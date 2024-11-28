UK ticket-holder comes forward to claim £177m EuroMillions jackpot

A UK ticket-holder has come forward to claim the whopping £177m jackpot from Tuesday's EuroMillions draw.

The claim will now go through a validation process and, if confirmed, will make them the third biggest National Lottery winner of all time.

The prize will then be paid at an appointment with one of the National Lottery's winners' advisers.

The ticket-holder will be able to decide whether they share the news publicly or not.

The jackpot will make them wealthier than singer Harry Styles and heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua, who are both worth £175m, according to the latest Sunday Times Rich List.

The winner is behind an anonymous UK ticket-holder who scooped the record EuroMillions jackpot of £195m in July 2022.

In May of the same year, Joe and Jess Thwaite, from Gloucester, won £184,262,899 with a Lucky Dip ticket, and are the second-highest winners.

Andy Carter, senior winners' adviser at Allwyn, operator of the National Lottery, said: "We are delighted that we have received a claim and will now ensure the ticket-holder gets all the support they need.

"This is a truly amazing win, and we will focus on guiding them through the process and helping them to start to enjoy their life-changing win.

"The team here has huge experience of guiding all of our lucky National Lottery winners through the first steps in their journey of embracing their win."