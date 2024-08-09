UK travel chaos hits British holidaymakers

Holidaymakers heading for airports are facing rail misery after a cascade of failures across vital train routes triggered warnings of hour-long delays and cancellations.

Train services to four major airports across England have been affected by incidents ranging from trespassers on the track to signal and points failures.

Several lines on the London Underground were also impacted due to a trespasser on the tracks at Willesden Green.

03:03 PM BST

02:06 PM BST

Number of flight delays increasing

The number of delayed flights at UK airports is increasing as the day progresses.

Data from Flight Radar 24 suggests that 68 flights have been delayed so far with another four cancelled, although the cancellations are not unusual for the UK’s busiest airport.

Elsewhere, London Gatwick is said to have average delays of 26 minutes with 38 flights having been delayed since this morning.

Delays of 23 minutes on average are also being flagged up by Flight Radar 24 at Manchester Airport, with Bristol - a key travel hub for south-west England - having 32-minute delays.

01:58 PM BST

Wrexham General hit by cancellations

Ryan Reynolds’ favourite railway station has been hit by service cancellations.

Trains serving Wrexham General have been cancelled after a broken-down train forced the suspension of all services between Wrexham Central and Bidston.

Trains serving Central also call at general station, which is next to Wrexham FC’s Racecourse Ground.

Mr Reynolds, the Hollywood star, bought Wrexham FC together with fellow actor Rob McElhenney in November 2020 for a reported £2 million.

12:56 PM BST

M25: 30-minute delays

Half-hour tailbacks have been reported on the M25 between junctions 29 and 1A, stretching between the A127 turnoff for Essex and Upminster and the first junction south of the Dartford Crossing.

“Severe congestion” has been caused to clockwise (southbound) traffic on the London orbital motorway between those two points thanks to a broken-down vehicle, National Highways said.

Data from the AA’s Traffic Planner shows that tailbacks are stretching around 3½ miles from the junction with the A13, heading south.

12:30 PM BST

South Western Railway: Points failure

A points failure near Woking will disrupt trains on South Western services until the end of the day, the train company has said.

Points failures mean trains cannot change tracks, forcing diversions and cancellations.

“Some trains coming from Guildford in the direction of Woking will be required to divert onto an alternative line, which will likely result in delays to services in the area,” said South Western Railway.

“Additionally, some services may use different platforms than normal, please check before you board.”

So far eight trains across South Western’s network, which stretches between London Waterloo and Portsmouth, Weymouth and Exeter, have been cancelled.

These include some evening peak services between Waterloo and Reading.

11:32 AM BST

Birmingham New Street: Trackside fire

Trains between Birmingham New Street and Lichfield Trent Valley are cancelled until the end of the day, following a fire beside the tracks at Aston.

Fire engines were dispatched to the blaze just after 9am, with a fire brigade spokesman telling the Birmingham Mail: “This is a fire on an embankment, which damaged vegetation and railway signalling cable.”

West Midlands Trains services will be disrupted as a result of the track closure caused by the fire.

Damage to signalling cables typically means all signals in the affected area automatically turn red as a safety precaution, halting trains.

Engineers then have to come out not only to replace the damaged cable but also to carry out safety tests ensuring everything else is working normally before trains can run again.

11:29 AM BST

Heathrow: Weather delays

Flights from Heathrow Airport are currently delayed by an average of half an hour with 68 affected so far this morning, according to Flight Radar 24.

Weather forecasts of strong winds at the country’s busiest airport have also restricted the number of flights allowed to land, according to air traffic control body Eurocontrol.

Strong winds mean controllers have to leave bigger gaps between landing aeroplanes so they can safely navigate challenging conditions as they descend the last few miles towards the runway.

Eurocontrol also warned of thunderstorms on the continent, with mountainous regions of Spain, Italy and the southern Balkans expected to be affected.

Airline flights crossing Eastern France are also likely to hit “moderate delays” thanks to air traffic controller shortages, the cross-continent organisation warned.

11:23 AM BST

Liverpool Street: Bridge incident

A so-called “bridge bashing” is affecting trains to and from London Liverpool Street station.

A vehicle hit a bridge near Bethal Green in east London, meaning trains on Greater Anglia and on the Stansted Express are now subject to delays of up to 20 minutes.

Lines have reopened after the incident, although mainline rail tickets are still being accepted on London Underground at the time of writing.

Bridge bashes force rail lines to be closed until safety inspectors can verify that the affected bridge is safe to carry trains again. A typical passenger train carriage weighs around 40 tonnes.

⚠ Due to a vehicle striking a bridge at #BethnalGreen some lines are blocked.



Train services running through this station may be cancelled or delayed by up to 20 minutes. Disruption is expected until further notice. — Stansted Express (@Stansted_Exp) August 9, 2024

11:06 AM BST

London Underground: Police incident

Delays also hit London Underground commuters on Friday morning, with the Metropolitan Line being partially suspended and the Jubilee Line subject to “severe delays”.

A trespasser on the tracks at Willesden Green caused Met Line services to be cancelled between Wembley Park and Aldgate, which is the majority of the line’s length.

It runs between Aldgate and destinations in the west including Watford, Amersham, Chesham and Uxbridge.

Severe delays hit the Jubilee Line because of the same trespasser. Met and Jubilee tracks run alongside each other at Willesden Green.

Minor delays on the Piccadilly Line caused more airport travel misery, with services between Acton Town and Heathrow being affected by an earlier broken-down train at Northfields.

10:55 AM BST

Chiltern Railways - Birmingham International

On Chiltern Railways, trains were being cancelled between Marylebone and Birmingham International, the city’s airport station, after a police incident forced the closure of all tracks leading out of the London terminus.

All Chiltern routes will be subject to delays or cancellations until further notice, the company said.

10:55 AM BST

Greater Anglia - Stansted

Greater Anglia trains serving Stansted are running with hour-long delays after emergency services closed the lines following a person being struck by a train at Audley End in Essex.

The lines were closed for around an hour but Greater Anglia warned that trains between Liverpool Street and Stansted Airport, as well as London and Cambridge, would be subject to delays, alterations and cancellations.

10:54 AM BST

Thameslink - Gatwick and Luton

Thameslink, which serves London Gatwick and Luton airports, was hit with “a number of incidents” including a points failure near St Albans that triggered “major disruption” to its services. The company warned of 30-minute delays between Luton and St Albans.

It also said trains are “unable to call at London Bridge, in the direction of London Blackfriars, until further notice” as a result of a separate points failure between the two stations.

“If you are travelling towards London, and need to alight at London Bridge, you will have to continue through to London Blackfriars and catch a return service,” Thameslink added.