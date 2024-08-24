Government dropped free speech law after universities feared for China interests

The Education Secretary shelved a free speech law in part because British universities wanted to protect their operations in authoritarian states such as China, The Telegraph has learned.

Earlier this month, Bridget Phillipson halted the introduction of a law aimed at forcing universities to actively promote free speech on campus, just days before they were due to come into force.

She announced that she was shelving the Higher Education (Freedom of Speech) Act 2023 – a flagship Tory policy – and she said she will now consider repealing it.

The Department for Education (DfE) said the Bill would have a “negative” impact on vulnerable groups and that it opened universities up to costly legal challenges from academics if they fell foul of the new law.

But legal documents, seen by The Telegraph, reveal that vice-chancellors’ fears that the law would cause difficulties for their relationships with authoritarian states were also considered.

Responding to a legal challenge from the Free Speech Union (FSU), government lawyers noted that “concerns” had been raised with them about the “consequences for delivering English [higher education] in foreign countries which have restrictions on free speech”.

Several British universities operate overseas campuses as a way to attract more international students, as well as boost opportunities for lucrative research partnerships.

Nick Hillman, director of the Higher Education Policy Institute, says many universities rely on China to prop up their finances - Photoshot

According to the latest figures, 18 universities have 38 campuses in 18 countries, with China and Malaysia the most popular destinations, followed by Dubai and Singapore.

The Russell Group, which represents the country’s top universities, has previously warned of the difficulties institutions would face if they had to implement the new free speech law in their campuses overseas.

The legal document also refers to concerns about the “costs of overseas transparency requirements”, which would have required universities to declare donations from foreign countries, over a certain amount.

While experts believe this points to their fear that the transparency requirement may put off prospective donors, Universities UK, the vice-chancellor membership group, said this refers to the cost of filling in forms.

A spokesman for Universities UK said that its members are “strongly committed to free speech and to academic freedom and they are bound by law to uphold both”, but said that the free speech law would have made working with other countries more difficult.

“In both developing new relationships overseas and in receiving international donations, universities already comply with extensive legal and financial reporting requirements, including national security regulations,” they said.

“However, the proposed legislation was poorly conceived and imposed duties that conflicted with existing legal and regulatory responsibilities. Further, the application of English regulation to partnerships in other countries was impractical and stood to make our universities less able to engage in research and education collaborations that support the UK’s global ambitions.”

Toby Young, general secretary of the FSU: 'Universities are now totally financially dependent on China' - Andrew Crowley

Nick Hillman, director of the Higher Education Policy Institute, said many universities rely on China to prop up their finances to an “amazing degree”.

He added: “We are talking particularly those at the top end of the Russell Group. Some universities are in a severe financial crisis but the top-end ones still make a surplus and that surplus is pretty much entirely down to the Chinese money.”

Toby Young, general secretary of the FSU, said: “It’s becoming increasingly clear that the reason universities lobbied the Government to quash the Freedom of Speech Act is because they’re worried it will jeopardise their cosy relationship with various authoritarian regimes, particularly the People’s Republic of China. Bridget Phillipson should have told them to put principle before profit, not done their bidding.

“Universities are now totally financially dependent on China and the Government doesn’t want to interfere because the alternative is having to give them more money, which they don’t want to do.”

Campaigners have also accused ministers of a “cover-up” for failing to be “transparent” about the full set of reasons for dropping the Bill.

‘Has been covered up’

Sam Dunning, director of the UK China Transparency think-tank, said: “There was clearly a fear that this Act would undermine China-related income streams for universities.

“This was not mentioned when the announcements were made about the scheme being paused. It’s clear that there was a decision not to communicate these concerns about China-related income. It is not unreasonable to infer this has been covered up.”

A Department for Education spokesman said: “We are absolutely committed to freedom of speech and academic freedom, but the Free Speech Act introduced last year risks imposing serious burdens on our world-class universities.

“This legislation could expose students to harm and appalling hate speech on campuses. That is why we have quickly ordered implementation of this legislation to be paused so that we can consider next steps and ensure that we protect everyone’s best interests.”