is the latest EuroMillions win in the UK.

There have been two other big winners this year, one of almost £58 million in August, when Fred and Lesley Higgins won despite a shop assistant telling them they had not won and a shopkeeper ripped up their their ticket and threw it in the bin after saying they had not won.

There was another huge win of £121 million back in April.

The biggest EuroMillions win in the UK happened in 2011 when Colin and Chris Weir from Ayrshire scooped a whopping £161 million.

The latest Euromillions winners comes as a row rumbles on over whether or not a dad-of-four has won £200,000 on a scratchcard.

Eric Walker says he won the big prize after buying the ticket for just £3.

Camelot though says his ticket has been ‘doctored’.

And another punter, Angela Mason, has also come forward to claim that the same thing happened to her as Mr Walker, and she has been cheated out of £200,000.

