UK TV air dates 2019: Find out when all your favourite shows are returning

From Digital Spy

UPDATED: January 1, 2019

Why bother with TV listings when we've got everything you need to know right here?

From True Detective to Stranger Things, make sure you don't miss out a single moment with Digital Spy's UK TV air dates guide for 2019.

January

Doctor Who New Year’s Special series 11 - Tuesday, January 1 on BBC One

Escape At Dannemora season 1 - Tuesday, January 1 on Sky Atlantic

Photo credit: Netflix More

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events season 3 - Tuesday, January 1 on Netflix



Luther series 5 - Tuesday, January 1 on BBC One

Who Wants To Be a Millionaire - Tuesday, January 1 on ITV

The Goldbergs season 6 - Wednesday, January 2 on E4

Marvel’s Runaways season 2 - Wednesday, January 2 on SYFY UK

48 Hours season 31 - Wednesday, January 2 on CBS Reality

Taken season 2 - Thursday, January 3 on 5USA

Cuckoo series 5 - Friday, January 4 on BBC Three

NCIS season 16 - Friday, January 4 on FOX UK

Chicago Fire season 7 - Friday, January 4 on Sky Witness

Animals season 3 - Saturday, January 5 on Sky Atlantic

It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia season 13 - Sunday, January 6 on Netflix

The Gifted season 2b - Sunday, January 6 on FOX UK

Manhunt - Sunday, January 6 on ITV

Photo credit: HBO More

Brexit: The Uncivil War series 1 - Monday, January 7 on Channel 4



Father Brown series 7 - Monday, January 7 on BBC1

Riverdale season 2 - Monday, January 7 on 5Star

Two Doors Down series 4 - Monday, January 7 on BBC2



Vikings season 2 - Monday, January 7 on 5Spike

Photo credit: Channel 4 More

Story continues