UK weather live: Met Office warning as over a month’s rain to fall in two days on southern Britain

Up to a month’s rain could fall in two days causing possible flooding, power cuts and travel disruption across the southern UK.

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for the entirety of Thursday and Friday, covering most of southern England and South Wales.

Fast-flowing and deep floodwater is possible over the next 48 hours as “longer spells of heavy, perhaps thundery rain” expected into Thursday.

Some areas could see up to 80mm to 100mm of rain while the warning is in place - which roughly matches the average rainfall for September in the UK.

On Friday, buildings could be damaged and homes and businesses flooded, with power cuts also possible as the weather warning shifts marginally eastwards.

“This heavy rain follows on from an expected wet day across some similar areas on Thursday which will increase the likelihood of impacts,” the Met Office said.

The yellow weather warning remains in place from now until close of play on Friday, with the southern UK set for a much drier Saturday, before pockets of rain return on Sunday.

06:00 , Alex Ross

The Met Office told of a North-South divide in the weather, with the South experiencing “pulses of heavy rain” over the next few days and drier, warmer conditions in the North.

The east of the UK should see cool and cloudier weather while the West experiences warmth and sun, with the north west of Scotland potentially seeing temperatures of 27C.

A further warning comes into force throughout Friday, covering a similar area in England and south-east Wales.

Rain may lead to travel disruption and flooding

03:09 , Alex Ross

The Met Office said heavy rain may lead to travel disruption and flooding.

Following on from Thursday’s rain, this will increase the possibility of travel disruption from flooding with a slight chance of power cuts and a small chance of some communities being cut off by flooded roads and deep floodwater causing a danger to life.

Commuters and motorists are warned to expect spray and sudden flooding, leading to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

Heavy rain batters southern parts of UK

01:08 , Alex Ross

Heavy rain has battered parts of the UK as forecasters warned of little respite from the deluge on Thursday and Friday.

A yellow warning, issued by the Met Office, is in place until midnight Friday – covering much of the south of Britain – with the risk of flooding across southern England and south Wales, stretching as far north as the West Midlands.

It is likely the Met Office will be issuing further warnings across the weekend, the forecasting body said.

‘North/south divide’ - warm Friday expected for northern areas

Thursday 5 September 2024 13:28 , Alex Croft

While the South is battered by heavy rain for two days, temperatures in the west and northwest of Scotland could reach up to 27 C.

Warm weather will stretch to some parts of Northern Ireland, and western and central England.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Brent Walker said: “Areas in western Scotland could see maximum temperatures of 26°C on Friday. If the wind were to shift a little, 27°C could even be on the cards for some places in the west as they pick up the foehn effect, which causes warming and drying of air on the lee side of high ground.”

There will be a clear “north/south divide” in the weather, the Met added.

Chief Meteorologist Jason Kelly explained: “[The south is] a different story to the north of the UK though, as high pressure brings warmer and sunnier conditions, with higher-than-average temperatures, particularly across parts of western Scotland. Eastern areas are likely to be cooler and at times, cloudier due to winds blowing off the North Sea.”

Weather warning area for Friday shifts south and east

Thursday 5 September 2024 12:12 , Alex Croft

The Met Office have adjusted the weather warning area for Friday.

Oxford and the surrounding area north are no longer included in the yellow weather warning, which is set to bring torrential rain to large parts of the southern UK.

The south western corner of Wales is also now at risk of heavy rain, the revised map shows.

The yellow weather warning area for Friday has shifted slightly south and east (Met Office)

How high is the flooding risk?

Thursday 5 September 2024 10:21 , Alex Croft

The Met Office has warned residents in affected areas to check whether their property is at risk of flooding.

It says there is a “small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life” on both Thursday and Friday, leading to potential travel disruption, damage to homes and buildings, and the small possibility that “some communities will become cut off by flooded roads”.

Those who may be at risk of flooding should consider preparing an emergency flood kit and a food plan, the Met Office said.

“Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services. Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.”

But there are currently no alerts in place from the Environment Agency, which is responsible for putting out flood alerts for areas which could be at risk.

Month’s worth of rain possible in two days

Thursday 5 September 2024 10:15 , Alex Croft

The worst affected areas over the next two days could see up to a month of rainfall in the space of just hours.

Heavy downpours over longer periods could see as much as 80mm to 100mm of rain for locations which are affected repeatedly - which the Met say is possible during the second half of Thursday.

Moving into Friday, the worst affected areas will likely see 40-60mm throughout the day, with a lower likelihood of some areas seeing as much as 75-100mm. Rain may also be accompanied by thunderstorms.

With the average September rainfall for southern England and South Wales around 60-90mm, some areas could smash their average in the space of just hours.

A woman battles with her umbrella as autumnal weather takes hold early on (Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire)

The picture across the UK on Thursday - weather maps

Thursday 5 September 2024 10:00 , Alex Croft

Here’s how the day is going to unfold across the UK, according to the Met Office weather maps.

Dark blue patches mean less than 0.5mm, green to yellow patches means 2mm - 8mm, while red patches mean more than 32mm.

10am - Rain creeps in from the south

Heavy rain will enter from the south (Met Office)

2pm - Heavy rain possible across southern UK

Most of the southern UK will be at risk of heavy rain by 2pm, with more than 32mm possible in some pockets, as shown by the red (Met Office)

6pm - Rain shifts west

The large patch of rain will shift westwards with South Wales and Cornwall at risk (Met Office)

10pm - Heavy rain over for Thursday

By 10pm, the large patch of heavy rain will have mostly left the UK into the Atlantic ocean (Met Office)

Wet start to autumn follows an underwhelming summer

Thursday 5 September 2024 09:46 , Alex Croft

After the coldest summer since 2015, many hope autumn will be more kind.

But with two yellow warnings in place for large parts of the southern UK, those prayers haven’t yet been answered.

In summer 2024, the Met Office says temperatures were overall 0.22°C below the UK’s long-term meteorological average - with cool weather particularly in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

“Mean temperatures in both June and July were below average, with temperatures in August only slightly above. This was largely due to northerly winds bringing cold Arctic air to the UK in June and July, while August saw an increase in westerly winds bringing slightly warmer Atlantic air,” explained Met Office scientist Emily Carlisle.

The UK experienced around average rainfall, with 241.3mm of rain meaning it was 5 percent less than usual.

There was significant regional variation over the summer, with Scotland experiencing 18 percent more rainfall than its seasonal average while England experienced 23 percent less.

Northern and western parts of the UK suffered higher than average rainfall, while southern and eastern areas had a drier summer than usual.

Met Office issues yellow weather warnings for Thursday and Friday

Thursday 5 September 2024 08:55 , Alex Croft

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for Thursday and Friday, with flooding, power cuts, and damage to buildings possible over the next 48 hours.

Some areas will see “heavy downpours” on Thursday, with “possibly even as much as 80 to 100 mm if repeated batches of heavy rain affect the same locations”.

This is more likely during the second half of Thursday, the office says.

Moving into Friday, the risk of potential weather impact increases as persistent rain takes its toll.

“Rainfall totals of 15-30 mm are expected widely, however, the wettest areas are likely to see 40-60 mm through the whole of Friday with a lower likelihood of a few areas seeing as much as 75-100 mm,” the Met Office said.

The weather warning for Thursday covers South Wales and most of southern England (Met Office)