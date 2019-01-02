UK TV air dates 2019: Find out when all your favourite shows are returning

UPDATED: January 1, 2019

Why bother with TV listings when we've got everything you need to know right here?

From True Detective to Stranger Things, make sure you don't miss out a single moment with Digital Spy's UK TV air dates guide for 2019.

January

Doctor Who New Year’s Special series 11 - Tuesday, January 1 on BBC One

Escape At Dannemora season 1 - Tuesday, January 1 on Sky Atlantic

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events season 3 - Tuesday, January 1 on Netflix

Luther series 5 - Tuesday, January 1 on BBC One

Who Wants To Be a Millionaire - Tuesday, January 1 on ITV

The Goldbergs season 6 - Wednesday, January 2 on E4

Marvel’s Runaways season 2 - Wednesday, January 2 on SYFY UK

48 Hours season 31 - Wednesday, January 2 on CBS Reality

Taken season 2 - Thursday, January 3 on 5USA

Cuckoo series 5 - Friday, January 4 on BBC Three

NCIS season 16 - Friday, January 4 on FOX UK

Chicago Fire season 7 - Friday, January 4 on Sky Witness

Animals season 3 - Saturday, January 5 on Sky Atlantic

It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia season 13 - Sunday, January 6 on Netflix

The Gifted season 2b - Sunday, January 6 on FOX UK

Manhunt - Sunday, January 6 on ITV

Brexit: The Uncivil War series 1 - Monday, January 7 on Channel 4

Father Brown series 7 - Monday, January 7 on BBC1

Riverdale season 2 - Monday, January 7 on 5Star

Two Doors Down series 4 - Monday, January 7 on BBC2

Vikings season 2 - Monday, January 7 on 5Spike

Catastrophe series 4 - Tuesday, January 8 on Channel 4

Charmed season 1 (reboot) - Tuesday, January 8 on E4

LA To Vegas season 1 - Tuesday, January 8 on Paramount Network

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit season 17 - Tuesday, January 8 on 5USA

Living The Dream season 2 - Tuesday, January 8 on Sky One

Silent Witness series 22 - Tuesday, January 8 on BBC One

Cleaning Up series 1 - Wednesday, January 9 on ITV

The Curse of Oak Island season 6 - Wednesday, January 9 on History

A League Of Their Own: European Road Trip season Special - Thursday, January 10 on Sky One

Better Things season 1 - Thursday, January 10 on BBC Two

Death In Paradise series 8 - Thursday, January 10 on BBC ONE

Hunted season 4 - Thursday, January 10 on Channel 4

The Orville season 2 - Thursday, January 10 on FOX UK

Bull season 3 - Friday, January 11th on FOX UK

Friends From College season 2 - Friday, January 11 on Netflix

Grantchester series 4 - Friday, January 11 on ITV

Sex Education series 1 - Friday, January 11 on Netflix

The Good Place season 3b - Friday, January 11 on Netflix

Titans season 1 - Friday, January 11 on Netflix

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend season 4b - Saturday, January 12 on Netflix

Murdoch Mysteries series 12 - Monday, January 14 on Alibi

True Detective season 3 - Monday, January 14 on Sky Atlantic

The Passage season 1 - Tuesday, January 15 on FOX UK

Just Another Immigrant season 1 - Wednesday, January 16 on Sky One

Magnum PI, Season 1 - Wednesday, January 16 on Sky One

Riverdale season 3b - Thursday, January 17th on Netflix

Grace & Frankie season 5 - Friday, January 18th on Netflix

The Grand Tour, Season 3 - Friday, January 18th on Amazon Prime Video

The Punisher, Season 2 - Friday, January 18th on Netflix

Star Trek: Discovery season 2 - Friday, January 18th on Netflix

Dynasty season 2b - Thursday, January 19th on Netflix

All Of My Heart: The Wedding - Sunday, January 20 on Movies24

Air Crash Investigation season 18 - Monday, January 21 on National Geographic

Coroner season 1 - Monday, January 21 on Universal TV

Black Lightning season 2b - Tuesday, January 22 on Netflix

Future Man season 2 - Wednesday, January 23 on SYFY UK

Suits season 8b - Thursday, January 24 on Netflix

Tin Star season 2 - Thursday, January 24 on Sky Atlantic

Medici: The Magnificent season 2 - Friday, January 25th on Netflix

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 4b - Friday, January 25th on Netflix

Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: The Disappearing Game - Saturday, January 26 on Movies 24

The Resident season 2b - Tuesday, January 29th on Universal TV

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit season 20b - Wednesday, January 30 on Universal TV

Camping (US) season 1 - Thursday, January 31 on Sky Atlantic

February

American Dad season 14b - Tuesday, February 5 on FOX UK

One Day At A Time - Friday, February 8 on FOX UK

The Walking Dead season 9b - Monday, February 11 on FOX UK

The Umbrella Academy, season 1 - Friday, February 15 on Netflix

Flack season 1 - Thursday, February 21 on W

March

Now Apocalypse season 1 - Sunday, March 10 on StarzPlay

American Gods season 2 - Monday, March 11 on Amazon Prime Video

April

Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina season 2 - Friday, April 5 on Netflix

July

Stranger Things season 3 - Thursday July 4 on Netflix

