UK and US refuse to sign international AI declaration

The UK and US have not signed an international agreement on artificial intelligence (AI) at a global summit in Paris.

The statement, signed by France, China and India among other countries, pledges an "open", "inclusive" and "ethical" approach to the technology's development.

Downing Street said the UK "hadn't been able to agree all parts of the leaders' declaration" and would "only ever sign up to initiatives that are in UK national interests".

Earlier, US Vice President JD Vance told delegates in Paris that too much regulation of artificial intelligence (AI) could "kill a transformative industry just as it's taking off".

Vance told world leaders that AI was "an opportunity that the Trump administration will not squander" and said "pro-growth AI policies" should be prioritised over safety.

He said that this would require regulation which fosters AI development "rather than strangles it".

Vance added that leaders in Europe should especially "look to this new frontier with optimism, rather than trepidation".

His comments appear to put him at odds with French President Emmanuel Macron, who defended the need for further regulation.

"We need these rules for AI to move forward," Macron said at the summit.

The UK has previously been a champion of the idea of AI safety, with then prime minister Rishi Sunak holding the world's first AI Safety Summit in November 2023.

Andrew Dudfield, Head of AI at fact-checking organisation Full Fact, said the government's decision not to sign the Paris communique put that in jeopardy.

"By refusing to sign today's international AI Action Statement the UK Government risks undercutting its hard-won credibility as a world leader for safe, ethical and trustworthy AI innovation", he said.

US Vice President JD Vance said "pro-growth AI policies" should be prioritised over safety [Bloomberg/Getty Images]

What does the agreement say?

The statement signed by 60 countries says the summit has affirmed to reducing digital divides by promoting AI accessibility, and ensuring it is "transparent", "safe" as well as "secure and trustworthy", among other aims.

"Making AI sustainable for people and the planet," is listed as a further priority.

The agreement also notes that AI energy use - which experts have warned could rise to use as much as small countries in years to come - was discussed at a Summit for the first time.

Addressing the UK's decision not to sign it, the Prime Minister's official spokesperson told reporters that "these discussions are pretty live" and noted that the UK has "worked closely with the French throughout this process".

"They remain one of our closest partners in all areas of AI," they said.

It comes amid discussions about the impact of AI development on society, the environment and governance.

Policy-makers, executives and diplomats at the Paris summit have been mulling ways to capture the economic benefits of AI innovation, while addressing the technology's risks.

It was kicked off by Macron posting a compilation of jokey deepfake clips of himself in popular films and TV series on social media.

"This summit is focused on action, and that is exactly what we need right now," said European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday.

She said Europe's approach to AI, which has been championed throughout the summit, would also emphasise innovation, collaboration and "embrace the power of open source" technology.

The meeting is also taking place at a time of growing trade tensions between the US and Europe.

President Tump has decided to impose tariffs on steel and aluminium imports into the US, a move that will affect the UK and EU.

It's understood the UK will not immediately retaliate, as it seeks to tread a delicate path of maintaining good relations with the Trump administration while also building closer ties with the EU.

Analysis: A fragmented global community

Many of the assembled audience of global dignitaries listening to JD Vance's speech – his first international engagement since becoming US Vice President – sat increasingly stone-faced as he very bluntly set out the US perspective.

It was clearly not what they wanted to hear.

Like it or loathe it, the speech was an unmistakable display of strength and Vance did not pull any punches.

He dismissed global "hand-wringing" about AI safety. He began his speech by saying he was not even here to talk about it.

Safety might be a big part of the conversation in Europe and in the UK – and indeed one of the main themes of the AI Action Summit - but across the Atlantic the focus is very much drill, baby, drill.

"The AI future will be won by building," Vance said.

There's been a lot of jostling for AI domination here in Paris – and Vance was keen to remind the world that in its view, the US is very much in charge – and the Trump administration intends to keep it that way, he said.

It is a powerful symbol of just how fragmented the global community is growing as each country pursues its own AI agenda.