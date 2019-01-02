UK TV air dates 2019: Find out when all your favourite shows are returning

UPDATED: January 1, 2019
Why bother with TV listings when we've got everything you need to know right here?
From True Detective to Stranger Things, make sure you don't miss out a single moment with Digital Spy's UK TV air dates guide for 2019.
January
Doctor Who New Year’s Special series 11 - Tuesday, January 1 on BBC One
Escape At Dannemora season 1 - Tuesday, January 1 on Sky Atlantic
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events season 3 - Tuesday, January 1 on Netflix
Luther series 5 - Tuesday, January 1 on BBC One
Who Wants To Be a Millionaire - Tuesday, January 1 on ITV
The Goldbergs season 6 - Wednesday, January 2 on E4
Marvel’s Runaways season 2 - Wednesday, January 2 on SYFY UK
48 Hours season 31 - Wednesday, January 2 on CBS Reality
Taken season 2 - Thursday, January 3 on 5USA
Cuckoo series 5 - Friday, January 4 on BBC Three
NCIS season 16 - Friday, January 4 on FOX UK
Chicago Fire season 7 - Friday, January 4 on Sky Witness
Animals season 3 - Saturday, January 5 on Sky Atlantic
It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia season 13 - Sunday, January 6 on Netflix
The Gifted season 2b - Sunday, January 6 on FOX UK
Manhunt - Sunday, January 6 on ITV
Brexit: The Uncivil War series 1 - Monday, January 7 on Channel 4
Father Brown series 7 - Monday, January 7 on BBC1
Riverdale season 2 - Monday, January 7 on 5Star
Two Doors Down series 4 - Monday, January 7 on BBC2
Vikings season 2 - Monday, January 7 on 5Spike
Catastrophe series 4 - Tuesday, January 8 on Channel 4
Charmed season 1 (reboot) - Tuesday, January 8 on E4
LA To Vegas season 1 - Tuesday, January 8 on Paramount Network
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit season 17 - Tuesday, January 8 on 5USA
Living The Dream season 2 - Tuesday, January 8 on Sky One
Silent Witness series 22 - Tuesday, January 8 on BBC One
Cleaning Up series 1 - Wednesday, January 9 on ITV
The Curse of Oak Island season 6 - Wednesday, January 9 on History
A League Of Their Own: European Road Trip season Special - Thursday, January 10 on Sky One
Better Things season 1 - Thursday, January 10 on BBC Two
Death In Paradise series 8 - Thursday, January 10 on BBC ONE
Hunted season 4 - Thursday, January 10 on Channel 4
The Orville season 2 - Thursday, January 10 on FOX UK
Bull season 3 - Friday, January 11th on FOX UK
Friends From College season 2 - Friday, January 11 on Netflix
Grantchester series 4 - Friday, January 11 on ITV
Sex Education series 1 - Friday, January 11 on Netflix
The Good Place season 3b - Friday, January 11 on Netflix
Titans season 1 - Friday, January 11 on Netflix
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend season 4b - Saturday, January 12 on Netflix
Murdoch Mysteries series 12 - Monday, January 14 on Alibi
True Detective season 3 - Monday, January 14 on Sky Atlantic
The Passage season 1 - Tuesday, January 15 on FOX UK
Just Another Immigrant season 1 - Wednesday, January 16 on Sky One
Magnum PI, Season 1 - Wednesday, January 16 on Sky One
Riverdale season 3b - Thursday, January 17th on Netflix
Grace & Frankie season 5 - Friday, January 18th on Netflix
The Grand Tour, Season 3 - Friday, January 18th on Amazon Prime Video
The Punisher, Season 2 - Friday, January 18th on Netflix
Star Trek: Discovery season 2 - Friday, January 18th on Netflix
Dynasty season 2b - Thursday, January 19th on Netflix
All Of My Heart: The Wedding - Sunday, January 20 on Movies24
Air Crash Investigation season 18 - Monday, January 21 on National Geographic
Coroner season 1 - Monday, January 21 on Universal TV
Black Lightning season 2b - Tuesday, January 22 on Netflix
Future Man season 2 - Wednesday, January 23 on SYFY UK
Suits season 8b - Thursday, January 24 on Netflix
Tin Star season 2 - Thursday, January 24 on Sky Atlantic
Medici: The Magnificent season 2 - Friday, January 25th on Netflix
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 4b - Friday, January 25th on Netflix
Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: The Disappearing Game - Saturday, January 26 on Movies 24
The Resident season 2b - Tuesday, January 29th on Universal TV
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit season 20b - Wednesday, January 30 on Universal TV
Camping (US) season 1 - Thursday, January 31 on Sky Atlantic
February
American Dad season 14b - Tuesday, February 5 on FOX UK
One Day At A Time - Friday, February 8 on FOX UK
The Walking Dead season 9b - Monday, February 11 on FOX UK
The Umbrella Academy, season 1 - Friday, February 15 on Netflix
Flack season 1 - Thursday, February 21 on W
March
Now Apocalypse season 1 - Sunday, March 10 on StarzPlay
American Gods season 2 - Monday, March 11 on Amazon Prime Video
April
Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina season 2 - Friday, April 5 on Netflix
July
Stranger Things season 3 - Thursday July 4 on Netflix
