UK weather LIVE: Train hits tree in Kent as Storm Lilian batters UK with 80mph winds expected

Storm Lillian is causing serious disruption on the roads on railways on Friday as forecasters predict gusts of up to 80mph.

A train smashed into a tree in Kent early on Friday disrupting services between Margate and Dover in Kent and London St Pancras and Victoria stations.

Meanwhile the M48 Severn Bridge in Gloucestershire has been closed in both directions between J1 (Aust) and J2 (Chepstow) due to the strong winds.

The Met Office issued two yellow weather warnings for rain in south-west Scotland and the Aberdeenshire coast from 9pm on Thursday to 9am on Friday.

A yellow wind warning has also come into force covering northern England and north Wales until 11am on Friday, with the storm widely expected to bring gusts of 50-60mph in the region.

The official X account of the Met Office posted at 5am on Friday: "Winds are now strengthening in many areas with the strongest winds occurring during the next few hours across northern England and north Wales.

"Damaging gusts are possible in places so ensure you stay #WeatherAware."

Lilian is the 12th named storm of the season - the furthest the Met Office have got through the list since it was introduced - and the first since April.

Train hits tree in Kent blocking lines

07:39 , Will Mata

Rail lines in east Kent have been blocked after tree fell on the line - causing a train to crash into it at Newington.

“As a result, trains will be cancelled, delayed or revised,” National Rail said, adding that the disruption could last until at least 10am.

“A tree has been reported blocking the railway in the Newington area, blocking all lines. Unfortunately a train has struck the tree and sustained significant damage. Staff are on route to assess the damage.”

Trains are currently unable to run between Rainham and Sittingbourne which is affecting services into Gillingham.