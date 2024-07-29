UK weather: health officials issue heatwave warnings for England

Cyclists riding on Wimbledon Common, south-west London, on Sunday. Temperatures in the capital are forecast to reach 32C on Tuesday.

Cyclists riding on Wimbledon Common, south-west London, on Sunday. Temperatures in the capital are forecast to reach 32C on Tuesday. Photograph: Amer Ghazzal/REX/Shutterstock

UK health officials have issued heat warnings as a heatwave is forecast to push temperatures above 30C in south-east England.

The UK Health Security Agencyhas issued yellow heat health warnings for all of England except the north-east and north-west until Wednesday.

The UKHSA said the hot weather may have “significant impacts” on health and social care, particularly across the south-east and London.

Temperatures are forecast to reach 30C in the capital on Monday and 32C on Tuesday, before dipping to 29C on Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures peaked at 27.3C in Charlwood, Surrey on Sunday as heat started to build following an unsettled end to last week.

The warmer temperatures are a result of a change in weather pattern from lower to higher pressure as the jet stream weakens to the west of the UK. High pressure means the air is sinking from higher in the atmosphere, which brings drier, settled and sunnier weather.

Heatwave criteria is met when a location records at least three consecutive days with daily maximum temperatures meeting or exceeding the heatwave temperature threshold, which varies by county; for example, this is 28C in London, and 25C in the north of England, Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland.

Last week, the climate campaign group Round Our Way warned of “worryingly hot” temperatures affecting children and teachers in classrooms as climate change drives more heatwaves. Its research showed classrooms breached a recommended maximum temperature of 26C during the recent heatwave in late June.

UKHSA recommends during heatwaves that people look out for the vulnerable, including children and older people, and those with underlying health conditions. People should close curtains on rooms that face the sun, drink plenty of fluids, avoid physical exertion during the hottest parts of the day, and keep out of the sun between 11am and 3pm.

If someone is still feeling unwell after 30 mins of recovering in the cool and drinking water to combat heat exhaustion, they may have heatstroke and should call 999.