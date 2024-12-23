UK TV is facing the ‘biggest challenge in its history’ in 2025

Public service broadcasters are about to face one of the biggest challenges in their history, as millions of viewers stop watching live television altogether.

As 2024 draws to a close, the future looks uncertain for UK TV. Besides news and sport, the only shows that regularly attract six million viewers on the television are shows such as I’m a Celebrity and Strictly Come Dancing.

Even the finale of the mighty Bake Off, one of Channel 4’s most popular programmes, received just over 4 million viewers.

Now, this doesn’t tell the full story, of course. Millions more watched the Bake Off finale on the Channel 4 website and on catch-up, which adds to the final total. There are also still moments where viewers still surge to live television, such as that finale of this year’s The Traitors, which had a peak audience of nearly seven million viewers on BBC One. Gladiators also did rather well too, averaging just over 6m viewers per episode early in the year.

If you look ahead to Christmas, you’ll see a blockbuster schedule. So blockbuster, in fact, that Strictly is scheduled hours earlier than it usually would be on any other Christmas Day, airing at 3.55pm. Gavin & Stacey: The Finale and Wallace & Gromit also won’t be on iPlayer before they air on television, which results in them becoming event television and providing huge overnight ratings that will be reported in the next day’s papers.

Yet, despite all this, it still feels like we’re heading towards a tipping point. The fall in the number of younger viewers watching a television set is staggering. Now, fewer than half of all young people watch TV on a television, a fall of more than 25% in just over five years.

ADVERTISEMENT

And it’s not just young people. On some days the most watched shows on the box are regional news or TV quizzes tied to particular days, such as University Challenge. Even some dramas from public service broadcasters are doing better on streaming.

Julie Hesmondhalgh (Suzanne) and Toby Jones (Alan) in ITV's Mr Bates vs The Post Office. (ITV)

Take Mr Bates Vs. The Post Office. Despite proving popular on ITV1 at the start of the year, it felt as if the real momentum was on their streaming service ITVX, with millions of viewers box set viewing the whole series in one go.

It can feel tempting to get rid of television schedules, seeing that to many they are old hat, but in reality they still hold power. The curation and the routine of the television schedules gives them prominence in our national culture. It’s a bit like newspapers when the majority of us read our news online. And switching channels off can be a disaster. Remember when BBC Three went online only, only to come back again?

However, the direction of traffic is clear. A few weeks ago I spoke to a senior TV executive and they told me that public service broadcasters are about to face one of the biggest challenges in their history, as millions of viewers stop watching live television altogether and head to the internet.

ADVERTISEMENT

If television broadcasters are not prepared enough, they’ll wither, this exec warned me. This is at a time when competition with streamers is particularly fierce.

So for all our sakes we best be hopeful that they are well positioned for the streaming age.

The streaming wars are over… but it ain’t easier

Sky's Brassic has found a new audience on Netflix. (Sky)

And while Netflix has been the clear winner of the streaming wars, remaining the most popular streaming service and now hosting a lot of rival broadcaster’s shows (such as Sky’s Brassic and ITV’s Pembrokeshire Murders), the reality is that right now the best British shows are more spread out on streaming than ever.

Slow Horses and Criminal Record were huge hits for Apple TV+. On Netflix there was Bridgerton and Supacell and not watching Jilly Cooper’s Rivals on Disney+ provided major FOMO. And then there was the Olympics, split between the BBC and Discovery+, where trying to keep on top of both felt like an Olympic sport in itself.

ADVERTISEMENT

Competition is great, but these days to be an ardent television fan means tipping out the content of your wallet. This is helped with providers like Amazon's Prime Video now adding in adverts throughout as standard unless you’re willing to shell out more.

And with that, I’ll see you in 2025.