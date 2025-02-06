UK weather: Britain braces for cold snap – but is snow forecast for the UK?

The UK is set for a cold snap towards the end of the week which could bring some snow, after the Met Office marked one of the sunniest Januarys on record despite a month marred by storms.

Temperatures will plummet below zero after cold conditions settle in following a frosty start to Thursday, with the mercury hitting -2C in the Midlands and Wales.

As a cold easterly wind drifts in from Scandinavia, the south of England can expect rain, sleet and snow over the weekend while it is expected to be brighter in the northwest.

Met Office meteorologist Alex Deakin said: “Bit more in the way of wet weather coming into eastern counties by the time we get to Saturday. Despite the cold conditions, most of this will still be rain, but there’s a little bit of white mixed in there so a little bit of snow is possible, certainly some sleety conditions are likely.”

The forecaster didn’t predict a huge amount of snowfall and said it was unlikely to be disruptive. He added further west and further north it is expected to remain dry.

Met Office chief meteorologist Frank Saunders said: “High-pressure is set to move in, bringing along with it easterly winds, low temperatures and an increasing risk of wintry hazards like snow and ice. “

Rainy showers across the East could have sleet and snow mixed in with them (Met Office)

According to meteorologist Aidan McGivern, “easterly winds at this time of the year are always going to be cold”.

While easterly winds may cause a particularly cold spell, he said this will not be another “Beast from the East”, after blistering Scandinavian winds saw temperatures drop to -14C in 2018.

This cold snap follows volatile weather in January, which was categorised as the fifth sunniest on record by the forecaster - although colder than average - while many parts of the UK were battered by storms.

Storm Eowyn was named the UK’s most powerful wind storm for over a decade, with red warnings as thousands of people across Northern Ireland, Scotland and the North faced power outages, with Drumalbin marking a 100mph gust of wind.

Freezing conditions and sub zero temperatures are set to resume (Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

Met Office outlook

Tonight:

Skies turning cloudier during the evening and overnight, with winds strengthening across the south of the country. Chance of a few isolated showers across the south towards dawn.

Friday:

Bright or sunny spells across the north of the country, but cloudy across much of England and Wales with showers developing and spreading east, these wintry over the hills.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday:

Feeling a cold with an easterly wind over the coming days. Often cloudy, with showers of rain, sleet and snow at times in the south. Brighter in the northwest.