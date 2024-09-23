UK weather live: Heavy rain sparks ‘significant’ flood warnings and Met Office gives rare amber alert

Parts of England could be battered by more than a month’s worth of rain on Monday, the Met Office has warned.

The autumn equinox on Sunday coincided with weather warnings for heavy downpours.

A yellow alert is in place throughout Monday, covering parts of Wales, much of the south of England, the Midlands and into northwest England and Yorkshire.

An amber warning is in place from 5am to 9pm, moving over Worcester, Birmingham, Nottingham and Hull.

Some affected areas could see 100 to 120mm of rain and more warning could follow this week.

Met Office meteorologist Jonathan Vautrey said: “First thing on Monday morning then we see an amber weather warning come into force.

“It stretches between Herefordshire, Gloucestershire and up towards the Wash and the Humber.

“This area in particular, during Monday, we could see over a month’s worth of rain falling, and with the rain we’ve already seen over the last couple of days this certainly has the potential to bring some disruption and flooding in locations and here it is very important we do take care over the course of the day.”

Environment Agency warn of ‘significant’ flooding

07:46 , Holly Evans

The Environment Agency has warned of “significant” flooding on Monday across parts of England.

Flood duty manager Sarah Cook said “persistent heavy rain and thunderstorms” could lead to some property flooding and travel disruption.

She said: “Persistent heavy rain and thunderstorms could lead to significant surface water flooding on Monday across parts of England.

“The impacts could include localised flooding in urban areas and fast-responding catchments, including some property flooding as well as travel disruption. The risk from river flooding remains low.

“Environment Agency teams are out on the ground and ready to support local authorities in responding to surface water flooding.

“We urge people to plan their journeys carefully, follow the advice of local emergency services on the roads and not to drive through flood water – it is often deeper than it looks and just 30cm of flowing water is enough to float your car.

“People should check their flood risk, sign up for free flood warnings and keep up to date with the latest situation as well as following @EnvAgency on X, formerly Twitter, for the latest flood updates.”

Areas covered by amber rain warning

07:26 , Andre Langlois

The following areas come under the amber warning for rain:

East Midlands

Derby

Derbyshire

Leicester

Leicestershire

Lincolnshire

Northamptonshire

Nottingham

Nottinghamshire

Rutland

East of England

Cambridgeshire

Peterborough

London & South East England

Oxfordshire

South West England

Gloucestershire

West Midlands

Herefordshire

Shropshire

Staffordshire

Stoke-on-Trent

Telford and Wrekin

Warwickshire

West Midlands Conurbation

Worcestershire

Yorkshire & Humber

East Riding of Yorkshire

Kingston upon Hull

North East Lincolnshire

North Lincolnshire

South Yorkshire

Lightning

07:15 , Andre Langlois

Jenna Smith captured this stunning picture of lightning above houses in Northamptonshire on Sunday.

Lightning in Great Oakley Corby (Jenna Smith/PA Wire)

‘Stay clear of flooded roads'

06:55 , Andre Langlois

Late on Sunday night, Bedfordshire Police posted a statement, saying: “We are aware of the multiple issues the weather is causing across the county tonight. Please only call us if there is an immediate threat to life or crime in progress.

“All emergency services and council teams are working as quickly as possible to help those affected but our priority will be the vulnerable. Please stay clear of flooded roads and affected areas.”

Flood warnings

06:43 , Andre Langlois

Currently, 13 flood warnings have been put in place for England by the Environment Agency.

Areas affected include Atherstone in Warwickshire, Leighton Buzzard and Luton in Bedfordshire and parts of London including Wimbledon and South Ruislip.

Warnings of rain and flooding

06:39 , Andre Langlois

Good morning.

We’ll be bringing the latest updates on heavy rain across the UK on Monday, which is expected to cause extensive travel disruption.