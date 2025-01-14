The UK’s top 100 places to work have been named – did yours make the list?

The best companies to work for in the UK have been named in a new survey (Getty Images)
The best UK companies to work for in 2025 have been revealed, as employee rankings of their own workplaces show where job satisfaction is highest.

A survey carried out by employee development platform Zensai analysed company review data from Glassdoor.com, an online service where people can search for jobs and see company reviews.

Putting together results from every companies with over 100 reviews, researchers were able to identify the top places to work. The results are varied, ranging from energy providers, to universities, to tech firms.

Coming in first was Octopus Energy, the renewable energy supplier founded in 2015. Run by founder and CEO Greg Jackson, the company scored a winning 87.16 out of 100 in eight categories. These included culture and values, diversity and inclusion, and career opportunities.

Next was management consulting firm Bain & Company. Although likely lesser-known to most, the company secured 85.92 out of 100, despite a relatively low work-life balance rating of 3.40 – the lowest of the top ten employers.

Also in the top five were big name employers like Mastercard (82.00), Salesforce (81.93), Google (80.30), and Redbull (78.99). The energy drink company also secured the highest recommendation rate, with 91 per cent saying they’d recommend working there to a friend.

Here’s the top 100 list in full:

Commenting on the findings, Rasmus Holst, Chief Executive Officer of Zensai said: “It’s inspiring to see organisations like Octopus Energy and Bain & Company leading the way in fostering positive work environments. It is also interesting to see so many tech and software companies show up in this top ten listing of the best places to work in the UK.

“While salary is important, employees clearly also prioritise their well-being, as well as company culture and values when choosing where to work.”

Employees across the UK will soon be receiving bolstered rights as Labour’s landmark bill for workers is due to pass later this year. It will enshrine day one rights such as sick pay and maternity leave, as well as banning ‘exploitative’ zero hours contracts.

However, debates still persist about the future of working from home in the UK post-Covid. US banking agent JPMorgan recently told all its employees it requires them to make a full return to the office, following a move by Amazon the week before.

