UK universities advertise in Caribbean in scramble to lure foreign students

British universities are trying to lure students from as far as the Caribbean amid warnings the sector is in peril following a sharp drop in overseas applications.

University College London (UCL) is one of several top-ranking universities broadening its horizons on the hunt for new students, The Telegraph can reveal.

The Russell Group university has been advertising for new students in countries such as Guadeloupe, Martinique, Réunion and Saint Martin.

Meanwhile, the University of York recently advertised a contract worth up to £3.5 million to expand its recruitment operations in China, India and other parts of South East Asia, as well as in North America.

A callout on the Government’s contracts platform in March said the university was seeking bids for recruitment agencies in the hopes of “increased student enrolments” from these regions.

It comes as universities scramble to attract more international students following a dramatic drop in numbers, fuelling fears it could exacerbate a funding crisis in the sector.

Home Office figures in April showed a Tory crackdown on foreign student visas has slashed the number of dependents they are bringing to the UK by 90 per cent.

The number of overseas students applying for visas also fell by 15 per cent, from 39,900 in the first quarter of 2023 to 35,000 in the same period in 2024.

The Ron Cooke hub building at the University of York - HAZEL PLATER/ALAMY

Lucrative international student fees have largely been propping up the sector as domestic tuition fees remain frozen at £9,250.

Fees from foreign students made up around a quarter of UK university income last year, according to the Higher Education Statistics Agency – up from five per cent in the mid-1990s.

UCL launched a series of adverts in May aimed at recruiting students to its international pre-master’s course. The nine-month preparation course, which costs almost £20,000, is aimed at foreign students whose English is too poor to apply to a UK master’s degree directly.

The university also launched a series of adverts on Facebook and Instagram in September targeting 16-18-year-olds in the Caribbean to sign up to its international foundation year.

The posts were only available to social media users in the Caribbean nations, alongside Cyprus, Latvia, South America and Mayotte, a French-speaking archipelago off the coast of Mozambique.

UCL charges up to £26,750 for its “undergraduate preparatory certificates”, a one-year foundation course for international students without the qualifications to enter an undergraduate degree directly.

In 2023, 62 per cent of students on its international foundation course were subsequently admitted to an undergraduate degree at UCL, according to its website.

The London university, which came ninth in this year’s QS World University Rankings, has the highest proportion of foreign students of any British higher education institution. Almost two-thirds of UCL’s student body were from overseas last year, according to QS.

A number of universities are also expanding their recruitment operations in India, which makes up the second-highest share of international students in the UK.

De Montfort University in Leicester is currently looking for Indian-based consultants to boost applications from the country. The university recently signed a string of contracts worth more than £200,000 for recruitment representatives in Thailand and Malaysia.

Students take a selfie after graduating - DAVID SCHAFFER/ISTOCKPHOTO

The University of Salford also signed a contract last week with Mumbai-based company White Bridge Education to lure more students from India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal. The firm claims to have “11 years of experience in counselling Indian students around the world” on their university choices.

It comes as university chiefs have warned that the previous government’s crackdown on dependent visas has deterred students from key countries, with the sector now racing to recapture them or seek alternatives.

Vivienne Stern, the chief of lobby group Universities UK, recently said she was “shocked” by how quickly the move had reduced foreign student numbers.

“We thought there would be a reaction, but this is a very competitive landscape. What a minister says here can very easily be translated into dozens of media articles in countries around the world for which the UK recruits strongly,” she said.

Indian and Nigerian students made up the second and third-highest foreign intakes to British universities last year but also brought the highest number of dependents with them, stoking fears they may have been put off by new visa restrictions.

The Telegraph understands there are also serious concerns within the sector about universities with the highest concentration of Nigerian students following a currency crisis. It is expected to mean a significant drop in applications from the country this year, with large swathes of students now unable to afford foreign tuition fees.

About 40 per cent of universities in England are expected to run budget deficits this year, with three universities thought to be in serious financial peril.

Universities believe Labour will pressure the sector to manage its own financial problems rather than provide a taxpayer bailout.

A spokesperson for De Montfort University said: “We recruited in-country representatives in Thailand, Malaysia and India to provide more efficient support to applicants and external partners, by having people based in the same region and time-zone as them.

“All of these staff were recruited when numbers in these markets were growing. We maintain robust admission procedures to ensure all our students, including international, are properly qualified to study with us.”

UCL, York and Salford were approached for comment.