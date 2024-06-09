UK voters against national service and split on pledges not to raise tax, poll shows

Rowena Mason Whitehall editor
·3 min read
<span>Keir Starmer and Rishi Sunak in the televised election debate on 3 June. </span><span>Photograph: Jonathan Hordle/ITV/Rex/Shutterstock</span>
Keir Starmer and Rishi Sunak in the televised election debate on 3 June. Photograph: Jonathan Hordle/ITV/Rex/Shutterstock

Voters are split on the Labour and Conservative pledges not to raise the three main taxes, and oppose the Tory plan for bringing back national service, new YouGov polling on general election policies shows.

In a survey on the main pledges so far, pollsters found that the flagship Conservative idea of a year of military service or a day a month of volunteering for 18-year-olds was rejected by 52% of people and supported by 39%.

The data suggest people have swung even further away from the idea more than a week after it was launched, with a more split response. The Tory idea of shutting down university degrees with “poor” outcomes also got support from less than half of voters at 49%, while 29% of people opposed it.

In contrast, the Conservative pension pledge proved more supported, with 73% backing the plan to raise the amount of income pensioners can receive before having to pay income tax in line with the annual increase in the state pension under the existing ‘triple lock’.

The YouGov polling found Labour’s policy of charging VAT on private school fees was supported by 61%, and creating a publicly owned renewable energy provider was backed by 74% of people.

However, Keir Starmer’s suggestion that Labour could lower the voting age to 16 was the most unpopular policy of all, backed by 32% and opposed by 59%.

Both the Conservatives and Labour have committed to not raising income tax, national insurance or VAT, but these do not appear overwhelmingly popular, according to the YouGov figures – 46% of people surveyed supported the idea, while 30% opposed it, with the rest unsure.

An array of Liberal Democrat policies appeared to be the most popular. The policy of awarding blue flag status to rivers and reducing sewage discharge scored 87% approval, and free school meals for all pupils in England got 74% support. Its idea of reducing VAT on children’s toothbrushes and toothpaste also got 83% backing.

The views were given through an online survey of more than 2,000 adults last week.

The Conservatives have gambled during the campaign on big policies, such as the national service announcement, that have been designed to appeal to supporters of Reform UK. But it does not appear to have squeezed the Reform vote, which has gone up in national polls since the shock return of Nigel Farage as party leader and candidate in Clacton.

The Conservatives are also trailing Labour nationally in polls by about 20 points, with Rishi Sunak’s party appearing to fall even further behind since the start of the campaign two weeks ago.

The parties are preparing to unveil their manifestos this week, but sources have indicated there are unlikely to be any major surprises on the Labour side given Keir Starmer is so far ahead and will be anxious to avoid any slips.

The Conservatives had been considering major tax changes and may propose stamp duty cuts for first-time buyers. Some surprise measures are possible as the party attempts to reset its campaign after a faltering start and the prime minister’s blunder in cutting short his appearance at the 80th anniversary of D-day in France.

