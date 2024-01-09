UK weather: England remains on flood alert as temperatures dip

Photograph: Ben Birchall/PA

More than 100 flood warnings remain in place after last week’s Storm Henk deluge as large parts of the UK endured a cold, frosty morning.

The Environment Agency (EA) said there were 126 flood warnings in England where flooding is expected, including a flood warning on the River Thames south-west of London in Wraysbury.

Most of the warnings are in the south of England and the Midlands, particularly through Reading, Slough, Oxford, Salisbury and further north in Cheltenham and Peterborough.

There are also 136 flood alerts in place throughout the same areas where flooding is possible.

Temperatures dropped as low as -1C in Birmingham, 0C in Glasgow and 1C in London overnight. An amber cold health alert for north-west, south-west and south-east England as well as the Midlands remains in place until noon on Friday.

The amber alert, issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), means “cold weather impacts are likely to be felt across the whole health service for an extended period of time”.

A Met Office yellow warning for ice in southern England expired at 3am.

The Met Office said there were snow flurries throughout Monday evening in the south of England into the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan said that not much of the snow appeared to have settled, with some areas seeing a “dusting of maybe one centimetre or two of snow”.

He said Tuesday would be drier with limited snowfall, apart from some wintry showers in Cornwall. “We’re not expecting much in the way of further snowfall on Tuesday,” he said. “In actual fact, it will be much sunnier than today, particularly in the south compared with Monday.”

Morgan said a blast of cold air coming down from the north, mostly affecting Scotland, was likely to bring further cold conditions over the weekend with some snow showers.

Train services warned customers to be careful when using their services due to icy conditions but there were no reports of major disruptions.