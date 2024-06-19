UK and US at loggerheads over Ukraine joining Nato

Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, has requested a firm timeline for his country to join Nato - Claus Bech/Avalon

The UK and US are at loggerheads over Ukraine’s relationship with Nato, after American officials said its path to membership should not be described as “irreversible”, it has been reported.

Washington is reportedly concerned about plans to give Volodymyr Zelensky new assurances on Nato membership at a summit next month.

The UK has backed a suggestion by some European member states to describe Ukraine’s path to join the alliance as “irreversible” in a joint statement, CNN reported.

But the US believes the language should be toned down, describing the process as a “well-lit bridge” to membership with no concrete timeline.

At last year’s Nato summit in Lithuania, members agreed that Ukraine’s “future is in Nato”, but declined to offer a deadline for it to join the alliance.

The Telegraph understands this year’s meeting, to be held from July 9 in Washington DC, will not see any further assurances on the timeline but will involve new security guarantees for Ukraine from members.

US officials are reportedly concerned that describing the path to joining the alliance as “irreversible” would be unacceptable to some members, including Hungary.

The UK is thought to have sided with some eastern and central European countries, who are among the most supportive of Ukraine’s membership.

A central European diplomat told CNN they were frustrated with America’s “ambiguity and procrastination” over the membership question, as Ukraine’s protracted war with Russia continues.

There is support among some members to “fast track” Ukraine’s membership at this year’s meeting – giving greater assurances to Kyiv that it will eventually be protected by Nato’s collective defence clause.

However, some other members say that Ukraine has yet to meet the criteria for entry by reforming its government.

Joe Biden, the US president, has said he opposes the 'Natoisation' of Ukraine - ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/ Getty Images

Joe Biden, the US president, said earlier this month that he opposed the “Natoisation” of Ukraine as part of a peace deal with Russia, pointing to “corruption” in Kyiv.

Antony Blinken, his Secretary of State, said that Nato would provide “concrete steps to bring Ukraine closer” this year, and create a “bridge to membership…that is strong and well-lit”.

Some believe that setting a deadline for Ukraine to join the alliance risks dragging the whole bloc into a war with Russia if peace is not achieved by that date.

Under the terms of the North Atlantic Treaty, an attack on one member state is considered an attack on all.

If Ukraine joined the alliance while at war with Russia, all other signatories to the treaty would be obliged to come to its aid.

Mr Zelensky has repeatedly requested a firm timeline for Ukraine to join the bloc, arguing that its membership would deter Russia on the country’s eastern flank, where the war continues.

At last year’s summit, he described the vague offer of membership when “conditions are met” as “unprecedented and absurd”.