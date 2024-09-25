UK weather: New heavy rain warning issued by Met Office across flood-ravaged Britain

A new weather warning for heavy rain has been issued by the Met Office which could cause further widespread flooding and travel disruption.

The yellow warning has been issued for much of England and Wales, apart from North Wales, parts of the West Midlands and the North West, between 5pm on Thursday and 10am on Friday.

The Met Office said "there is some uncertainty in the details" of this warning, but some areas could see up to 30mm (1.18in) of rain in two to three hours, and perhaps as much as 60mm (2.36in) of rain in four to six hours.

"Lightning and strong, gusty winds" might also be hazards in some areas and further flooding and transport disruption is possible given the recent wet weather.

The Met Office also warned of potential power cuts, adding: "There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life."

Flooding forced 43 people to be evacuated from a Northamptonshire holiday park overnight.

Firefighters and police worked at the Billing Aquadrome holiday park to move people away from rising flood water.

West Northamptonshire Council added: "We understand a very limited number of people remain there."

The latest weather warning is in addition to a previous yellow warning for rain which was issued for Thursday, lasting all day and covering much of the North East, stretching from Newcastle upon Tyne south to Skegness.

For that warning, the heaviest rainfall was said to be likely across the Pennines and North York Moors, the Met Office said, where as much as 100mm (3.93in) of rain could fall.

The warnings bring the threat of more flash floods after some places saw more than twice their average monthly rainfall in just 48 hours earlier this week.

Woburn in Bedfordshire recorded 142.8mm (5.62in) of rain, more than twice its average for the entire month of September, in just two days.

Read more from Sky News:

Phillip Schofield to make TV return

One in three children short-sighted - study

Couple find love after months stranded

Meanwhile, the Environment Agency has 25 flood warnings active.

These cover areas where flooding is expected and are focused in Oxfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Northamptonshire, and Bedfordshire.